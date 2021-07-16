Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may witness a flat start; SGX Nifty in green

Indian indices may open flat on Friday. Asian stocks dipped Friday amid concerns about the economic growth outlook and coronavirus flareups in some parts of the world.
Bandhan Bank's loan growth slips sequentially in Jun
Bandhan Bank witnessed an 8% rise in its loans and advances to ₹80,128 crore in the June quarter this fiscal, as per provisional data. The loans and advances during the same period of 2020 stood at ₹74,331 crore. Compared sequentially, it was down by 8% from ₹87,043 crore in the March quarter, Bandhan Bank said in a release on Thursday.
Centre invites proposals to manage LIC public listing
Government has invited proposals for appointing investment bankers, legal advisers, registrar and share transfer agent (RTA) and an advertising agency for managing the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corp. of India, which is poised to become the biggest share sale by an Indian company. (Read here)
Petrol, diesel prices remain at record high levels
In Delhi, petrol remained at ₹101.54 in the national capital, whereas diesel is retailing at ₹89.87. In India's financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹107.75 per litre, whereas diesel price at ₹97.45 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price reached ₹101.74 per litre whereas diesel price remained at ₹93.02 per litre. (Read here)
Asian stocks open lower
Asian stocks and US equity futures dipped Friday amid concerns about the economic growth outlook and coronavirus flareups in some parts of the world. Treasuries and the dollar held advances. Shares posted modest drops in Japan, China and Hong Kong. China Evergrande Group soared after the country’s most-indebted developer said it will consider a special dividend.
S&P 500 futures shed 0.2% as of 10:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%
Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was steady
South Korea’s Kospi index retreated 0.6%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.3%
China’s Shanghai Composite index was down 0.3%
SGX Nifty slipped 0.04%
Wall Street indices close lower
Wall Street traded lower even as the four largest U.S. consumer banks posted blockbuster second-quarter results earlier this week that were above analysts' estimates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.15% gain but the S&P 500 fell 0.33% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.70%. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 16-month low last week as the U.S. labor market steadily gains traction while other data showed import prices rose solidly in June but have probably peaked.
