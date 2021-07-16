OPEN APP
Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may witness a flat start; SGX Nifty in green

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2021, 08:23 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may be rangebound on Friday. The SGX Nifty was almost flat at 0.01% with a positive bias. On Thursday, the Sensex closed at 53,158.85, up 254.80 or 0.48%, while the Nifty was at 15,924.20, up 70.25 points or 0.44%.

Indian indices may open flat on Friday. Asian stocks dipped Friday amid concerns about the economic growth outlook and coronavirus flareups in some parts of the world.

16 Jul 2021, 08:23:33 AM IST

Bandhan Bank's loan growth slips sequentially in Jun

Bandhan Bank witnessed an 8% rise in its loans and advances to 80,128 crore in the June quarter this fiscal, as per provisional data. The loans and advances during the same period of 2020 stood at 74,331 crore. Compared sequentially, it was down by 8% from 87,043 crore in the March quarter, Bandhan Bank said in a release on Thursday.

16 Jul 2021, 08:13:34 AM IST

Centre invites proposals to manage LIC public listing

Government has invited proposals for appointing investment bankers, legal advisers, registrar and share transfer agent (RTA) and an advertising agency for managing the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corp. of India, which is poised to become the biggest share sale by an Indian company. (Read here)

16 Jul 2021, 07:57:43 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels

In Delhi, petrol remained at 101.54 in the national capital, whereas diesel is retailing at 89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 107.75 per litre, whereas diesel price at 97.45 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price reached 101.74 per litre whereas diesel price remained at 93.02 per litre. (Read here)

16 Jul 2021, 07:42:44 AM IST

Asian stocks open lower

Asian stocks and US equity futures dipped Friday amid concerns about the economic growth outlook and coronavirus flareups in some parts of the world. Treasuries and the dollar held advances. Shares posted modest drops in Japan, China and Hong Kong. China Evergrande Group soared after the country’s most-indebted developer said it will consider a special dividend.

S&P 500 futures shed 0.2% as of 10:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was steady

South Korea’s Kospi index retreated 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.3%

China’s Shanghai Composite index was down 0.3%

SGX Nifty slipped 0.04%

16 Jul 2021, 07:30:40 AM IST

Wall Street indices close lower

Wall Street traded lower even as the four largest U.S. consumer banks posted blockbuster second-quarter results earlier this week that were above analysts' estimates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.15% gain but the S&P 500 fell 0.33% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.70%. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 16-month low last week as the U.S. labor market steadily gains traction while other data showed import prices rose solidly in June but have probably peaked.

