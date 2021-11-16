Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at higher start for Indian indices

Fed presidents Thomas Barkin, Esther George, Raphael Bostic, Patrick Harker speak at various events on Tuesday. Investors will also eye U.S. retail sales data, due later today, which will likely show an acceleration in October as consumer demand remained resilient.
16 Nov 2021, 08:22 AM IST
Sapphire Foods IPO: Share allotment today
The initial public offer (IPO) of Sapphire Foods India Limited, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, was subscribed 6.62 times on the last day of subscription on November 11. The finalisation of basis of share allotment of Sapphire Foods IPO is expected to take place today.
16 Nov 2021, 08:22 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of Dr Reddy's, Bharti Airtel, Ruchi Soya, Escorts, among others, will be in focus on Tuesday.
Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, NALCO, PNB, SAIL, and Sun TV Network are under the F&O ban for 16 November.
16 Nov 2021, 08:09 AM IST
Oil prices drop on demand worries, rising supplies
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns over demand amid expectation that supply will rise, while some in the market still fear the US may release crude reserves to stop a rally in gasoline prices.
Brent futures fell 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.96 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $80.78 a barrel.
16 Nov 2021, 08:06 AM IST
SGX Nifty higher
SGX Nifty futures traded at 18,199 in early deals, up nearly 60 points, indicating a positive start for Indian indices.
16 Nov 2021, 08:04 AM IST
Govt doubles November tax devolution amount
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday agreed to transfer tax revenues due to states a month in advance to help ramp up infrastructure spending and boost economic growth.
This was decided at a virtual meeting attended by 15 chief ministers, three deputy chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and state finance ministers. The finance minister called the meeting to brainstorm on ways to push India’s economic growth towards double digits. (Read here)
16 Nov 2021, 07:43 AM IST
Asian stocks steady as traders monitor US-China Summit
Asian equity markets were steady on Tuesday as traders weighed inflation risks and monitored the first face-to-face virtual summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Treasury yields and the dollar pared gains.
Shares rose modestly in Japan and fluctuated in Hong Kong and China. U.S. and European equity futures edged higher after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 ended flat. Units of troubled Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. posted mixed performance upon resuming trading in Hong Kong. At least some of Kaisa Group’s creditors haven’t received bond interest that was due last week.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.2%. Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.6%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.
Overnight on the Wall Street, stocks closed mostly lower after wobbling most of Monday as the market comes off its first weekly loss in six weeks and investors move past the recent round of mostly solid corporate earnings.
The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% to 4,682.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.86 points to 36,087.45 and the Nasdaq eased 7.11 points to 15,853.85.