Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices to witness steady start; SGX Nifty in green

Sensex, Nifty may be rangebound on Thursday. Broader Asian markets witnessed a mixed start on Thursday as traders await China growth data and come to terms with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s indication signal that tapering stimulus will require more US economic progress.
15 Jul 2021, 09:06 AM IST
RBL expects to switch to Visa platform in 8-10 days: report
RBL plans to switch to Visa cards from Mastercard in 8-10 days, after the central bank barred Mastercard from issuing new cards, CNBCTV18 reported.
15 Jul 2021, 09:00 AM IST
RBI bars Mastercard from issuing new credit, debit cards
Barely three months after cracking the whip on American Express and Diners Club for non-compliance with local data storage norms, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday barred Mastercard Asia from signing up new card customers on similar grounds. (Read here)
15 Jul 2021, 08:41 AM IST
Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin trade with marginal gains
Cryptocurrencies were trading with marginal gains today with Bitcoin rising above $33,000 level over the past 24 hours. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has been stuck in a range between about $30,000 and $40,000 for weeks after reaching its all-time high near $65,000. Despite bitcoin's struggles this year, the world's most popular cryptocurrency is up about 13% in price in 2021 (year-to-date). (Read here)
15 Jul 2021, 08:31 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Adani Enterprises, Infosys, L&T Tech, Marico, Reliance Power, among other stocks may be in focus today. (Read here)
15 Jul 2021, 08:27 AM IST
Delhi HC to hear Amadeus vs Sabre Air India contract matter on 22 Jul
Sabre had challenged the award of Air India’s passenger services system contract to Amadeus on grounds that its product would save the national air carrier ₹900 crore, according to meda reports.
15 Jul 2021, 08:19 AM IST
71 districts have tap connections in each house: Jal Jeevna Mission director
15 Jul 2021, 08:19 AM IST
Day trading guide for Thursday: 6 stocks to buy or sell today — July 15
The northward move with range bound action continued in the Indian stock market on Wednesday and the NSE Nifty closed the day higher by 41 points. According to the market experts, this action signals range bound action in the market with 'buy on dips' as day trading guide for Thursday at stock market today. The Nifty is nearing a crucial overhead resistance of 15,900 levels and made a swing high of 15,877 on Wednesday. As happened in the previous few occasions, the lack of strength at the highs is emerging in the market near the crucial overhead resistance. Volumes on the NSE were in line with recent averages. Among sectors, IT and Capital Goods rose the most while Oil & Gas and Realty fell the most. BSE Mid-cap and small-cap indices ended 0.21 per cent and 0.24 per cent higher respectively. (Read here)
15 Jul 2021, 08:10 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after two-day pause
After remaining unchanged for two consecutive days, petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Thursday. Petrol prices were hiked by up to 35 paise whereas diesel prices were increased by 15 paise across metros, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. After the latest revision, petrol now costs at ₹101.54 in Delhi, whereas diesel is retailing at ₹89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹107.75 per litre, whereas diesel price has risen to ₹97.45 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price reached ₹101.74 per litre whereas diesel price increased to ₹93.02 per litre. (Read here)
15 Jul 2021, 07:56 AM IST
Indian talent moving to Canada due to outdated H1B visa policy, US lawmakers told
The much sought-after Indian talent is now getting attracted towards Canada in large numbers, away from the United States because of its outdated H-1B visa policy, immigration and policy experts have told US lawmakers. This is mainly because of the per-country quota on issuing employment-based green card or permanent residency, the experts said on Tuesday, urging the Congress to act fast to prevent the Indian talent from moving to Canada from the US. (PTI)
15 Jul 2021, 07:44 AM IST
Asian stocks mixed after Powell as china data loom
Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as traders await China growth data and digest Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signal that more US economic progress is needed before stimulus can be pared back. Oil slid. Shares slipped in Japan, rose in Hong Kong and were little changed in China. US contracts fluctuated after modest S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gains on Powell’s reassurance over accommodative policy and reiteration that high inflation will likely moderate. Treasury yields fell and the dollar held a retreat. S&P 500 contracts shed 0.1% as of 10:41 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%
Nasdaq 100 contracts were flat. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%
Japan’s Topix index lost 0.7%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1%
South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.2%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.3%
China’s Shanghai Composite index was little changed
SGX Nifty was flat at 0.02% with a positive bias
15 Jul 2021, 07:30 AM IST
Wall Street witnesses mixed closing after Fed chair allays inflation fears
Global stocks prices closed flat and bond yields edged lower on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell soothed investor angst by saying a recent inflation spike will fade, helping lift the S&P 500 to a fresh intraday record. Powell said in congressional testimony that high inflation was for goods and services tied to the reopening and the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the Fed wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13%, the S&P 500 added 0.12% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.22%.