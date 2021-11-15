Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at higher start for Indian indices

15 Nov 2021, 08:39 AM IST
Asia shares edge higher as China data beat forecasts
Asian shares edged higher on Monday as Chinese economic data surprised on the high side, challenging wagers the economy was stuck in a downturn although a decline in mainland house prices was a worry.
Annual growth in retail sales and industrial output both handily beat forecasts, with the bounce in consumption a positive given pandemic restrictions.
On a negative note for the stressed housing market new home prices in China fell 0.2% month-on-month in October, the biggest decline since February 2015.
Chinese blue chips were steady on the data, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, after popping higher late last week.
Japan's Nikkei gained 0.5% as data showing economic activity shrank by more than expected in the third quarter only reinforced the case for aggressive fiscal stimulus.
15 Nov 2021, 08:34 AM IST
Indian stock markets likely to be steady on Monday; Future group, Nykaa shares in focus
15 Nov 2021, 08:10 AM IST
India factory output slips, retail inflation jumps
India’s factory output growth slowed to 3.1% in September, and retail inflation picked up marginally to 4.48% in October, compounding the dilemma for policymakers.
Data issued by the statistics office on Friday showed that the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) decelerated in September, from 11.9% in August and 1% in September last year. This was mainly due to the unfavourable base, disruptions from heavy monsoon and the impact of semiconductor chip shortages on automobile production, outweighing a pre-festive season inventory buildup suggested by goods and services tax (GST) e-way bill data.
Sequentially, India’s IIP contracted for the second straight month in September by 2.6%, signalling demand revival remains tentative. (Read here)
15 Nov 2021, 08:03 AM IST
Tata Steel revives plans to sell its Thailand business: report
Tata Steel has revived plans to sell its Thailand business as the company looks to exit less profitable overseas units in the ongoing super-cycle, according to media reports citing senior group officials aware of the developments. The proposed sale, coming on the heels of India's largest steel maker's move to offload its Singapore business, NatSteel Holdings, will aid the company cut its debt further.
Bangkok-listed Tata Steel Thailand has a market value of over 13.47 billion baht or $ 410 million.
15 Nov 2021, 08:01 AM IST
Market view: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One
Market seems to be trapped in a range. So it looks like a consolidation in the range of 17800-18100.
For this week, 18200-18350 is to be seen as a crucial range and till the time we do not surpass it convincingly, we will not be out of the woods. In fact, it would be too early to comment on it, but we can clearly see a bearish formation of ‘Head and Shoulder’ being in process on the daily chart of Nifty. The neckline support is around 17700-17600, which if gets broken, we could see difficult days for market in the short run. With reference to our recent cautious stance on the market, we will not be surprised to see it happening soon, if we fail to go beyond the mentioned zone of 18200-18350 this week.
The main reason for us to continue with the cautious stance is the formation of ‘Shooting Star’ pattern on monthly chart. As long as we do not break the high of the candle, it can prove its significance anytime. Hence, we reiterate on avoiding aggressive longs and even if one wants to follow stock specific moves, needs to be very selective.
15 Nov 2021, 07:58 AM IST
Red-hot IPO market lifts investment banking fees
Investment banks are reaping the gains of a bumper primary market this year. They have pocketed record fee incomes, managing a slew of public issues, especially those of consumer technology firms.
Papers filed by the consumer technology companies with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed that IPOs of five of these companies—Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, Policybazaar and CarTrade—generated collective fee incomes of ₹940 crore (about $126 million) for banks. (Read here)
15 Nov 2021, 07:54 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of Nykaa, Maruti, ONGC, Future Retail, among others, will be in focus on Monday.
Share of Policy Bazaar, SJS Enterprises, and Sigachi will make their stock market debut today. Parle Industries, Binani Industries, Esaar (India) are among companies set to announce their September quarter results today.
15 Nov 2021, 07:53 AM IST
SGX Nifty trades higher
SGX Nifty futures rose 39.80 points, or 0.2%, to 18,223.80 in early deals on Monday, indicating a positive start for the broader index in India
15 Nov 2021, 07:43 AM IST
Oil prices slide amid fears of supply boost, weaker demand
Crude oil prices skidded on Monday, under pressure from expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand.
Brent crude futures fell 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.59 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $80.21 a barrel.
Both markets have dropped for the last three weeks, hit by a strengthening dollar and speculation that President Joe Biden's administration might release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool prices.
15 Nov 2021, 07:37 AM IST
Asian shares cautiously higher; China data in focus
Asian equities edged cautiously higher on Monday as U.S. stock futures made early gains, though investors were wary of bearish surprises in a batch of Chinese economic data due out later.
Annual growth in retail sales, industrial output and urban investment are all expected to slow further in October partly due to pandemic restrictions and strains in the housing market.
Elsewhere, the U.N. climate conference in Scotland did manage to hammer out a deal on emissions, but only by watering down a commitment to phase out coal.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%, after popping higher late last week.
Japan's Nikkei gained 0.7% as data showing economic activity shrank by more than expected in the third quarter only reinforced the case for aggressive fiscal stimulus.
Wall Street eased last week to break a string of gains, though the major indices were only a shade off all-time highs.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will appear before European Parliament later on Monday.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.3%. Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was flat. China’s Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2%.