Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty hints at flat start for Indian indices

Stock market today: Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday and US shares fell broadly overnight, as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve to announce its tapering schedule. (Photo: PTI)Premium
3 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 08:40 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Share market LIVE updates: Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday and US shares fell broadly overnight, as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve to announce when it would stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, possibly piling pressure on its peers to follow

The Fed on Wednesday is set to unveil a quicker tapering of bond purchases, paving the way for interest-rate hikes next year. The mix of high inflation, diminishing central bank support and omicron uncertainty is testing markets.

15 Dec 2021, 08:40:32 AM IST

Infosys to acquire Singtel delivery centre in Malaysia: BSE filing 

Infosys Consulting Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, is acquiring 100% of the share capital of Singapore Telecommunications Limited’s (“Singtel") delivery centre in Malaysia--Global Enterprise International Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.--to bolster Infosys’s presence in Malaysia, a strategic delivery and sales hub in South East Asia for global clients, the IT major said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday. 

This move also aligns with Infosys’ long-term strategy for Communications, Media, and Technology (CMT) vertical including platform led transformation of Customer and Service Experience for clients.

15 Dec 2021, 08:32:18 AM IST

SBI raises ₹3,974 cr via bonds

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, said it has raised 3,974 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds to subscribers.

The committee of directors for capital raising at its meeting held on Tuesday approved allotting 3,974 Basel III compliant non-convertible taxable, perpetual debt instruments qualifying as additional tier I capital of the bank, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds, bearing coupon of 7.55 per cent payable annually, aggregating to 3,974 crore were accorded to bond subscribers on Tuesday, it added.

SBI scrip closed at 488.55 apiece on BSE, up by 0.18 per cent

15 Dec 2021, 08:25:20 AM IST

ITC open to listing of IT arm, M&As in FMCG

At its first investor meet held on Tuesday, cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd expressed willingness to list its IT arm, make selective acquisitions in consumer goods, and demerge the hotels business, depending on the recovery of the tourism industry.

“The endeavour is to achieve double-digit growth in both top line and bottom line over the medium term," chairman Sanjiv Puri said at the event, which was eagerly awaited by investors. In 2015, ITC had set a target of 1 billion from its consumer business by 2030. The management on Tuesday said the target was “aspirational". On any action within ITC’s fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, Puri did not confirm or speak of any possible demerger, but said nothing is set in stone and the board keeps evaluating. (Read here)

15 Dec 2021, 08:23:48 AM IST

ADB scales down India’s growth estimate to 9.7% in FY22

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the second time in three months scaled down India’s growth estimate for the fiscal year ending March 2022 due to supply chain issue of industries. The Manila-based multilateral development bank pegged India’s growth at 9.7% for the current fiscal year in its latest supplement

15 Dec 2021, 08:06:32 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

Shares of ITC, Axis Bank, Paytm, Airtel, NBFCs, among others, will be in focus today.

15 Dec 2021, 07:57:45 AM IST

China's Nov factory output speeds up but retailers struggle

China's industrial output grew faster than expected in November, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in raw materials prices, but retail sales slowed as new COVID-19 outbreaks hit the world's second-largest economy.

Factory output rose 3.8% in November from a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.5% increase in October, official data showed on Wednesday.

That was faster than expectations of a 3.6% year-on-year increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales in November rose 3.9% from a year earlier, below the 4.6% growth expected in the poll and October's 4.9% rise.

15 Dec 2021, 07:57:03 AM IST

SGX Nifty futures traded 1 point higher at 17,334.00 in early deals on Wednesday 

15 Dec 2021, 07:45:51 AM IST

Asia stocks mixed amid caution before US Fed decision

Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as traders evaluated China’s economic growth outlook and braced for the Federal Reserve to unveil a faster withdrawal of monetary stimulus to tackle high inflation.

Shares rose in Japan and fluctuated in China and Hong Kong. Chinese new home prices posted a monthly drop, and other data are expected to show slower economic activity amid the property downturn and subdued consumption. Officials have signaled support for the economy, and the nation’s central bank rolled over part of the policy loans maturing this month.

U.S.-China tension also continues to bubble in the background: the Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China’s largest chipmaker. That’s part of an effort to limit limit the country’s access to advanced technology.

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.7%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.6%, South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was steady, and China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2%.

Overnight, stocks fell broadly on Wall Street as new data showing that inflation is still running high put a spotlight on what action the Federal Reserve will take as it holds its last meeting of the year.

The S&P 500 fell 34.88 points to 4,634.09. The index set an all-time high on Friday, when it closed out its biggest weekly gain since February. The Dow dropped 106.77 points to 35,544.18. The Nasdaq fell 175.64 points to 15,237.64.

