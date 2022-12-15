Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sub-62,500, Nifty down 50 pts; IT lags; PSU Bank shine

15 Dec 2022, 09:28 AM IST
IT index struggling amidst negative global cues; all stocks in red
15 Dec 2022, 09:22 AM IST
Tesla shares fall as investors bash Musk's Twitter focus
Tesla shares extended declines to hit their lowest level in more than two years on Wednesday, as investors including a "fanboy" of CEO Elon Musk lashed out at Musk's distraction from the electric car company following his buy of Twitter.
Shares of Tesla, the world's most valuable carmaker, is one of the worst performing stocks among major automakers and tech companies this year, as investors worry that Musk's Twitter buy could divert his time away from Tesla and he could offload more Tesla stocks to prop up the struggling social media company.
Investors are also increasingly concerned that his antics could hurt brand and sales of Tesla, the world's top electric carmaker which faces increasing competition. (Reuters)
15 Dec 2022, 09:20 AM IST
Indices open marginally in red on Thursday as Sensex and Nifty shed around 0.1%
15 Dec 2022, 09:15 AM IST
Oil Holds Gain After Three-Day Rally as Traders Juggle Mixed Outlook
Oil declined below $77 a barrel after TC Energy Corp. restarted a section of the Keystone pipeline following a spill last week.
West Texas Intermediate futures fell after rising almost 9% over the previous three sessions. A section of the major North American conduit unaffected by the leak, which extends from Hardisty, Alberta, to Wood River and Patoka, Illinois, was restarted, according to a statement on the company’s website.
US crude stockpiles rose more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. The build followed the shutdown of Keystone. (Bloomberg)
15 Dec 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock to Focus for today: Indus Towers
STOCK IN FOCUS
Indus Towers (CMP 200): In view of better business prospects, likely increase in infra spend by telecom operators, bigger opportunity from 5G roll out and an attractive dividend yield of ~5-6%, we have BUY on Indus Towers with a Target Price of Rs225, valuing the stock at a P/E multiple of 10x FY24E earnings.
Intraday Picks
ULTRACEMCO (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 7225) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of ₹7250-
7300 for the target of Rs.7100 with a strict stop loss of ₹7380.
INDIGO (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 2030) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of ₹2040-
2050 for the target of Rs.1990 with a strict stop loss of ₹2065.
TITAN (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 2576) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs
2555-2565 for the target of Rs.2610 with a strict stop loss of ₹2545.
15 Dec 2022, 09:03 AM IST
Sensex preopens flat on Thursday with focus on Vedanta, SBI and IRCTC
15 Dec 2022, 08:55 AM IST
Geojit Financial Services on today's market: Globally, equity markets would be watching out for the ECB and BoE decisions today
Dr V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services: Even though the Fed downshifted the rate hike to 50 bp as expected, the tone of the commentary was unexpectedly hawkish. The FOMC statement, “the ongoing hikes will be appropriate to reach a sufficiently restrictive stance that returns inflation to 2% over time" is hawkish but the market seems to ignore this expecting inflation to cool down earlier than Fed’s expectations. Globally, equity markets would be watching out for the ECB and BoE decisions today, which are also likely to be 50 bp hikes. The Indian market, though not completely decoupled from the mother market US, has been charting a slightly different path exhibiting surprising resilience even in the face of global weakness. This is due to India’s superior growth and earnings prospects, going forward. However, high valuations and rising interest rates are likely to restrain the ongoing rally. Fixed income assets are becoming attractive.
15 Dec 2022, 08:54 AM IST
India's Q3 current account deficit likely shot up on widening trade gap: Reuters poll
India's current account deficit likely rose to its highest in nearly a decade in the July-September quarter as elevated commodity prices and a weak rupee stretched the trade gap even further, a Reuters poll of economists found.
A revival in domestic demand in Asia's third-largest economy since the COVID-19 pandemic has also compounded the shortfall through higher imports, while at the same time exports to a weakening global economy shrank to a 20-month low in October.
