Market LIVE Update: Sensex up 9 pts at open, Nifty at 15,847; FMCG leads

Stock Market LIVE Update: The Sensex opened at 52,782.21, up 9.16 points, or 0.02%, while the Nifty was at 15,847.50, down 21.75 points, or 0.14% on Wednesday. All sectors except FMCG, media opened in red
Indian markets may open higher on Wednesday. Asian stocks saw muted trading Wednesday after their US peers retreated from all-time highs, with investors awaiting a policy decision from the Federal Reserve.
16 Jun 2021, 09:41:49 AM IST
Hyundai Motor Group chases local chipmakers to cut exposure to shortage
Hyundai Motor Group is in talks with South Korean chip companies to help it reduce reliance on foreign supplies amid a global shortage that has halted assembly lines at automakers around the world, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Hyundai officials have met with local "fabless" firms - which design chips but outsource manufacturing to the likes of TSMC and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd - as it explores long-term strategies to better diversify its supply chain, according to two people at local fabless firms who met with Hyundai.
16 Jun 2021, 09:41:11 AM IST
Gold extends losing streak to fourth day on worries over Fed taper talk
Gold prices fell on Wednesday for a fourth straight session, hurt by a stronger dollar as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues on possible tapering of economic support measures.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,857.55 per ounce, by 0320 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,857.50.
16 Jun 2021, 09:19:43 AM IST
Market opening
The Sensex opened at 52,782.21, up 9.16 points, or 0.02%, while the Nifty was at 15,847.50, down 21.75 points, or 0.14% on Wednesday. All sectors except FMCG, media opened in red.
16 Jun 2021, 09:07:32 AM IST
Alibaba Victim of Huge Data Leak as China Tightens Security
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was the victim of a months-long web-scraping operation by a marketing consultant that siphoned up sensitive data including usernames and phone numbers, according to a court case that wrapped in June.
A central Chinese court ruled that an employee of a consultant that helps merchants on Alibaba’s Taobao online mall was guilty of dredging up more than a billion data items on Taobao users since 2019, using that to serve clients. The court imposed jail terms of more than three years on the staffer and his employer, alongside fines totaling 450,000 yuan ($70,260).
None of the customer data was sold and Alibaba’s users didn’t incur financial losses from the episode, the company said in a statement. (Bloomberg)
16 Jun 2021, 08:59:27 AM IST
Twitter to lose its status as intermediary platform
Twitter to lose its status as intermediary platform in India as it does not comply with new guidelines, it is the only social media platform among mainstream that has not adhered to new laws: Government sources
Apna raises $70 million led by Insight Partners, Tiger Global
Apna, a professional networking and jobs platform for blue-and-grey collar workers, has raised a $70 million in a Series B funding round led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global. Existing investors, Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC also participated in the round.
With this, Apna has raised over $90 million so far and is now valued at $570 million, within 16 months of the product launch.
The firm will use the proceeds to strengthen its presence in existing cities and expand further over the next six months to help restart India’s economy as it recovers from the covid-19 pandemic.
16 Jun 2021, 08:27:02 AM IST
Market opening
Markets are likely be marginally higher on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday the BSE Sensex ended at 52,773.05, up 221.52 points or 0.42% and the Nifty closed at 15,869.25, up 57.40 points or 0.36%.
16 Jun 2021, 08:04:38 AM IST
Petrol close to breaching ₹100 in Bengaluru now
Fuel prices were hiked again to touch record highs on Wednesday after remaining unchanged for a day.
In the national capital, petrol got costlier by 26 paise, while diesel rose by 13 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.
After the latest revision, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹96.66, whereas diesel costs ₹87.41 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.82 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.84 per litre. (Read here)
16 Jun 2021, 07:41:36 AM IST
Asian markets off to a muted start
Asian stocks saw muted trading Wednesday after their U.S. peers retreated from all-time highs, with investors awaiting a policy decision from the Federal Reserve. Crude oil traded at the highest since 2018.
Shares were modestly higher in Japan and Australia, while South Korean stocks led gains. Hong Kong and Chinese equities slipped. U.S. futures were little changed. Earlier, weakness in the technology and real estate sectors helped snap a three-day winning streak for S&P 500 Index.
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%
Japan’s Topix index was 0.2% higher
South Korea’s Kospi index was up 0.5%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.3%
Hang Seng Index was little changed
Shanghai Composite Index was little changed
SX Nifty was up 0.20%
16 Jun 2021, 07:33:34 AM IST
US indices fall ahead of US FOMC meet
US stocks traded off the lowest levels of the day as investors mulled the consequences of a drop in retail sales and an uptick in producer prices while the Federal Reserve holds a two-day policy meeting. Crude oil traded at the highest level since 2018.
The real estate and technology sectors continued to weigh on the benchmark S&P 500 index in the last hour of regular trading.
The prevailing mood was calm the day before the Fed’s next policy decision -- and possible hints about when the central bank will slow the pace of emergency asset purchases. The statement is set to include updated forecasts, and expectations are that officials would broadcast any taper plans well in advance.
The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, more than any closing loss since June 9 as of 3:11 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%, more than any closing loss since June 3
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, more than any closing loss since June 9
The MSCI World index fell 0.1% at 3:11 p.m. New York time, the most since June 9
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!