Share Market LIVE: Trend on SGX Nifty hints at flat start for Indian indices

Indian indices may open flat and remain under pressure on Friday as stocks fell in Asia with the dollar holding its surge. Asian markets were weak tracking Wall Street that finished mostly lower Thursday following another troubling inflation report.
15 Jul 2022, 07:57 AM IST
Crude oil prices climb
Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Friday amid uncertainty around how aggressive the U.S. Federal Reserve will be in hiking interest rates to combat rampant inflation.
Brent crude futures for September delivery rose 80 cents, or 0.8%, to $99.90 a barrel, while WTI crude rose 69 cents, or 0.7%, to $96.47 a barrel.
15 Jul 2022, 07:43 AM IST
China's Q2 GDP growth slows sharply to 0.4% year on year, missing forecast
China's economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, expanding 0.4% year-on-year and missing expectations, official data showed on Friday, as widespread lockdowns to curb record COVID cases hit industrial activity and consumer spending.
15 Jul 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Asian stocks fall due to worries over US inflation
Stocks fell in Asia on Friday as the dollar held a surge that underscores concerns about a global economic slowdown as monetary policy tightens to tackle inflation.
MSCI Inc.’s Asian share gauge dropped for a second day, including a more than 1% drop in commodity-exporter Australia amid lower raw material prices.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.04%, at 26,632.24 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.51%
15 Jul 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Wall Street ends lower
Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower Thursday following another troubling inflation report as disappointing banking earnings set a downcast tone about the second-quarter earnings season.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.62 points, or 0.46%, to 30,630.17, the S&P 500 lost 11.4 points, or 0.30%, at 3,790.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.60 points, or 0.03%, at 11,251.19.