Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

Stock Market Today: Indan indices may open flat on Thursday.
4 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2021, 08:52 AM IST Ishaan Mital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may open flat on Thursday. The SGX Nifty was dow 0.05%. On Wednesday, the Sensex closed at 58,723.20, up 476.11 points, or 0.82%, while Nifty was at 17,519.45, up 139.45 points, or 0.80%.

Sensex, Nifty may open flat on Thursday. Asian stocks were steady early Thursday amid a climb in energy shares and as some of the anxiety about the recovery from the pandemic eased. Treasury yields held an advance.

16 Sep 2021, 08:52:22 AM IST

IRCTC, Zee Entertainment, Vodafone Idea among 9 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

A list of nine stocks/securities have been put under the futures and options (F&O) ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, September 16, 2021. These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Vodafone Idea (Vi), Canara Bank, Exide Industries, LIC Housing Finance, Escorts, Sun TV and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) continue to be under the ban whereas Zee Entertainment Enterprises has been added in the list of stocks under F&O ban today. Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited zoomed in past two trading sessions after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises and BofA Securities Europe SA bought its shares through open market transactions. (Read more)

16 Sep 2021, 08:36:18 AM IST

Pre-market opening quote: Gaurav Udani, CEO and founder, ThincRedBlu Securities

"Nifty is expected to open flat to negative, down by 15 points around 17,500. Yesterday Nifty gave a strong bullish breakout with good volumes. Nifty may test 17,580 and 17,610 range in the next few trading sessions. Traders can use buy on dips strategy keeping strict stop loss. The previous resistance zone of 17,425-17,450 will act as a strong support zone for Nifty." 

16 Sep 2021, 08:27:45 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

Adani Transmission, CIL, Tata group, SpiceJet, Hindustan Copper among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read more)

16 Sep 2021, 08:14:58 AM IST

Market outlook

Markets are likely to be stay firm on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a mute opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 58,723.20, up 476.11 points or 0.82% and the Nifty was at 17,519.45, up 139.45 point or 0.80%.

16 Sep 2021, 08:11:32 AM IST

Tata says Dutch state support needed in drive for 'green' steel

Tata Steel on Wednesday said it would convert its heavily polluting steel mill in the Netherlands to a cleaner one powered by natural gas or hydrogen by the end of the decade, if the Dutch government would shoulder part of the costs. In a bid to reduce its massive emissions of climate heating carbon dioxide (CO2), Tata said it aimed to replace steel production in coal-fired blast furnaces by a process fuelled by 'green' hydrogen, derived from wind power, by 2030. But this could only happen with enough government support, Tata's Dutch subsidiary said in a statement.

16 Sep 2021, 07:58:46 AM IST

Oil slips but holds to most gains after draw in U.S. stocks

Oil prices slipped on Thursday, but kept most of the previous day's gains after a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent crude oil fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.33 a barrel by 0128 GMT, after settling up 2.5% the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.49, after settling 3.1% higher on Wednesday. (Reuters)

16 Sep 2021, 07:42:59 AM IST

Asian stocks off to a steady start

Asian stocks were steady early Thursday amid a climb in energy shares and as some of the anxiety about the recovery from the pandemic eased. Treasury yields held an advance. Japanese and South Korean stocks fluctuated while Australia rose. U.S. futures were little changed after the S&P 500 posted the biggest jump since August, avoiding a break of its 50-day moving average. The dollar remained lower. Oil steadied after rallying on a U.S. report showing a bigger-than-expected decline in crude stockpiles, signaling a tightening market. New Zealand’s dollar and bond yields advanced after economic growth beat estimates. Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. slid a sixth day and U.S. casino firms with exposure to Macau tumbled. Officials have signaled tighter curbs on operators in the gaming hub, again spotlighting Beijing’s regulatory curbs. Traders are also monitoring the fate of cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group.

S&P 500 futures were flat as of 9:26 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

Japan’s Topix index was steady

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.4%

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures were little changed earlier

16 Sep 2021, 07:30:55 AM IST

US stocks gain the most since August

Stocks rose the most in almost three weeks as the concern that has weighed on investor sentiment about a slowdown in economic growth eased. Crude oil jump and bond yields rose. Energy shares helped push the S&P 500 up 0.9% and into positive territory for only the second time in eight trading sessions. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose for the first time in more than a week. Treasuries fell after rallying Tuesday on a lower-than-forecast inflation report, while the dollar weakened against most major peers. After surging 20% to record highs through the first eight months of the year, the S&P 500 began September on a losing note as concern increased that a pullback in stimulus and the delta variant of the Covid 19 virus risked derailing the recovery from the pandemic. The S&P hasn’t closed higher by 1% or more since July 23.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 4:04 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The MSCI World index rose 0.3%

