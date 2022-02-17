Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty higher in pre-open; IT majors in focus

Share market LIVE updates: US equity futures fell and Asian stocks were muted Thursday as traders weighed geopolitical concerns and Federal Reserve tightening. Minutes from the Fed's January meeting were less hawkish than some expected and the dollar and bets on aggressive hikes eased a bit
The latest Fed minutes showed officials concluded they would start raising rates soon and were on alert for persistent inflation that would justify faster tightening. There were few new details on balance-sheet runoff plans
17 Feb 2022, 09:06:56 AM IST
Sensex regains 58,000 in pre-open
17 Feb 2022, 09:05:33 AM IST
Nifty rises above 17,400 in pre-open
17 Feb 2022, 08:55:52 AM IST
TCS, MATRIXX Software partner to offer a comprehensive next-gen subscription management platform for CSPs: BSE filing
Tata Consultancy Services has announced a partnership with MATRIXX Software to integrate TCS HOBSTM, its plug and play digital business platform for subscription, device and data management, with the cloud native, converged charging capabilities of the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform. The integrated solution will help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) transform their prepaid and postpaid businesses, enable superior customer experience, and drive growth.
17 Feb 2022, 08:47:28 AM IST
Market remains tentative, Nifty likely to remain range-bound: Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One
On Wednesday, Indian markets started the session on a volatile front despite positive global cues but briskly got the hold to soar upwards. In the latter half, some corrections got triggered that trimmed down all the gains in the benchmark index Nifty50. Post an intense tug of war between the bulls and bears, Nifty concluded the day on a subdued note with a mere loss of 0.17 percent at 17322 levels.
The index resisted surpassing the 17500 mark and witnessed some correction, indicating it to be a sturdy wall. On the flip side, 17100 is expected to provide vital support to the index, and until the mentioned zone is not breached, a range-bound movement is expected to be seen. Going forward, looking at the technical structure and the sentiments among the market participants, indecisiveness could be sensed.
Meanwhile, we might witness some volatility due to weekly expiry and global scenarios in the near term. Hence, a stock selective approach should be taken in the market for the time being, and aggressive bets should be avoided.
17 Feb 2022, 08:46:15 AM IST
52,500 firms to go off records
The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) is removing more than 52,500 companies from official records for defaulting on annual return filing obligation, it said in an update on the corporate sector for January. These are companies that have not filed returns and financial statements for two or more consecutive years. Companies in distress tend to default on their filing obligations when economic activity fizzles out and become defunct. Their removal from official records is part of a clean-up drive by the ministry, which is preparing to launch a new version of its compliance portal MCA21. The clean-up weeds out the deadwood in the system and makes regulatory oversight easier.
This comes against the backdrop of the government giving extra time to businesses to file their tax returns and audit reports for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
The version of the compliance portal to be rolled out shortly is expected to offer e-adjudication and house an ‘MCA lab’ that will deploy artificial intelligence and data analytics for spotting compliance trends that may warrant regulatory intervention.
17 Feb 2022, 08:25:53 AM IST
Spectrum should be made affordable for 5G to take off: Nitin Bansal
Ericsson is betting big on the 5G roll-out, pegging 5G-enabled digitization revenues at nearly $17 billion for India. But spectrum should be made available at affordable prices for 5G to take off, said Nitin Bansal, head, Ericsson India, in an interview. At least 40 million Indian smartphone consumers are willing to pay a premium to subscribe to 5G plans with bundled digital services in the first year of the launch, he added. (Read here)
17 Feb 2022, 08:15:01 AM IST
Bad bank to ease stress, aid credit offtake: RBI bulletin
The formation of a bad bank in India is likely to help reduce stress in the banking system and provide an impetus to the credit cycle, according to an article in Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) February bulletin.
Cross-country evidence suggests that if the logistical and financial challenges are carefully navigated, experiments of such bad banks can have more hits than misses, RBI said. Some experts have hailed the formation of the National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL) as a panacea for all ills, while others pointed out the existence of multiple avenues of stressed asset resolution and their challenges, it said.
The article draws lessons from other nations where bad banks were set up to predict if NARCL would succeed. (Read here)
17 Feb 2022, 08:13:42 AM IST
‘Hazardous’ vehicles to get tracking system: Govt
The government plans to make it mandatory for all vehicles carrying hazardous goods to install approved vehicle tracking devices to ensure road safety.
The ministry of road transport and highways issued a draft notification that vehicles carrying gases, such as argon, nitrogen and oxygen and other dangerous goods, will have to be fitted with the tracking systems. The ministry has invited comments from stakeholders within 30 days, after which a formal notification about the changes will be issued.
Currently, only vehicles with national permits are required to fit tracking systems for carrying hazardous items.
The transport ministry, vide draft notification dated 15 February, has proposed that every goods vehicle carrying any dangerous or hazardous goods shall be equipped with or fitted with a vehicle tracking device as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 140.
17 Feb 2022, 08:05:59 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trade higher
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were up 48 points at 17,365 in early deals, hinting at positive start for Indian indices.
17 Feb 2022, 07:54:52 AM IST
Asian stocks mixed; Ukraine crisis, Fed tightening in focus
U.S. equity futures fell and Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as traders weighed geopolitical concerns and the likely path for Federal Reserve interest-rate increases.
Shares slipped in Japan, jumped in South Korea and fluctuated in Hong Kong, where reports suggest authorities are preparing mass testing to fight Covid. U.S. contracts dipped after the S&P 500 managed a small gain Wednesday.
Traders were digesting the U.S. rejection of Russia’s claims of a troop pullback from Ukraine’s border. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any plans to invade.
The latest Fed minutes showed officials concluded they would start raising rates soon and were on alert for persistent inflation that would justify faster tightening. There were few new details on balance-sheet runoff plans.
Investors expect at least 150 basis points of Fed tightening in 2022--up from 75 basis points just a few weeks ago--to fight price pressures.
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.6%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.6%, South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2%, and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%
