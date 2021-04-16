Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at flat start for Indian indices

Indian indices swung between gains and losses on Thursday amid mixed cues from global peers and a record surge in covid cases. The Sensex rose 259.62 points or 0.53% to close at 48803.68, while the Nifty advanced 76.70 points or 0.53% to 14581.50.
16 Apr 2021, 08:16 AM IST
Sputnik V deliveries to India to begin in April, says Indian envoy Venkatesh: ANI
The first batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be delivered to India this month, the TASS news agency reported, citing Indian Ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma.
"What we heard from companies is that by (the end of) this month, the first shipment will take place and the production will be (launched) there in May and slowly increase," Bala Venkatesh told reporters.
Venkatesh said vaccine production in India will be ramped up gradually, and may exceed 50 million doses per month. (Read here)
16 Apr 2021, 08:14 AM IST
Bank Nifty; Sumeet Bagadia, executive director at Choice Broking
Bank Nifty is trading in a range of 30,700-33,000. A breakout on either side will decide positive or negative sentiment for the index. But, the major trigger for the market in India is the number of fresh COVID-19 cases being reported and how the US market is performing. Since, there is no such rise in the COVID cases in India and the US market has closed on higher side, banking index is expected to remain positive.
16 Apr 2021, 08:12 AM IST
Bond yields surge after first tranche of G-SAP purchase
Yields of 10-year government bonds surged 12 basis points (bps) to 6.127% on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought ₹25,000 crore of securities from the secondary market, in the first tranche of its Government Securities Acquisition Plan (G-SAP 1.0), at yields higher than the market expected.
The cut-off yield on 10-year bonds was fixed at 6.0317% against 6% estimated in a Bloomberg survey. (Read here)
16 Apr 2021, 07:59 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Tata Steel, Vodafone Idea, Mindtree
16 Apr 2021, 07:41 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trade flat
SGX Nifty futures were at 14,597.80, down 0.02% from previous close, hinting at tepid start for domestic indices.
16 Apr 2021, 07:29 AM IST
Asian equities little changed, await cues from China data release
Asian shares were little changed on Friday ahead of a raft of Chinese economic data, while world stocks on the whole flew at a record level, fuelled by strong U.S. economic data that may herald a solid recovery ahead.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were little changed while Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.2%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.47%; Korea’s Kospi was flat while China’s Shanghai Composite index edged 0.3% higher.
16 Apr 2021, 06:46 AM IST
Wall Street scale record highs on robust earnings from large banks
Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records on Thursday following robust earnings from large banks and strong US economic data which showed recovery picking up speed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9% to a record 34,035.99, and the first close above 34,000. The broad-based S&P 500 also ended at a record, gaining 1.1% to 4,170.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3% to finish at 14,038.76.
Data released showed that U.S. retail sales in March jumped 9.8% from February, racing past economists’ forecasts of a 5.5% growth.
Also, 576,000 people applied for unemployment benefits last week, well below the 700,000 that economists had forecast and down from 769,000 the prior week. It's also the lowest the number has been since the pandemic.