Stock Market LIVE: Indices to begin on negative note; SGX Nifty in red

Global markets will be under pressure after comments by two Fed officials that they were considering 50 bps interest rate hikes to battle persistently high inflation. Domestically, the embattled Adani Group executives told investors they will address upcoming debt maturities, including by potentially offering private placement notes and using cash from operations.
17 Feb 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Adani Green to disclose refinancing plan after fiscal year ends: Report
Amid the Hindenburg controversy, Adani Group has decided to announce the refinancing plan of one of its subsidiaries by June-end, Reuters reported.
The embattled conglomerate told its bondholders on Thursday about the Adani Green Enenrgy's refinancing plan to bondholders on a call, Reuters reported citing sources.
Adani Group has hired banks to arrange calls with bond investors after it was caught up in a controversy with US-based short seller Hindenburg Research in recent weeks. (Read More)
17 Feb 2023, 07:29 AM IST
‘IndiGo watchful of Air India; it’s arrogant to ignore rivals’
IndiGo until now had the unique distinction of being the Indian carrier that sets the trend in the market with record plane orders. However, that changed on Tuesday with Air India announcing a historic confirmed order for 470 planes, joining IndiGo in becoming the second Indian airline with nearly 500 planes on order.
In an interview, IndiGo chief executive Peiter Elbers said the Air India order underscores the potential of the Indian market with two homegrown airlines placing such large orders. (Read More)
17 Feb 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street ends down sharply on Thursday as data fuels rate-hike worries
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday after unexpectedly strong inflation data and a drop in weekly jobless claims added to fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to tame high prices.
A Labor Department report showed the highest rise in producer prices in seven months in January as the cost of energy products surged.
It also showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, offering more evidence that the labor market remains tight.
Thursday's economic data and other reports this week paint a picture of still-stubborn inflation and an economy that remains relatively strong in the face of the Fed's rate hike campaign.
"With data like this, the Fed is going to keep raising rates, and none of us want that," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York. "There are at least whispers now of the possibility of a 50 basis point hike at the next meeting."
After a selloff in 2022, the S&P 500 has climbed about 7% so far in 2023, fueled by upbeat earnings and cautious expectations the U.S. central bank has completed the brunt of its rate hike campaign.
The Fed is seen pushing the benchmark rate above the 5% mark by May and keeping it above those levels till the year-end. (Reuters)