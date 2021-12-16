OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Live Blog /  Market LIVE updates: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian indices
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE updates: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian indices

Stock market today: Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday following a rally in U.S. equities spurred by speculation that Federal Reserve policy tightening will help fight inflation without derailing economic growth. (File Photo: Reuters)Premium
Stock market today: Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday following a rally in U.S. equities spurred by speculation that Federal Reserve policy tightening will help fight inflation without derailing economic growth. (File Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2021, 08:15 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • Share market LIVE updates: Asian stocks were mixed Thursday while Wall Street indices closed higher overnight after the US Fed said it will double the pace at which it tapers bond purchases to $30 billion a month and projected three quarter-point interest-rate increases in 2022

Listen to this article

Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared to signal that restraining inflation is now the key to sustaining economic expansion.

16 Dec 2021, 08:15:01 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

Shares of ICICI Bank, PNB, Yes Bank, Dish TV, Sun Pharma, auto shares, among others, could be in focus on Thursday.

16 Dec 2021, 08:13:27 AM IST

SGX Nifty futures rose 0.6% to 17,364.50 in early deals 

16 Dec 2021, 07:45:03 AM IST

Asian stocks mixed; investors weigh Fed's policy tightening

Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday following a rally in U.S. equities spurred by speculation that Federal Reserve policy tightening will help fight inflation without derailing economic growth.

Japan gained, aided by a weaker yen, but Hong Kong slid and China fluctuated as traders weighed worries about U.S. sanctions on Chinese firms. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts wavered after technology shares powered Wall Street to a strong close, overcoming initial declines following the Fed statement.

The U.S. central bank said it will double the pace at which it tapers bond purchases to $30 billion a month and projected three quarter-point interest-rate increases in 2022, another three in 2023 and two more in 2024. It also flagged economic risks from the omicron virus strain.

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.8%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.6%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index was flat.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus and would likely raise interest rates three times next year to tackle rising inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 75.76 points, or 1.6%, to 4,709.85, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 383.25 points, or 1.1%, to 35,927.43 and the Nasdaq advanced 327.94 points, or 2.2%, to 15,565.58.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout