Market LIVE Update: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian indices

15 Jun 2021, 08:33 AM IST
Dodla Dairy IPO: Grey market premium today at ₹180, should you subscribe?
Dodla Dairy IPO (Initial Public Offer) is going to open on 16th June 2021. While IPO investors are looking at various fundamentals of the company, Dodla Dairy IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today has soared at ₹180. According to experts, this high GMP number of the Dodla Dairy IPO reflects that market is bullish on the public issue.
Speaking on the Dodla Dairy IPO grey market premium today Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Dodla Dairy IPO GMP today is ₹180 that means market is expecting Dodla IPO listing to the tune of ₹601 to ₹628, which is a good sign for the promoters of the company as the public issue is opening tomorrow on 16th June 2021." (Read here)
15 Jun 2021, 08:27 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to consolidate on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,551.53, up 76.77 points or 0.15% and the Nifty closed at 15,811.85, up 12.50 points or 0.08%. (Read here)
15 Jun 2021, 08:18 AM IST
UK FM drawn into in-law Narayana Murthy Amazon tax dispute
Cloudtail India Pvt. Ltd, the online retailing joint venture of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy's firm and Amazon.com, faced a £5.5 million demand, including interest and penalties, from tax authorities after it paid "meagre" taxes over the past four years, a media report said on Monday.Cloudtail's holding company, Prione is also run by a former Amazon manager, the report in the UK's The Guardian. Following the report, the office of UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who is son-in-law of Murthy, was forced to comment.
"Reaching an international agreement on how large digital companies are taxed has been a priority for the chancellor since he took office," said a spokesperson for his UK Treasury office.
"The Chancellor's consistent position has been that it matters where tax is paid, and any agreement must ensure digital businesses pay tax in the UK that reflects their economic activities. That is what our taxpayers would expect and is the right thing," the spokesperson said. (PTI)
15 Jun 2021, 08:13 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Adani Group, BHEL, Coal India, SBI Card, Tata Motors, among other stocks, may be in the news today. (Read here)
15 Jun 2021, 08:07 AM IST
RBI restricts investors from weak FATF compliant jurisdictions
The Reserve Bank on Monday put in place restrictions with respect to investments in payments system operators (PSOs) by new entities from jurisdictions that have weak measures to deal with money laundering and terrorist financing activities. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) periodically identifies jurisdictions with weak measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing activities. Jurisdictions that do not fall under 'high-risk' and 'increased monitoring' categories are considered as FATF-compliant ones.
15 Jun 2021, 07:51 AM IST
Coal India final dividend to enrich govt by ₹1,426 cr
The government will receive ₹1,426 crore as dividend from Coal India Limited (CIL) after the dry fuel miner on Monday announced an additional final dividend of 35% or ₹3.5 per share on equity shares of ₹10 each, an official said. The total dividend payout for FY'21 stood at ₹16 per share or 160%. The government is the largest shareholder with control of 66.1% in the CIL. Its shareholding in the company has reduced from 71% due to continuous dilution in small tranches since March 2019. However, the CIL's generous dividend policy and high capital expenditure led to a sharp drop in the free cash position of the worlds largest miner, the official said. (PTI)
15 Jun 2021, 07:42 AM IST
Asian stocks see mixed opening
Asian stocks traded mixed Tuesday after their US peers closed at a record and a bond rally stalled ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting.Japanese shares gained, while Australian stocks outperformed after a holiday. Benchmarks in Hong Kong and China slipped as they too reopened after a break Monday. Investors are on the lookout for signals from the Fed about a timetable for scaling back emergency monetary stimulus.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:32 am in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to a record high
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9% to a record high
Topix index rose 0.6%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1%
South Korea’s Kospi index was little changed
Hang Seng Index fell 0.1%
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1%
SGX Nifty rose 0.19%
15 Jun 2021, 07:27 AM IST
S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs
US stocks turned higher in the last hour of trading to close at another record, while the rally in bond markets lost steam as investors prepared for a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. Oil touched the highest in more than two years. The information technology and communication services sectors pushed the S&P 500 to an all-time high even as three stocks fell for every one that rose.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to a record high as of 4:03 pm New York time
The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9% to a record high
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to the lowest since May 26
The MSCI World index rose 0.2% to a record high