Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 107 pts higher, Nifty at 17,388; banks drag
Sensex, Nifty opened marginally higher on Wednesday. Global equity markets and U.S. bond yields fell on Tuesday after data showed inflation cooling in the Unites States, raising fresh questions on when the U.S. central bank will begin tapering its asset purchases.
IT distributor TD Synnex owned Tech Data has signed a distribution agreement for India & SAARC with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks, to provide comprehensive cybersecurity offerings.
Bharti-backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, today said it has launched 34 more satellites from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. This latest launch brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 322 satellites, nearly half of OneWeb’s entire 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.
The Sensex opened at 58,354.11, up 107.02 points, or 0.18%, while Nifty was at 17,387.65, up 7.65 points, or 0.04%. Media sector surges.
On Wednesday, the Sensex was at 58,349.81, up 102.72 points, or 0.18%, while Nifty was at 17,380.00, up 24.70 points, or 0.14% at market pre-opening.
As many as eight stocks/securities have been put under the futures and options (F&O) ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. (Read more)
Markets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a soft opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the Nifty ended at 17,380, up 24.70 points. The BSE Sensex closed at 58,247.09, up 69.33 points. (Read more)
The Centre on Tuesday informed that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given permission to the Christian Medical College Vellore to start a trial on the mixing of vaccines. “A couple of such studies have been initiated. We need more scientific data to get more clarity," said Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology. (Read more)
"Nifty is expected to open positive at 17,420, up by 30 points. 17,420 - 17,450 has been acting as a strong resistance zone for Nifty, a closing above this zone may take Nifty to 17,550-17,600 levels. 17,250-17,300 range will continue acting as strong support zone for Nifty. Traders can consider buy on dips with strict stop-loss as a strategy to trade current markets."
India’s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation cooled to 11.16%, mirroring the ease in the retail inflation print for July, and adding strength to the argument that price pressures are transient in the economy. The surge and the drop in WPI inflation that followed it have a large base effect push because of the pandemic. (Read more)
After weeks of turbulent headlines, Tim Cook took the virtual stage in an attempt to return attention to the key driver of Apple Inc.’s success: the iPhone. The Cupertino, Calif., tech giant revealed the iPhone 13 and a smartwatch with a new look during its annual September event, which the company streamed live on its website rather than holding in person because of Covid-19 precautions. (Read more)
RIL, Reliance Infra, Srei Infra, ZEEL, Shree Cement among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read more)
The company will receive a sum of ₹7100 cr from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) which the company will utilise to repay the debt of Reliance Infrastructure and to make the company debt-free, Chairman Anil Ambani said on Tuesday during an Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. (Read more)
India and UK are aiming to launch trade negotiations by November 2021 with an eye to conclude a mini trade deal by March 2022 and later a comprehensive free trade agreement. The matter came up during discussions held between trade minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Secretary of State Elizabeth Truss on Monday. (Read more)
Most Asian stocks fell Wednesday amid growth concerns while Treasuries retained gains in the wake of inflation data that signaled flexibility for the Federal Reserve over when to start tapering stimulus. Shares retreated in Japan and Australia, but edged higher in South Korea. U.S. futures rose. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined overnight. The 10-year Treasury yield remained below 1.3%, narrowing the yield gap between short- and longer-maturity U.S. debt. Bonds in Australia and New Zealand also advanced. The dollar was steady.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:23 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%
Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%
Japan’s Topix index fell 1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.4%
South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.2%
Hang Seng Index futures lost 0.5% earlier
Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday as economic uncertainties and the increasing likelihood of a corporate tax rate hike dampened investor sentiment and prompted a broad sell-off despite signs of easing inflation. Optimism faded throughout the session, reversing an initial rally following the Labor Department's consumer price index report. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended in negative territory in a reminder that September is a historically rough month for stocks. So far this month the S&P 500 is down nearly 1.8% even as the benchmark index has gained over 18% since the beginning of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 292.06 points, or 0.84%, to 34,577.57; the S&P 500 lost 25.68 points, or 0.57%, at 4,443.05; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.82 points, or 0.45%, to 15,037.76. All 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 ended the session red, with energy and financials suffering the largest percentage drops.
