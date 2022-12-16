Stock Market LIVE: Global cues to put indices under pressure; SGX Nifty in red

16 Dec 2022, 08:46 AM IST
Nykaa stock in focus as Goldman Sachs, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, other big investors buy stake
Nykaa stock is expected to remain in focus today after some big investors bought a stake in the company via a block deal executed on 15th December 2022. As per the bulk deals news, available on the BSE website, big-ticket investors belonging to FPI and DII categories have bought a fresh stake in the digital retail fashion company. According to BSE block deal details, Goldman Sachs, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have bought stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (Read More)
16 Dec 2022, 08:39 AM IST
Centre cuts windfall tax on domestic crude oil export
The Central government has reduced the windfall tax on domestic crude oil export to ₹1,700 per tonne from the existing ₹4,900 per tonne. The tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has also been slashed to ₹1.5 per litre from ₹5 per litre, according to the finance ministry notification issued on Thursday.
It also stated that the reduction in windfall tax on diesel and ATF will come into force from today, December 16, as per notification quoted by ANI. (Read More)
16 Dec 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Wipro, HPCL, Reliance, Adani Ports, Shriram Transport, Zee Entertainment, Hindustan Foods, SJVN Ltd, Kalpataru Power, and GMM Pfaudler
NSE has listed Delta Corp, Bhel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, IRCTC, and PNB on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Friday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit. (Read More)
16 Dec 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today:
1] Godrej Consumer Products: Buy at ₹903, target ₹935, stop loss ₹975; and
2] Shriram Transport Finance: Buy at ₹1393, target ₹1430, stop loss ₹1370. (Read More)
16 Dec 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Budget may seek to curb China imports
The Budget may announce steps to reduce India’s import dependence on China through various tariff and non-tariff measures, pursuing its strategy of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in a “calibrated" manner, two officials aware of the matter said.
While India will continue to import raw materials and intermediates from its neighbour, it may disincentivise through strict enforcement the entry of finished Chinese goods imported directly into India or shipped in via a third country violating the "rules of origin" norm, they added, requesting anonymity. (Read More)
16 Dec 2022, 08:09 AM IST
Adani group inaugurates new warehouse in Andhra Pradesh
Adani group on Thursday inaugurated a warehouse facility at its Gangavaram Port in Andhra Pradesh.
Spread over 11,000 square metres, the new warehouse has a storage capacity of 50,000 MTs. The warehouse will help the agri sector by providing ease of access for sensitive cargo such as fertilizer and agri products, including rice, maize and sugar, the company said in a release.
This newest addition brings the total covered storage space at the port to over 1.3 lakh sq mts, it added.
The warehousing space at the port is connected directly to railway lines and roads that enable direct loading and unloading, which minimises cargo loss and costs to the customers, among others, the port operator said. (PTI)
16 Dec 2022, 08:07 AM IST
Deepak Fertilisers to demerge its mining chemicals, fertiliser businesses
Industrial chemicals and fertilisers manufacturer Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL) on Thursday announced a corporate restructuring plan under which it will demerge its mining chemicals and fertilisers businesses. The company said that the corporate restructuring plan will help unlock the growth potential of each of the businesses.
The board of Smartchem Technologies (STL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of DFPCL, in a meeting on Thursday approved the plan. (Read More)
16 Dec 2022, 08:04 AM IST
Porinju Veliyath buys stake in Nomura-owned stock that has risen 50% in 6 months
Ace Indian stock market investor Porinju Veliyath has bought a fresh stake in Max India Ltd. As per the NSE bulk deals details available on the official NSE website, the czar of small-cap stock has bought 2.30 lakh company shares in a bulk deal executed on 15th December 2022. The market magnet bought these 2.30 lakh shares paying ₹100.31 apiece. This means the Indian investor and fund manager has invested ₹2,30,71,300 or ₹2.30 crore in the small-cap stock.
Max India shares are one of those shares on Dalal Street that have delivered a stellar return to its positional shareholders. In the last one month, this small-cap Porinju Veliyath stock has risen from around ₹95 to ₹102.50 apiece levels, delivering around a 7.50 per cent return to its shareholders. (Read More)
16 Dec 2022, 07:52 AM IST
Gold falls ₹420; silver tumbles ₹869
Gold price fell ₹420 to ₹54,554 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹54,974 per 10 grams.
Silver also tumbled ₹869 per kg to ₹68,254 per kilogram.
In the international market, gold was trading in red at USD 1,788 per ounce while silver was down at USD 23.14 per ounce. (PTI)
16 Dec 2022, 07:52 AM IST
IPO pipeline in India seen active in 2023 on smaller deals
India is expected to see a steady flow of small-to-mid-sized deals next year as investors grow wary about large listings after the disastrous performance of some major technology initial public offerings.
Several of the country’s major startups shed billions of dollars in value since their listing as concerns over high valuations and rising interest rates globally dented demand for technology stocks. The selloff worsened as early investors pared stakes after the end of lock-up periods. (Read More)
16 Dec 2022, 07:43 AM IST
IDBI Bank files insolvency application against Zee Ent
IDBI Bank on Thursday filed an insolvency application against Zee Entertainment Enterprises for initiating a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). The lender has filed the petition under Section 7 that allows a financial creditor to file an application for initiating CIRP against a corporate debtor before the adjudicating authority, an exchange filing by Zee said.
IDBI Bank is one of the financial creditors of the company and said that it had filed an insolvency application claiming a default of ₹149 crore. (Read More)
16 Dec 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Oil set for weekly gain on signs of tight supply, China comeback
Oil headed for the biggest weekly gain since early October on signs of tightening supply and the prospect for improved Chinese demand, despite downward pressure from interest-rate hikes.
West Texas Intermediate futures edged toward $77 a barrel and are up over 7% this week. There are indications that Russian flows to Asia are dipping because of the price cap, while the International Energy Agency predicted this week that oil prices could rally next year as sanctions squeeze the nation’s supply. (Read More)
16 Dec 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Exports flat at $31.99 billion in Nov, trade deficit at $23.89 billion
India's merchandise exports recorded a flat growth at $31.99 billion in November as against $31.8 billion in the same month last year, while the merchandise trade deficit stood at $23.89 billion from $26.91 billion in the previous month, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Thursday. Meanwhile, imports surged to $55.88 billion in November as against $53 billion in same month last year. (Read More)
16 Dec 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Rupee falls 27 paise to 82.76 against US dollar
The rupee declined by 27 paise to close at 82.76 against the US dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and its hawkish stance dented investor sentiments.
A massive sell-off in domestic equities and a strong greenback overseas also weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened sharply lower at 82.63 against the greenback and witnessed a high of 82.41 and a low of 82.77. (PTI)
16 Dec 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Wall Street tocks slump, greenback gains on Friday as central banks continue inflation battle
Global shares slumped on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar gained and Treasury yields ticked down, after major central banks hiked interest rates in their final policy decisions of the year.
A day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it expected rates to stay higher for longer, U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, while the labor market remained tight.
Stocks fell sharply, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 2.25%, the S&P 500 down about 2.5% and the Nasdaq Composite off 3.2%.
In Europe, the Bank of England (BoE) delivered its ninth straight rate rise and the eighth of 2022, saying even though UK inflation has peaked, it believes more increases will be necessary.
The European Central Bank (ECB) also raised rates by half a percentage point, its fourth successive hike, and outlined plans to shrink its bloated balance sheet from March.
The dollar, which has lost almost 7% in value in the fourth quarter, gained on the hawkish Fed view and investor risk-aversion, up nearly 1%. (Reuters)