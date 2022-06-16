Stock Market LIVE updates: SGX Nifty up, hints at higher open for India indices

Stocks and US equity futures climbed Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said super-sized interest-rate hikes will be rare following the central bank’s biggest increase in borrowing costs since 1994.
16 Jun 2022, 08:24 AM IST
Petrol, diesel sales jump in June
India's petrol consumption jumped 54% and that of diesel soared 48% in the first fortnight of June from a year earlier with continuing demand recovery from a relatively low base in 2021 when the world's third-biggest oil user was in the grip of the second wave of COVID-19.
Petrol sales by state-owned fuel retailers, which control roughly 90% of the market, at 1.28 million tonnes during 1-14 June rose 54.2% on year.
Month-on-month sales were up 0.8%, preliminary industry data showed on Wednesday.
Diesel, the most-used fuel in the country, saw sales jumping 47.8% year-on-year to 3.4 million tonnes during the first 14 days of June. This was 12% higher on month.
16 Jun 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of HDFC, SBI, Yes Bank, UPL, Zomato, telcos, among others, will be in focus today.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, and Delta Corp remain under the NSE F&O ban for 16 June.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold ₹3,531.15 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of ₹2,588 crore worth of shares on June 15, as per provisional data available on the NSE
16 Jun 2022, 08:12 AM IST
Violation of ethics among Axis charges for dismissing top dealer Joshi
Viresh Joshi, Axis mutual fund’s fund manager and dealer was sacked on 18 May with a ‘bare bones statement’ stating it was ‘further to their ongoing investigation and his conduct’. However, documents accessed by Mint suggest that he was sacked on multiple grounds including violation of the company’s code of conduct and ethics. (Read here)
16 Jun 2022, 07:59 AM IST
SGX Nifty advances on global cues
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 145.50 points, or 0.93%, to 15,816 in early deals on Thursday, hitting at a positive start for domestic indices.
On Wednesday, sliding for the fourth straight day, the Sensex shed 152 points in choppy trade to close at 52,541.39, an over 10-month low. The broader Nifty50 declined 39.95 points to end at 15,692.15.
16 Jun 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Asian shares rise as Fed says big rate hikes to be rare
Stocks and US equity futures climbed Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said super-sized interest-rate hikes will be rare following the central bank’s biggest increase in borrowing costs since 1994.
An Asian share gauge added about 1%, led by Japan, while Hong Kong and China fluctuated. US contracts increased about 0.5% in the wake of a Wall Street rally that halted a five-day, 10% rout in the S&P 500.
The Fed raised rates 75 basis points Wednesday, stepping up the fight against inflation. Powell signaled another big hike in July but added “today’s 75 basis-point increase is an unusually large one and I do not expect moves of this size to be common." That leans against the risk of a string of jumbo moves.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.5%
Japan’s Topix index increased 1.6%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.6%, while Hang Seng Index fell 0.3% and Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.1%.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks rallied following the Federal Reserve's sharpest hike to interest rates since 1994, and its later assurance that such mega-hikes would not be common.