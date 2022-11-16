Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect muted start on Wednesday; SGX Nifty down

16 Nov 2022, 08:43 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus for today: KEC
STOCK IN FOCUS
KEC (CMP 430)
We have our BUY rating on the stock, with a Target Price of Rs521.
Intraday Picks
DELTACORP (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 228) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs227- 225 for the target of Rs234 with a strict stop loss of Rs222.
GLENMARK (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 435) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs428- 425 for the target of Rs443 with a strict stop loss of Rs417.
CUMMINSIND (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 1,373) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs1,356- 1,348 for the target of Rs1,410 with a strict stop loss of Rs1,318.
16 Nov 2022, 08:42 AM IST
ECB Will Increase Interest Rates Further, Holzmann Says
The European Central Bank will continue to increase borrowing costs, according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann.
“We’ve recently raised interest rates strongly," he said in Vienna on Tuesday. “We will raise interest rates further."
Still, the Austrian central bank chief -- among the ECB’s most hawkish officials -- said the Governing Council must be mindful of too strong moves that could lead “not just to stagnation, but to a recession."
The ECB has already raised rates by 200 basis points this year and is expected to hike again at its December meeting. (Bloomberg)
16 Nov 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Oil prices steady as China COVID worries outweigh supply concerns
Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in China continued to climb, sparking worries of lower fuel demand in the world's top crude importer, and outweighing concerns about an escalation of geopolitical tensions and tighter oil supply.
Brent crude futures dropped by 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $93.80 a barrel by 0148 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.88 a barrel.
Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday after oil supply to parts of Eastern and Central Europe via a section of the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily suspended, according to oil pipeline operators in Hungary and Slovakia.
This disruption came concurrent with an explosion in a village in eastern Poland near the Ukrainian border that killed two people, raising concerns that the Ukraine conflict could spill over its borders. (Reuters)
16 Nov 2022, 08:25 AM IST
RBI Governor-headed committee reviews global, domestic economic situation
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das chaired a meeting of the sub-committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council, in which major developments in the global and domestic economy as well as in various segments of the financial system were reviewed
The routine exercise was held on Tuesday at the Reserve Bank of India, the apex bank said in a statement.
Certain inter-regulatory issues were also discussed at the meeting.
Further, the sub-committee reviewed the activities of various technical groups under its purview and the functioning of State Level Coordination Committees (SLCCs) in various States and Union territories. (ANI)
16 Nov 2022, 08:19 AM IST
Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment date today. GMP, how to check status
After the closure of the subscription, bidders are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of the share allotment of Five Star Business Finance Limited IPO (initial public offer). As per the tentative Five Star Business Finance IPO schedule, the likely Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment date is 16th November 2022 i.e. today. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1,960.01 crore, can check Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment status online after the announcement of share allocation. They can check their status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies Limited and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com. (Read More)
16 Nov 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Bikaji Food, Global Health, HDFC, Vedanta, SBI, ONGC, IIFL Wealth, M&M, and Indigo
NSE has put Bhel, Delta Corp, GNFC, Punjab National Bank, and Sun TV stocks on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Wednesday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit. (Read More)
16 Nov 2022, 08:13 AM IST
Govt may mandate blended aviation fuel to reduce carbon emissions
The government is thinking of making it compulsory for airlines to blend sustainable fuel with the aviation fuel they use, pointing to the need to achieve lower carbon emissions, a senior official said.
“We, the ministry of civil aviation, along with the ministry of petroleum are working to mandate a certain percentage of blending as we go forward. That is still a work in progress," Civil Aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal said on Tuesday. (Read More)
16 Nov 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Inox Green IPO subscribed 1.55 times on last day
The initial share sale of Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind, received 1.55 times the subscription on the last day of the offer on Tuesday.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 10.37 crore shares against 6.67 crore shares on offer, according to an update available with the NSE.
The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 4.70 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota received 1.05 times subscription and non-institutional investors 47 per cent.
The IPO had a fresh issue of up to ₹370 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹370 crore.
The price range for the IPO was at ₹61-65 a share.
Inox Green Energy Services collected ₹333 crore from anchor investors. (PTI)
16 Nov 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Rupee gains 37 paise to close at 80.91 against US dollar
The rupee appreciated by 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the US dollar on Tuesday, on encouraging inflation data and weak American currency.
Forex traders said a firm trend in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices also supported the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.18 and touched an intra-day high of 80.91 and a low of 81.45 against the greenback.
The local unit finally settled at 80.91, registering a rise of 37 paise over its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee depreciated by 50 paise to close at 81.28 against the US currency.
"The Indian Rupee settled stronger against the dollar on Tuesday as large dollar outflows offset gains from a softer greenback and a stronger Chinese yuan," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. (PTI)
16 Nov 2022, 07:56 AM IST
Archean Chemical IPO: Share allotment likely today. GMP, how to check status
After the closure of the subscription, bidders are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of the share allotment of Archean Chemical Industries Limited IPO (initial public offer). As per the tentative Archean Chemical IPO schedule, the likely Archean Chemical IPO allotment date is 16th November 2022 i.e. today. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹1,462.31 crore, can check Archean Chemical IPO allotment status online after the announcement of share allocation. They can check their status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime Private Ltd. (Read More)
16 Nov 2022, 07:52 AM IST
Tata to open 20 'beauty tech' stores, in talks with foreign brands
India's Tata Group is planning to open at least 20 "beauty tech" stores where it will use virtual makeup kiosks and digital skin tests to get young, affluent shoppers to buy premium cosmetic products, according to a company document and a person familiar with its strategy.
