Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty higher, domestic equities may see positive start

RBI strengthening institutional mechanism to prevent bank frauds: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday informed Parliament that the Reserve Bank of India was taking measures to strengthen its regulatory and supervisory capacity, and expressed hope that the steps will ensure no regulatory mishaps take place in the future.

"We have been engaging with the RBI to ensure that the regulatory functions and supervisory function of the RBI are strengthened. I am assured by the RBI Governor that internally an institutional mechanism is being further strengthened," Sitharaman said during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

She was responding to a query asked by SAD leader Naresh Gujral that if the government is contemplating taking additional steps to strengthen the regulatory regime if banks have to thrive and people to be protected, given the recent banking frauds.