Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat to positive start for Indian indices

16 May 2022, 08:47 AM IST
Gold up from 3-month lows as U.S. bond yields weaken
Gold edged up on Monday from a more than three-month trough hit in the previous session, as lower U.S. Treasury yields kept demand for zero-yield bullion afloat above the key psychological support level of around $1,800 per ounce. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,812.15 per ounce, as of 0227 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,809.80.
16 May 2022, 08:32 AM IST
Day trading guide for Monday
8 stocks to buy or sell today — 16th May
16 May 2022, 08:26 AM IST
Bitcoin trades near $30,000 as markets digest TerraUSD fallout
Bitcoin staged a modest recovery to trade at around $30,000, extending a period of relative market calm after the collapse of a closely watched stablecoin roiled digital assets in the past week.
The largest cryptocurrency advanced 3.4% n Sunday to $30,350 as of 4 p.m. in New York. Ether, the second-biggest token, rose 5% while coins like Avalanche and Cardano posted even larger gains.
Bitcoin dipped to a low of $25,425 on Thursday after the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin unraveled, throwing the entire ecoystem that supports it into disarray. At its height, the market panic engulfed the $76 billion stablecoin Tether, a key cog in cryptoassets that briefly dipped from its dollar peg.
16 May 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Goldman Sachs cuts US growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists cut their forecasts for US growth for this year and next to reflect the shake-out in financial markets amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening of monetary policy.
In a report Sunday, the economists led by Jan Hatzius said they now expect the economy to grow 2.4% this year and 1.6% in 2023, down from 2.6% and 2.2% previously.
16 May 2022, 08:06 AM IST
China’s economy contracts sharply as Covid Zero cuts output
China’s economy contracted in April, with Covid outbreaks and lockdowns dragging the industrial and consumer sectors down to the weakest levels since early 2020 as millions of residents were confined to their homes and factories were forced to halt production.
Industrial output fell 2.9% in April from a year ago, worse than the median estimate of a 0.5% increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Retail sales contracted 11.1% in the period, weaker than a projected 6.6% drop. The unemployment rate climbed to 6.1%, higher than the forecast of 6%.
China’s economy has taken an enormous toll from the government’s stringent efforts to keep the virus at bay. Beijing has insisted on sticking with its Covid Zero strategy to curb infections, even though the high transmissibility of omicron puts cities at greater risk of repeatedly locking down and reopening compared to earlier strains.
16 May 2022, 08:04 AM IST
China keeps key interest rate unchanged despite sharp economic slowdown
China’s central bank refrained from cutting interest rates despite mounting evidence of a sharp slowdown in economic growth, suggesting policy makers may be concerned about the currency’s depreciation and capital outflows.
The People’s Bank of China kept the rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility at 2.85% on Monday. Economists had been split on the decision, with 13 of the 25 surveyed by Bloomberg expecting no change, and the rest predicting a reduction between 5 basis points and 15 basis points.
The PBOC also rolled over the maturing 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) of medium-term lending facility loans without providing additional liquidity.
16 May 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Dollar firm as traders mull scope for stock bounce
The dollar was firm Monday while equity futures pointed to the possibility of stock market gains in Asia following a bounce in US shares.
Contracts rose for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after a technology-led jump on Wall Street Friday in a tumultuous week in markets.
The risk of an economic downturn amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs is the major worry for markets, alongside Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s growth-sapping Covid lockdowns.
16 May 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Bond traders reel as inflation hits world’s emerging local debt
As spiraling inflation spreads across the globe, emerging-market bonds from Turkey to Thailand are feeling the brunt.
Local-currency debt from developing nations -- which is far more sensitive to a country’s domestic inflationary pressures than dollar denominated equivalents -- has slumped almost 9% this year, the most since at least 2008, according to a Bloomberg index. There’s unlikely to be any relief soon as central bankers around the world attempt to control surging prices by raising interest rates even more aggressively -- potentially risking growth in doing so.
16 May 2022, 07:55 AM IST
Wheat soars in risk to food inflation as India restricts exports
Wheat jumped by the exchange limit after India’s move to restrict exports, exposing just how tight global supplies are after the war in Ukraine and threatening to drive up food prices even more.
The government will suspend overseas sales to manage its food security, according to a notification dated May 13. This drew criticism from the agriculture ministers of the Group of Seven nations, who said that such measures make the world’s crisis worse.
Benchmark futures rose as much as 5.9% to $12.47 1/2 a bushel in Chicago, the highest in two months. Prices have surged about 60% this year, increasing the cost of everything from bread to cakes and noodles.
The surprising thing is that India isn’t even a prominent exporter on the world stage. The fact that it could have such a major impact underscores the bleak prospect for global wheat supplies. War has crippled Ukraine’s exports, and now droughts, floods and heat waves threaten crops in most major producers.
16 May 2022, 07:50 AM IST
Oil swings as investors weigh Russian ban; Gasoline hits record
Oil fluctuated at the start of a new week as investors weighed plans by Germany to ban Russian crude imports, while US gasoline futures rallied to top $4 a gallon for the first time ever.
West Texas Intermediate crude swung between gains and losses near $111 a barrel after posting a third weekly gain. Germany plans to stop importing Russian imports by the end of the year even if the European Union fails to agree on co-ordinated action, according to government officials.
The market has been gripped by a tumultuous period of trading since Russia’s late-February invasion of Ukraine and a Covid-19 resurgence in China. The war has boosted the cost of food and fuels, with surging US retail gasoline and diesel prices helping fan the fastest inflation in decades.
16 May 2022, 07:40 AM IST
Stocks rise with US futures as sentiment steadies
Stocks in Asia climbed with US equity futures Monday amid a steadier mood in global markets following a Wall Street bounce.
Equities rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 contracts pushed higher, signaling some relief from this year’s stock market rout. A gauge of the dollar was little changed.
Sentiment may be getting a boost from the People’s Bank of China, which effectively cut the interest rate for new mortgages over the weekend, seeking to bolster an ailing housing market.
Meanwhile, Shanghai partially loosened its Covid lockdown by announcing a phased reopening of shops. Virus curbs are squeezing China’s economy and some analysts expect a cut in the rate on one-year policy loans Monday.
In the bond market, a key question is whether economic worries will help stem 2022’s Treasury selloff, which has been driven by inflation and tightening US monetary settings. The 10-year US yield increased to 2.94%.
16 May 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday after Wall Street rebounded, backed by gains among high-tech stocks.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.23 percent, or 325.72 points, to 26,753.37 at the open, while the broader Topix index rose 1.03 percent, or 19.13 points, to 1,883.33.
Wall Street stocks rallied on Friday, finally managing to score gains at the end of a week beset by worries over inflation, the Ukraine war and the global economic outlook.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index led the major US indices, jumping 3.8 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.5 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 2.4 percent.
"The Dow rebounded for the first time (after a six-day losing streak) and Nasdaq continued to grow significantly. This will be a tailwind for Japanese stocks," Okasan Online Securities said.