Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat; auto stocks advance

15 Jun 2022, 09:10 AM IST
China's factories perk up, but weak consumption points to slow economic recovery: Reuters
China's economy showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the prior month as industrial production rose unexpectedly, but consumption was still weak and underlined the challenge for policymakers amid the persistent drag from strict COVID curbs.
The data, however, provides a path to revitalise growth in the world's second-biggest economy after businesses and consumers were hit hard due to full or partial lockdowns in dozens of cities in March and April, including a protracted shutdown in commercial centre Shanghai.
Industrial output grew 0.7% in May from a year earlier, after falling 2.9% in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday. That compared with a 0.7% drop expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
15 Jun 2022, 09:07 AM IST
Nifty under pressure in pre-open, slips below 15,700
15 Jun 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Sensex flat in pre-open
15 Jun 2022, 08:55 AM IST
Market views: Vikram Kasat- Head- Advisory and Western Region at Prabhudas Lilladher
ACTIONABLE IDEAS:
NIFTY: BUY on Intraday declines till 15650, TGT 15750/15820, SL 15600. However a breach below 15600 would be fatal which could lead towards 15300 within no time.
BANKNIFTY: One can play the range for the day in between 33000-34000 - BUY on declines till support zones and SELL on rise near the higher end of the range
Top Long OI: VOLTAS (28%), GSPL (9%), TATASTEEL (2%), PVR (2%), TORNTPOWER (2%).
Top Short OI: CROMPTON (17%), BAJAJ-AUTO (17%), HONAUT (9%), IBULHSGFIN (9%), POLYCAB (9%).
Delivery based buying: SIEMENS, AUBANK, CHOLAFIN, AUROPHARMA, ADANIENT.
Delivery based selling: PAGEIND, POLYCAB, ZEEL, CROMPTON, IBULHSGFIN.
15 Jun 2022, 08:39 AM IST
Gold up on lower yields as investors await big Fed rate hike move
Gold prices on Wednesday were lifted from near one-month lows by weaker Treasury yields, ahead of a potentially aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve as it seeks to combat inflation amid mounting fears of an impending recession.
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,817.12 per ounce in Asian deals, after dropping to its lowest since 16 May at $1,803.90 on Tuesday. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,818.50.
The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce its decision on interest rates later today.
15 Jun 2022, 08:19 AM IST
Govt asks oil PSUs to come up with monetization plan
The ministry of petroleum and natural gas has asked state-run oil and gas companies to come up with new plans for asset monetization after the original plan for monetizing their oil and gas pipelines through infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) was shelved. (Full report here)
15 Jun 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Market technicals: Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One
The swing support of the 15650-15700 odd zone was firmly protected, implying the resilience of the technical support. The subdued closing assures the firmness of domestic market, wherein any sign of respite from the global bourses could trigger strong momentum hereon. In terms of technical levels, any breach below the mentioned support could drag the market towards the 15500 mark. At the same time, on the higher end, the 15850-15900 could be seen as immediate resistance followed by the psychological mark of 16000.
We would advocate keeping a close tab on the global developments over the upcoming Fed policy meet that might dictate the near-term trend in the global market. Meanwhile, avoiding aggressive overnight bets and keeping a stock-centric approach to deal with such market conditions is advisable.
15 Jun 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of SBI, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, IDBI Bank, among others, will be in focus today.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, and Delta Corp. are under the NSE F&O ban for 15 June. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
15 Jun 2022, 07:47 AM IST
SGX Nifty down marginally in early deals
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were down 19 points, or 0.12%, at 15,703.00 in early deals on Wednesday, hinting at a flat-to-weak start for Indian benchmarks.
On Tuesday, sliding for the third straight session, the Sensex dropped 153.13 points to settle at 52,693.57 - its lowest since 30 July 2021. The Nifty50 declined 42.30 points to end at 15,732.10.
15 Jun 2022, 07:39 AM IST
Asia shares muted; all eyes on Fed policy announcement
Stocks struggled for traction Wednesday and US equity futures made modest gains ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that’s expected to deliver a hefty interest-rate hike to fight inflation.
Shares dipped in Japan, Australia and South Korea after the S&P 500 closed down for a fifth straight day -- its longest losing streak since January. Hong Kong contracts were steady following a jump in US-traded Chinese shares.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%.
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.7% and the benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%, South Korea’s Kospi was down 1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3%.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks mostly fell as markets awaited a key Federal Reserve decision and digested another report showing elevated inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.5 percent at 30,364.83. The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent to 3,735.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2 percent to 10,828.35.
Traders anticipate a 75-basis-point hike from the Fed on Wednesday, the biggest since 1994. A closely watched part of the US yield curve inverted briefly Tuesday, signalling concerns that restrictive policy will sap the economy.