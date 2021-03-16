Market LIVE Updates: Indian stocks set for positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Gold inches lower ahead of US Fed policy meet Gold prices eased on Tuesday, as investors turned to riskier assets on hopes of a quick economic recovery, while they awaited the outcome of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting. Spot gold was little changed at $1,732.32 per ounce by 01:08 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.05% to $1,728.20 per ounce. * Fed policymakers are set to forecast that the US economy will accelerate at the quickest rate in decades in 2021, with unemployment dropping and inflation increasing, as the covid-19 vaccine initiative ramps up and a $1.9 trillion relief package is dispersed among households. (Reuters)

Market outlook Markets are likely to remain volatile on concerns of rising covid-19 cases while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening on Tuesday. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 50,395.08, down 397 points or 0.78%. The Nifty closed at 14,929.50 down 101.45 points or 0.67%. Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday after Wall Street's main indices closed at record highs and investors awaited comments from the US central bank's meeting later this week. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both surged on gains in travel stocks as mass vaccinations in the United States and congressional approval of a $1.9 trillion aid bill fueled investor optimism.

Bitcoin losses accelerate Bitcoin extended losses as a rally that took it past $61,000 over the weekend unwinds, reminding investors of the digital token’s volatility. The largest cryptocurrency slid as much as 5.5% Tuesday and was trading at about $54,400 as of 9:44 am in Hong Kong. Bitcoin has still surged about 1,000% over the past year, a mesmerizing rally that outstripped more traditional assets like stocks and gold. (Bloomberg)

Stocks to Watch Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd. (AWEL), a joint venture between the Adani Group and Welspun Enterprises Ltd., announced its first ever gas discovery in the Nelp-VII block MB-OSN-2005/2 in the Tapti-Daman Sector of Mumbai Offshore Block. Read here to find out more about stocks that could be in the news on Tuesday.

Asian stocks gain Shares in China and Hong Kong edged up, while gains in Japan, South Korea and Australia lifted the regional benchmark index. The S&P 500 Index climbed for a fifth-straight session, led by utilities and real estate, while Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Facebook Inc. pushed the Nasdaq 100 Index higher. Contracts on the U.S. benchmarks were little changed. SGX Nifty was trading at 14,995.20, up 32.45, or 0.22%. S&P 500 contracts were steady as of 10:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index increased 0.7%. Nasdaq 100 futures edged up after the index jumped 1.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.9%. Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.6%. South Korea’s Kospi Index was up 0.6%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%.