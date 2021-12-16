Market LIVE updates: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Indian indices

Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared to signal that restraining inflation is now the key to sustaining economic expansion.
SGX Nifty futures rose 0.6% to 17,364.50 in early deals
Asian stocks mixed; investors weigh Fed's policy tightening
Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday following a rally in U.S. equities spurred by speculation that Federal Reserve policy tightening will help fight inflation without derailing economic growth.
Japan gained, aided by a weaker yen, but Hong Kong slid and China fluctuated as traders weighed worries about U.S. sanctions on Chinese firms. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts wavered after technology shares powered Wall Street to a strong close, overcoming initial declines following the Fed statement.
The U.S. central bank said it will double the pace at which it tapers bond purchases to $30 billion a month and projected three quarter-point interest-rate increases in 2022, another three in 2023 and two more in 2024. It also flagged economic risks from the omicron virus strain.
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.8%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.6%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index was flat.
Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus and would likely raise interest rates three times next year to tackle rising inflation.
The S&P 500 rose 75.76 points, or 1.6%, to 4,709.85, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 383.25 points, or 1.1%, to 35,927.43 and the Nasdaq advanced 327.94 points, or 2.2%, to 15,565.58.
