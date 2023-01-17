Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect another cautious start; SGX Nifty flat

While inflation in the US appears to have peaked, aggressive policy tightening by central banks risks pushing the global economy into a recession. The World Bank last week added to the gloomy outlook, warning of one of the sharpest slowdowns.
Global recession likely in 2023: World Economic Forum survey
With geopolitical tensions continuing to shape the global economy and anticipate further monetary tightening in the United States and Europe, a majority of the World Economic Forum’s Community of Chief Economists have expected a global recession in 2023. The findings were found in the The January 2023 Chief Economists Outlook' by the World Economic Forum's Centre for the New Economy and Society.
As per the survey, almost two-thirds of chief economists believe a global recession is likely in 2023; of which 18% consider it extremely likely – more than twice as many as in the previous survey conducted in September 2022. A third of respondents consider a global recession to be unlikely this year. (Read More)
BoM to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through QIP in Q4FY23
The state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), which reported solid Q3 results, announced on Monday that it aims to raise up to ₹1,000 crore via qualified institutions placement (QIP) in the January-March quarter pr Q4FY23 in order to comply with Sebi's minimum public shareholding (MPS) standards. A S Rajeev, managing director of BoM, stated that the bank has commenced the procedure to comply with Sebi's (the Securities and Exchange Board of India) regulations.
"It will be done in a piecemeal manner and we are looking at QIP between ₹500 and ₹1,000 crore in the current quarter," MD said by adding that going forward other means would be explored for dilution of the government's stake. (Read More)
HDFC Bank to miss quarterly deposit target of ₹1 trillion
HDFC Bank’s plan to ramp up its deposit mobilization to ₹1 trillion per quarter may hit a wall, as the pricing war over deposits heats up, analysts said. The private sector lender, which is in a merger process with its parent HDFC Ltd, had set the target during a roadshow in September. The management sought to mop up ₹4 trillion, or roughly 25% of its current deposit base, per year.
However, the third quarter earnings reveal that it fell short of its expectations. At the end of December, the bank posted an incremental deposit growth of ₹59,796 crore, compared to ₹68,648 crore in the previous quarter. Its total deposit book stood at ₹17.3 trillion as of 31 December. (Read More)
India to boost coal imports to cope with harsh weather, freight snags
India's power utilities will likely boost coal imports this year to cope with surges in demand, made worse over the past year by extreme temperatures, and with freight bottlenecks that are disrupting domestic coal supplies, analysts and officials said. A steady rise in industrial electricity use in recent years has left utilities in India, one of the world's fastest growing major economies and the second-largest coal consumer and importer, with limited leeway to confront extraordinary demand or hiccups in supply. (Read More)
Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil to Rs1,900 per tonne
The union government has lowered the windfall tax on the sale of locally-produced crude oil to ₹1,900 per tonne from ₹2,100 per tonne after a gap of two weeks. Centre has also reduced additional excise duty on the export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ₹3.5 per litre from earlier ₹4.5 per litre and has reduced export duty on diesel to ₹5 per litre, including cess, from the previous levy of ₹6.5 per litre, said a finance ministry notification.
Global oil prices have largely been subdued of late. At the time of writing the story, the March contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange is at $84.44 per barrel, lower by 0.99% from its previous close. (Read More)
European shares shine on Monday, dollar dims as BOJ battles bond bears
Stocks continued their new year rally on Monday as optimism over the global economy, inflation coming under control and China's reopening offset concerns the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might temper its super-sized stimulus policy at a pivotal meeting this week.
The yen climbed to its highest since May after rumours swirled the BOJ might hold an emergency meeting on Monday as it struggles to defend its new yield ceiling in the face of massive selling, sending the dollar to a seven-month low.
The region's STOXX 600 benchmark rose 0.3% by 1145 GMT driven by healthcare stocks which gained 0.6%, and Britain's FTSE at 7856 inched towards a record 7903.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.37%, with hopes for a speedy Chinese reopening giving it a gain of 4.2% last week.
The fragile rally in equities that has characterised the opening weeks of the year could be tested from a number of angles this week, however, as world leaders, policymakers and corporate CEOs gather for the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. (Reuters)