The median forecast of 18 economists in a Dec. 5-14 Reuters poll was for a $35.5 billion current account deficit in the July-September quarter, or 4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), the most in nearly a decade.
Forecasts ranged from $24.5-$40.0 billion, or 3.3%-4.7% of GDP. For the April-June quarter, the deficit was $23.9 billion, about 2.8% of GDP. (Reuters)
15 Dec 2022, 08:40 AM IST
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: GMP, subscription status, review after day 2 of bidding
The initial public offer (IPO) of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited opened on 13th December 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 15th December 2022. It means, today is the last date to apply for the SME IPO, which is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange. As per the Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO subscription status available on BSE, in first two days of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 86.35 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 151.78 times.
Meanwhile, grey market has gone highly bullish on the SME IPO. According to market observers, shares of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited are available at a premium of ₹70 in grey market today. (Read More)
15 Dec 2022, 08:26 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: IRCTC, Poonawala Fin, SBI, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Arham Technologies, NTPC, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, PTC India, Torrent Pharma
NSE has kept Delta Corp, Bhel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Thursday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit. (Read More)
15 Dec 2022, 08:24 AM IST
Sula’s IPO subscribed 2.3 times on final day
India’s largest wine producer Sula Vineyards’ initial public offering (IPO) got oversubscribed by 2.3X on the final day of the subscription, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange. The firm, backed by investors such as Verlinvest Group, Cofintra S.A, Haystack Investments, Saama Capital III, SWIP Holdings, was looking to raise up to ₹960 crore from the IPO.
The issue drew bids for about 43.84 million shares against the allotted 18.83 million shares by the end of the final day. The retail portion was oversubscribed by 1.65 times, getting bids for 15.5 million shares, while the non-institutional portion was subscribed 1.51 times, or 6.09 million shares. (Read More)
15 Dec 2022, 08:17 AM IST
SBI to raise ₹10,000 cr via Base III compliant debt instrument
Public lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said that the bank board has approved raising ₹10,000 crore by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument.
"The Central Board of the Bank at its Meeting held today i.e., 14.12.2022, inter alia accorded approval for raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument in INR and / or any other convertible currency, upto FY24 as under," said the regulatory filing.
The bank is planning to raise fresh additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital of ₹10,000 crore. (Read More)
15 Dec 2022, 08:10 AM IST
China’s Economic Activity Weakened in November Amid Covid Surge
China’s economic activity worsened in November amid widespread virus outbreaks and restrictions, with more disruption likely in coming months after the government made an abrupt exit from its Covid Zero policy.
Retail sales contracted 5.9% in November from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement Thursday, worse than the median forecast for a 4% decline in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Industrial output growth slowed to 2.2% from 5% in October, missing the median estimate of a 3.5% increase. Growth in fixed-asset investment weakened to 5.3% in the first 11 months of the year, compared with 5.6% growth projected by economists.
The surveyed jobless rate climbed to 5.7%, the highest since May.
Covid outbreaks worsened in China last month as cases in the capital Beijing and elsewhere picked up, triggering stricter virus control measures that curbed mobility, capped factory production and hurt confidence. (Bloomberg)
15 Dec 2022, 08:09 AM IST
Rupee recovers 11 paise to close at 82.49 against dollar on easing inflation concerns
The rupee gained 11 paise to settle at 82.49 against the US dollar on Wednesday as a positive trend in domestic equities and easing inflationary pressures strengthened investor sentiment.
Besides, a weak greenback against its major rivals overseas and softening crude oil prices supported the domestic unit, forex traders said.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened flat at 82.60 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 82.40 and a low of 82.71.
It finally ended at 82.49 against the American currency, registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous close of 82.60. (PTI)
15 Dec 2022, 07:56 AM IST
AstraZeneca Pharma India's managing director resigns; appoints Sanjeev Panchal
AstraZeneca Pharma India on Wednesday said Gagandeep Singh Bedi has resigned from the post of managing director.
