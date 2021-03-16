Market LIVE Updates: Indian stocks set for positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Market outlook

Markets are likely to remain volatile on concerns of rising covid-19 cases while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening on Tuesday. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 50,395.08, down 397 points or 0.78%. The Nifty closed at 14,929.50 down 101.45 points or 0.67%.

Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday after Wall Street’s main indices closed at record highs and investors awaited comments from the US central bank’s meeting later this week.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both surged on gains in travel stocks as mass vaccinations in the United States and congressional approval of a $1.9 trillion aid bill fueled investor optimism.