The move pits Tata, whose interests range from cars to jewellery, against LVMH's Sephora and domestic rival Nykaa for a share of the fast-growing $16 billion beauty and personal care market in the world's second-most populous country. (Read More)
16 Nov 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Tickets refund delay: US directs Air India to pay $121.5 mln to passengers; slaps $1.4 mln fine
The US has ordered Tata-group owned Air India to pay refunds worth USD 121.5 million and imposed a fine of USD 1.4 million for extreme delays in providing refunds to passengers due to the cancellation or change in flights, mostly during the pandemic, officials said.
Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to cough up a total of over USD 600 million as refunds, the US Department of Transportation said on Monday.
Air India's policy of "refund on request" is contrary to the Department of Transportation policy, which mandates air carriers to legally refund tickets in the case of cancellation or change in flight, the officials said.
The cases in which Air India was asked to pay the refund and agreed to pay the penalty were before the national carrier was acquired by the Tatas. (PTI)
16 Nov 2022, 07:45 AM IST
India-UK talks for free trade agreement may conclude by March 2023: Sources
The ongoing negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement between India and the UK is likely to be concluded by March 2023, according to government sources.
India and Britain launched negotiations for the free-trade agreement (FTA) in January with an aim to conclude talks by Diwali (October 24), but the deadline was missed due to political developments in the UK. There are 26 chapters in the agreement, which include goods, services, investments and intellectual property rights.
Sources said that the commerce ministry has fixed an internal deadline to close the FTA by March next year. (PTI)
16 Nov 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Google adds UPI's auto payment feature on Play Store in India for app subscriptions
Google has added UPI's auto payment system to the Play Store in India to enable users to make recurring payment for apps subscription with one-time permission, the company said in a blog on Tuesday.
"Today we're pleased to extend this convenience to subscription-based purchases by introducing UPI Autopay on Google Play in India. Introduced under UPI 2.0 by NPCI, UPI Autopay helps people make recurring payments using any UPI (Unified Payments Interface) application that supports the feature," Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation - India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand, Saurabh Agarwal, said in a blog. (PTI)
16 Nov 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Medanta operator Global Health IPO shares may have a positive debut, say experts
Shares of Medanta operator Global Health Ltd is going to hit Dalal Street today as the Global Health IPO listing date has been fixed on 16th November 2022. As per the information available on the BSE website, the Medanta share listing date has been finalised on Wednesday, 16th November 2022 and equity shares of Global Health Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS).
Meanwhile, the grey market is signalling a positive debut of Global Health shares. As per the market observers, Global Health IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹30, which means the grey market is expecting that Medanta operator Global Health share price would open around ₹366. (Read More)
16 Nov 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Direct tax collection to exceed budget target by sizable margin: CBDT chairman
Centre’s direct tax collection is set to exceed budget estimates by a sizable margin this year, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Nitin Gupta said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters at the taxpayers’ lounge set up by the Income Tax department at the ongoing India International Trade Fare in the capital, Gupta said that receipts from direct taxes, comprising personal and corporate tax receipts, after refunds, is expected to go up by over 25% compared to union budget estimates for this fiscal. (Read More)
16 Nov 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Meta saw two top exits on Tuesday, with WhatsApp India chief Abhijit Bose and Meta India director for public policy Rajiv Aggarwal stepping down
Shivnath Thukral, WhatsApp’s director for public policy in India, will take charge as director of public policy for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in India.
The company did not name a replacement for Bose.
In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, he said he is “really excited" about his next role: “After a small break, I plan to rejoin the entrepreneurial world."
According to Bose, the decision to leave after four years “has not been an easy one". He added, though, that the move was planned for a while, but the announcement was held back due to last week’s layoffs at Meta. “We wanted to hold this back so we could focus on supporting those impacted last week," he added. (Read More)
16 Nov 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Bikaji Foods IPO share listing today. Experts predict 'fair reward' for allottees
Bikaji Foods share price is going to make its debut on Dalal Street today as Bikaji Foods IPO listing date has been fixed on 16th November 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the equity shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' group of securities. Bikaji Foods IPO listing will take place in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, on the Bikaji Foods IPO listing date, the grey market is signalling a positive listing of Bikaji Foods shares. According to market experts, Bikaji Foods IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹28, which means shares of Bikaji Foods are available at a premium of ₹28 per share in the grey market today. (Read More)
16 Nov 2022, 07:28 AM IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on inflation data, but rocky on geopolitics
Wall Street's main indexes gained on Tuesday, shaking off an unconfirmed report of Russian missiles crossing into Poland that sparked volatility, as investors seized on softer-than-expected inflation data that raised hopes of a pullback in rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Equities were boosted by Tuesday's inflation report that showed producer prices rising 8% in the 12 months through October against an estimated 8.3% rise.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.22 points, or 0.17%, to 33,592.92, the S&P 500 gained 34.48 points, or 0.87%, to 3,991.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 162.19 points, or 1.45%, to 11,358.41.
Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said as NATO allies investigated reports that the blast resulted from Russian missiles.