The drug firm said it has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Panchal as its managing director for a period of three years with effect from January 1, 2023.
Panchal had joined AstraZeneca Pharma in February 2003 as Brand Associate and progressed through several positions in India, Indonesia, Asia Pacific and the international region, based in Singapore and the United Kingdom (UK), it said. (PTI)
15 Dec 2022, 07:55 AM IST
Elon Musk sells 22 million Tesla shares worth $3.6 bln - filing
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 22 million shares of the electric-vehicle maker, worth about $3.6 billion, a U.S. securities filing showed on Wednesday. (Reuters)
15 Dec 2022, 07:47 AM IST
Next Infosys chairman will be a non-founding member: Nilekani
The next chairman of the board of directors at Infosys, India’s second-largest information technology (IT) services company by market capitalization, will be a non-founding member, Nandan Nilekani, one of the co-founders, and the incumbent chairman said on Wednesday.
Nilekani’s statement follows founder N.R. Narayana Murthy’s observations on offering an “equal opportunity" to “every individual", if they were the “best person" for a key management role. (Read More)
15 Dec 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks for Intraday trading for today:
1] Balrampur Chini: Buy at ₹382, target ₹395, stop loss ₹375; and
2] City Union Bank or CUB: Buy at 203, target ₹121, stop loss ₹199. (Read More)
15 Dec 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Multibagger IPO: NSE SME stock turns ₹1.16 lakh to ₹8.17 lakh in 5 years
Tirupati Forge shares are one of those stocks, whose long-term shareholders have not just gained from the stock price appreciation since its listing on the NSE SME exchange in 2017. The SME stock was listed on the NSE SME exchange in October 2017. The SME stock had a decent listing at ₹34.80 against its issue price of ₹29, delivering a 20 per cent listing premium to its lucky allottees. However, the SME stock didn't end here only. The SME company went on to announce bonus shares and a stock split, which further benefited its long-term previous investors. (Read More)
15 Dec 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp to sell its housing arm to TPG for ₹4k cr
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd on Wednesday said it has sold its subsidiary, Poonawalla Housing Finance Ltd, to Perseus SG Pte. Ltd, which is affiliated with TPG Global, for ₹3,900 crore.
“The transaction will maximize shareholder value in the long term, as Poonawalla Fincorp focusses on building a tech-led, digital-first financial services company, with leadership in consumer and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) financing," the Cyrus Poonawalla group-promoted non-bank lender said in a regulatory filing. (Read More)
15 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Govt to sell up to 5 pc stake in IRCTC on Thursday; floor price at ₹680 a piece
The government will on Thursday sell up to 5 per cent stake in IRCTC through an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of ₹680 a share.
The OFS includes base issue size of 2 crore shares or 2.5 per cent stake, with an option to retain over-subscription of another 2.5 per cent, taking the total issue size to 4 crore shares or 5 per cent stake.
At the floor price of ₹680 a share, sale of 4 crore shares in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) would fetch about ₹2,700 crore to the exchequer.
The floor price is at a discount of 7.4 per cent over Wednesday's closing price of IRCTC on the BSE. (PTI)
15 Dec 2022, 07:29 AM IST
US stocks retreat on Wednesday as Fed says more work to do to counter inflation
US stocks declined along with the dollar on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates again and signaled that it expects more hikes ahead.
The US central bank, as expected, announced it would lift the benchmark lending rate by a half percentage point, a smaller hike after four straight 0.75-point increases.
But several analysts described the announcement on balance as more hawkish than anticipated, with the Fed staying the course despite consumer price data moderating.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he was encouraged by the latest consumer inflation figures, but the central bank's policy was still not restrictive enough in light of too-high inflation.
The S&P 500 finished down 0.6% at 3,995.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%. (AFP)