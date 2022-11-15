Stock Market LIVE: Indices brace for choppy start; SGX Nifty marginally in green

15 Nov 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Govt reworks plan to monetize BSNL’s surplus property
The government has redrawn its plan for monetising the surplus properties and land assets of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited—those valued over ₹100 crore are to be handled by the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) and the rest by the department of telecommunications (DoT).
The decision was taken after the sale of non-core assets of BSNL and Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited received a poor response in the first-ever sale of non-core assets through auctions in November 2021. (Read More)
15 Nov 2022, 07:55 AM IST
Oil prices slip on OPEC cut in demand forecast, China COVID cases
Oil prices extended losses in early Asian trade on Tuesday after OPEC cut its 2022 global demand forecast, while rising COVID-19 case numbers in China clouded the outlook for fuel consumption in the world's top crude importing nation.
Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.4%, to $92.75 a barrel by 0133 GMT after settling down 3% on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.31 a barrel, down 56 cents, or 0.7%, after tumbling 3.5% in the previous session.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut its 2022 global oil demand growth forecast for a fifth time since April, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. (Reuters)
15 Nov 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Aditya Birla Capital, Nippon Life talks fail on merger
Talks between Aditya Birla Capital and Japan-based Nippon Life for merger have failed as later did not agree to a reduced stake in the life insurance venture of debt-ridden Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) post-resolution, sources said.
Nippon Life, who is a 49 per cent partner in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company (RNLIC), was considering a merger between Reliance Nippon Life and Birla Sun Life Insurance, a part of Aditya Birla Capital.
RNLIC is a subsidiary of debt-ridden Reliance Capital which is undergoing the insolvency resolution process.
Sources said Nippon Life stake would have been diluted to below 10 per cent following the merger and the Japanese firm is believed to be not comfortable with the idea of losing all the shareholder and the governance rights. (PTI)
15 Nov 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Grasim’s Q2 performance gets support from chlor-alkali biz
Grasim Industries Ltd posted a decent performance during the September quarter amid challenges with the company’s net profits at the standalone level for the core operations at ₹964 crore growing 1.8% year-on-year and 19.26% sequentially.
Excluding exceptional items, net profit at ₹1,052 crore would have grown 11.08 % year-on-year and as much as 30% sequentially.
Global market conditions remained challenging during Q2 and the sharp increase in energy costs added to woes. (Read More)
15 Nov 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Gold gains ₹255; silver climbs ₹561
Gold price in the national capital rose ₹255 to ₹52,850 per 10 grams on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹52,595 per 10 grams.
Silver also climbed ₹561 to ₹62,440 per kilogram.
"Gold prices witnessed profit booking from a three-month peak hit in the previous session, US bond yields rose after a top US central banker warned that the Federal Reserve is not 'softening' fight against inflation yet," said Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. (PTI)
15 Nov 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Fusion Micro Finance to debut on 15 Nov: Experts view on listing of the NBFC
New Delhi-based Fusion Micro Finance is set to get listed on stock exchanges on Tuesday. The company which launched an initial public offering (IPO) worth over ₹1,100 crore in the first week of November, received an oversubscription of 2.95 times on exchanges. On BSE, Fusion will be listed for trading under the 'B' group of securities. Fusion provides financial services to unserved and underserved women in rural and peri-rural areas across India.
As per BSE notice, it said, "trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the equity shares of Fusion Micro Finance shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities." (Read More)
15 Nov 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Amazon to lay off thousands of employees -source
Amazon.com Inc is planning to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, in what would amount to its biggest such reduction to date.
The cuts, earlier reported by the New York Times, would represent about 3% of Amazon's corporate staff. The exact number may vary as businesses within Amazon review their priorities, the source told Reuters.
The online retailer plans to eliminate jobs in its devices organization, which makes voice-controlled "Alexa" gadgets and home-security cameras, as well as in its human resources and retail divisions, the person said. Amazon's time frame for informing staff remained unclear.
The source attributed the reduction to the uncertain macroeconomic environment faced by Amazon and other companies. (Read More)
15 Nov 2022, 07:32 AM IST
SEBI approves Adani Group's open offer for 26% shares of NDTV
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday approved Adani Group's open offer to buy an additional 26% stake in broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd, a takeover attempt that has raised concerns over eroding press freedom in the world's largest democracy.
The Securities & Exchange Board of India approved Adani Group’s open offer, as per a statement on SEBI's website, allowing Adani to buy more equity from the media company's minority shareholders. (Read More)
15 Nov 2022, 07:31 AM IST
IRCTC Q2 results: Net profit up 42.5% to ₹226 cr; revenue soars nearly 100%
For the quarter ended September 2022, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's net profit after tax from continuing operations surged to ₹226 crore, up 42.5%. The company had reported a profit of ₹158.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
However, on a sequential basis, the company's profit dropped 7.7% from ₹245.5 crore recorded in the previous quarter (Q1FY23).
The company's revenue from operations soared 99% on-year to ₹805.8 crore in the quarter under review as against ₹404.9 crore in Q2FY22.
During the quarter, the PSU's total expenses soared to ₹524 crore, as compared to ₹207.4 crore in the year-ago period. (Read More)
15 Nov 2022, 07:29 AM IST
LTI, Mindtree merger gets approval; set to be fifth largest IT services firm
L&T Infotech and Mindtree have received approval for the merger from NCLT and will start operating as a merged entity from November 14, 2022.
The combined entity called LTIMindtree, will thus become the fifth largest IT services company in India in terms of current market capitalization.
The two companies had announced their merger in May 2022. L&T Group Chairman AM Naik said the merger has been approved by both the Mumbai and Bengaluru benches of the National Company Law Tribunal in two separate orders.
The merger will help L&T achieve its goal of expanding the IT services to 25 percent of the group's total business by 2026, he said. (Read More)
15 Nov 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street stocks end down, U.S. yields up as investors assess Fed path
A gauge of global stocks ended lower on Monday in choppy trade and U.S. bond yields rose as investors assessed comments from Federal Reserve officials to try and determine the central bank's path of rate hikes.
Equities rallied last week and U.S. Treasury yields tumbled after consumer price data indicated stubbornly high inflation may finally be starting to slow and give the Fed room to dial back its tightening policies, pushing MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe to its biggest weekly percentage gain in two years.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell after recording its biggest weekly percentage gain since June last week, led by declines in real estate and consumer discretionary shares. Amazon.com fell 2.28% after reports the online retailer is planning to cut around 10,000 jobs in corporate and technology roles.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.63%, to 33,536.7, while the S&P 500 lost 35.68 points, or 0.89%, to 3,957.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 127.11 points, or 1.12%, to 11,196.22. (Reuters)