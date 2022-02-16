Stock Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals higher start for Indian indices

16 Feb 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Russian invasion of Ukraine distinct possibility, says Biden: PTI
A Russian invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility, said US President Joe Biden as his Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin left for a trip to the region amidst an escalating crisis in Europe.
Stating that any such move by Russian President Vladimir Putin will prove to be a "self-inflicted wound", Biden warned Moscow that the US and its allies will respond "decisively".
Biden said the US is still open for diplomacy to resolve the issue while stressing that more than 150,000 Russian troops remain on the Ukrainian border.
The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it has plans to attack Ukraine but demanded that NATO never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and the military alliance roll back troop deployments in former Soviet bloc nations.
16 Feb 2022, 08:17 AM IST
China's factory inflation hits 6-month low on govt curbs
China's factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in six months in January, official data showed on Wednesday, as government measures to control surging raw material costs weighed on producer prices. The producer price index (PPI) increased 9.1% from a year ago, the data showed, slower than the 9.5% growth tipped by a Reuters poll and a 10.3% gain in December,the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement. It was the weakest pace since July.
16 Feb 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Mysterious outstanding loans from Dhani in credit histories trigger panic
Unaccounted outstanding loans from Dhani Loans and Services Ltd have begun mysteriously appearing on the credit history of many people who claim that they have never borrowed from the online lender, which was earlier known as Indiabulls Consumer Finance Ltd.
These loans have seemingly been taken in the past six months using stolen customer details where only the permanent account number ( PAN) was found to be genuine, the complaints lodged by borrowers alleged, indicating large-scale identity theft. Some affected individuals have now approached cybercrime authorities and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) alleging fraud.
Several individuals that Mint spoke to said they had no idea how the loans got linked to their PANs. One person said his problem was resolved a day ago, but others are yet to see resolution. (Read here)
16 Feb 2022, 08:14 AM IST
ABFRL planning portfolio of up to 30 internet-first brands
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), known for men’s and women’s formal wear brands Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, and Peter England, is making an aggressive push into Indian ethnic wear, including designer labels and internet-first businesses, by incubating or acquiring new-age, digital brands in fashion and beauty.
The company, which clocked ₹5,181.14 crore in sales in the year ended 31 March 2021, recently acquired a 51% stake in designer Masaba Gupta’s firm, besides investing in Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani earlier. In an interview, Ashish Dikshit, managing director of ABFRL, said the company could invest in and build as many as 30 internet-first brands in the next 3-5 years. (Read here)
16 Feb 2022, 08:09 AM IST
SBI MF selects 7 investment banks for $1-billion public listing: report
India’s largest mutual fund house, SBI Mutual Fund, which clocked a monthly average assets under management (AUM) of ₹6.2 lakh crore as of December 2021, has picked a syndicate of seven investment banks as it gears up to launch a mega IPO and raise up to $1 billion, as per media reports.
The move comes on the back of healthy inflows of ₹14,887 crore into equity mutual funds in January with the contribution of monthly systematic investment plans (SIPs) to mutual funds at ₹11,517 crore for the month.
16 Feb 2022, 08:06 AM IST
SGX Nifty marginally higher
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were 24.5 points higher at 17,372.50 in early deals on Wednesday, signalling a positive start for Indian benchmarks.
16 Feb 2022, 08:02 AM IST
Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Asian shares rallied on Wednesday as fears of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises, delivering investors a measure of relief.
The tension between world powers over the Ukraine situation, which has developed into one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, has been front-and-centre of investors' minds.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 0.9% in early regional trade on Wednesday, playing catch-up with a rally in U.S. and European stocks on Tuesday.
Japan's Nikkei soared 1.9% to rebound from two days of falls, while Australia's S&P/ASX200 gained half a percent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.4%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6%.
Overnight on the Wall Street, technology companies led a rebound for stocks as investors welcomed signs that tensions might ease over the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border.
The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, snapping a three-day losing streak and nearly making up for all of its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.5%.