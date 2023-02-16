Stock Market LIVE: Indices to open on stable footing; SGX Nifty in green

16 Feb 2023, 08:43 AM IST
Adani Ports halts non-group loans, to cut debt instead
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd will discontinue lending money to non-group companies after having lent at least ₹12,687 crore last year, according to a Mint analysis. Instead, the Gautam Adani-controlled company will use surplus funds to cut its ₹44,000 crore debt pile.
Adani Ports’ management disclosed the information to analysts from Pimco, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan Asset Management in response to queries regarding the nature of the loans extended to non-related parties or those not owned by the group promoter. (Read More)
16 Feb 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Rupee likely to open higher tracking Asia FX, improving near-term outlook
The Indian rupee is expected to open slightly higher against the U.S. currency on Thursday, tracking an uptick in most Asian currencies despite an overnight surge on the dollar index.
The non-deliverable forwards indicated that the rupee will open at 82.70-82.75 to the dollar, compared with 82.8025 in the previous session.
The local currency on Wednesday managed to hold above the closely watched 82.90-83.00 level despite mounting concerns over U.S. interest rates.
Wednesday's session will reinforce the belief that it is quite difficult for USD/INR to move above the 83 level, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said. Add to that the trade data and it looks like USD/INR may be headed to the lower side of its recent range, the trader said.
India's merchandise trade deficit in January hit its lowest in a year at $17.75 billion, data showed. (Reuters)
16 Feb 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Back Stocks to Watch: Adani Total, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Vodafone, NTPC, HAL, Adani Transmission, Bharat Electronics, Paytm, Hindustan Aeronautics, and Pitti Engineering
Nestle India and Schaeffler India will be among the stocks in focus as they declare their December quarter earnings today. (Read More)
16 Feb 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil, ATF, export of diesel
The Central government on Thursday slashed windfall profit tax levied on domestically-produced crude oil, as well as on the export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), in line with firming international oil prices, according to an official order.
The levy on crude oil produced by companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been cut to ₹4,350 per tonne from ₹5,050 per tonne, the order read.
The government has also trimmed the tax on export of diesel to ₹2.50 per litre from ₹7.5 a litre. Petrol continues to have nil special additional excise duty. (Read More)
16 Feb 2023, 07:51 AM IST
PNB, Ambuja Cements continue to be among 4 stocks under F&O ban for trade on NSE
A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, February 16, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
Ambuja Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) stocks continue to be part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for today as the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade every day. (Read More)
16 Feb 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Vedanta declared preferred bidder for bauxite block in Odisha
Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said that it has been declared as preferred bidder for a bauxite block in Odisha.
Sijimali bauxite bock is located in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of Odisha.
"Vedanta Ltd has been declared as the preferred bidder for Sijimali bauxite block... under the mineral block auction conducted by the government of Odisha," the company said in a filing to BSE.
The mine is a strategic fit for Vedanta given its size, location, and bauxite quality, the company said, adding that the block has an estimated reserves of 311 million tonnes of bauxite.
Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is a diversified global natural resources company with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia. (PTI)
16 Feb 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Elon Musk Nears World’s Richest Title Again
Elon Musk is closing in on recapturing his title as the world’s richest person since falling behind Bernard Arnault in December, thanks to Tesla Inc.’s 74% rise this year.
It may take a bit longer for Musk to overtake the French luxury-goods titan, though, after disclosing this week he gave 11.6 million Tesla shares to unnamed charitable causes between August and December. The stock was worth about $1.9 billion, based on closing prices on the days Musk donated the securities.
The disclosure comes as Musk, 51, has narrowed the gap to Arnault to less than $1 billion amid signs of growing demand for Tesla’s electric vehicles.
He now has a fortune of about $191.3 billion after his latest donation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That’s down from a peak of more than $300 billion in late 2021 before he decided to buy Twitter in a leveraged buyout near the peak of the tech market, but up more than $54 billion this year. (Bloomberg)
16 Feb 2023, 07:31 AM IST
Adani Power's deal to acquire DB Power expires
Billionaire Gautam Adani-Adani Power's planned ₹7,017-crore acquisition of thermal power assets of DB Power Ltd has collapsed as the deadline to complete the transaction expired. The agreement to acquire the company was announced in August 2022.
"We wish to inform that the long stop date under the memorandum of understanding dated August 18, 2022, has expired," Adani Power said in an exchange filing on Wednesday, without providing any information about the extension of dates or agreement renegotiation.
By announcing the expiry of the long stop date, the power sector arm of the Adani Group has virtually called off the acquisition deal. (Read More)
16 Feb 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three stocks to buy today and those three stocks are REC, Tata Consumer and McDowell or United Spirits Ltd.
1] REC: Buy at ₹115.50, target ₹120, stop loss ₹113;
2] Tata Consumer: Buy at ₹728, target ₹750, stop loss ₹718; and
3] United Spirits or McDowell: Buy at ₹787, target ₹815, stop loss ₹777. (Read More)
16 Feb 2023, 07:22 AM IST
MSCI postpones implementation of updates for two Adani Group firms
Index provider MSCI said it will postpone implementation of updates to the Foreign Inclusion Factors for two of Adani Group companies--Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, to the May index review.
It said that the reversal of the updates to Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission in the February Index Review will be reflected in the MSCI Index Product files starting today (16 Feb).
MSCI will also apply a special treatment for all Adani Group's associated securities in the MSCI Equity Indexes starting from February 2023. (Read More)
16 Feb 2023, 07:21 AM IST
IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal’s wife to sell stake worth $350 mn in block deal
Shobha Gangwal, wife of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, is set to sell a 4% stake in India’s largest airline, worth $353 million, through a block deal scheduled for Thursday, according to deal terms reviewed by Mint.
This is the second instance of a share sale by the Gangwal family in InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, after selling a 2.8% stake in the airline for approximately $250 million in September. Gangwal family owned a 33.78% stake in the airline as of 31 December, stock exchange data showed. (Read More)
16 Feb 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Wall St closed higher on Wednesday while the dollar gained after strong economic data
Wall Street's three major indexes closed higher on Wednesday and the dollar rose along with U.S. Treasury yields after U.S. retail sales data for January rose by the most in nearly two years, suggesting a resilient economy while fueling concerns about further interest rate hikes.
After two straight monthly declines, the Commerce Department said retail sales surged 3.0% last month, the largest increase since March 2021, after declining by an unrevised 1.1% in December.
Paired with Tuesday's data showing a monthly inflation pick-up in January, evidence of an increase in consumer spending fed worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep increasing rates for longer than some investors had hoped.
"It's all about the Fed. As figures like retail sales come out quite strong, this is more food for the Fed to keep raising rates, maybe at reduced pace, but, at the very least, to keep them higher for longer," said Bruce Zaro, managing director at Granite Wealth Management.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.78 points, or 0.11%, to 34,128.05, the S&P 500 gained 11.47 points, or 0.28%, to 4,147.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.45 points, or 0.92%, to 12,070.59.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.04% but has risen almost 8% so far this year. (Reuters)