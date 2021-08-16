Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates choppy start for Indian indices

Indian indices may open lower on Monday on cues from the SGX Nifty as well as other Asian peers. Chinese regulatory tightening is lkely to keep markets spooked, as Delta variant case count climbs. The tumult and regime change in Afghanisatn may also lead to uncertainty.
16 Aug 2021, 08:54:42 AM IST
Ahead of listing, Devyani International extends partnership with Costa Coffee
Devyani International Limited (DIL), the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India and among the largest operators of chain quick service restaurants, today announced the extension of partnership with Costa Coffee. DIL has entered into a revised development agreement for its existing Costa business on August 14, 2021, pursuant to which DIL has been granted development rights for PAN India in a phased manner. ‘’This agreement has initially granted development rights for a period of 5 years and extendable from time to time subject to meeting of development and contractual obligations,'' the company said in a statement.
16 Aug 2021, 08:47:00 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Glenmark Pharma, infra stocks, Voda Idea, ONGC among other scrips may be in the news today. (Read here)
16 Aug 2021, 08:33:59 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a soft opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex hit 55,000 for first time ending at 55,437.29, up 593.31 points or 1.08%. The Nifty was at 16,529.10, up 164.70 points or 1.01%. (Read more)
16 Aug 2021, 08:26:03 AM IST
Mcap of 8 of top-10 valued firms zooms over ₹1.6 lakh cr; TCS biggest gainer
Eight of the 10 most valued companies added a total ₹1,60,408.24 crore to their market valuation last week, with heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries contributing the most amid a bullish trend in equities. During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 1,159.57 points or 2.13 per cent. On Friday, the benchmark reached its lifetime high of 55,487.79, crossing the 55,000-mark for the first time. From the top-10 list, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the only laggards. (Read more)
16 Aug 2021, 08:13:38 AM IST
FPIs invest ₹2,085 cr in Indian equities in first half of August
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian equities worth ₹2,085 crore in the first half of August owing to improvement in economic activity. As per depositories data, overseas investors pumped in a net ₹2,085 crore between 2-13 August. (Read more)
16 Aug 2021, 08:02:26 AM IST
India aims to spend $1.4 tn building infrastructure
India aims to invest ₹100 trillion ($1.35 trillion) in infrastructure to boost economic growth and create jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday, laying out national priorities on the country’s 75th Independence Day. The investments will be made in India’s logistics sector to help integrate the country’s varied modes of transport, Modi said in a national address from the historic Red Fort in capital New Delhi. “This will cut travel time and increase industry productivity. It will help make Indian industry globally competitive and develop future economic zones." Modi didn’t give details. Last year also Modi had flagged his government’s focus on infrastructure worth 110 trillion rupees, while in 2019 the government had a goal of building 100 trillion rupees of public work projects. Asia’s third-largest economy needs to build roads and ports as it competes for investments looking to move out of China. (Bloomberg)
16 Aug 2021, 07:42:10 AM IST
Global trends to dictate equity markets in holiday-shortened week, say analysts
With corporate earnings season largely over, equity investors would focus on global trends for further direction in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said. Equity markets would remain closed on Thursday for Muharram. "The majority of India Inc's first-quarter earnings were stronger-than-expected and in the absence of a major event, global cues are expected to guide the market direction," said Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities. Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said that on the domestic front, WPI numbers will be released on Monday. (PTI)
16 Aug 2021, 07:31:37 AM IST
Asian markets witness cautious start
Asian share markets made a cautious start to the week on Monday ahead of a raft of Chinese data that could confirm a slowdown in the giant economy, as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 with vaccinations. Figures on retail sales, industrial production and urban investment are forecast to show a modest pullback in activity in China in July, a trend likely to be worsened by the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions. There was some uncertainty about the possible geopolitical implications of the sudden collapse of the Afghan government and what it mean for political stability in the region. "Asia's low vaccination rates and low tolerance for community spread suggest it is the region most at risk economically from the Delta variant," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat in early trade, having hit its lows for the year last month.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.2%, though economic growth pipped forecasts for the June quarter.
Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were both down 0.1% in early Asian action.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index shed 0.3%
Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1% earlier
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.04%
The Kospi was down 1.16%
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!