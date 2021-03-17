Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty higher, domestic equities may see positive start

Markets may consolidate, as all eyes on Fed meet; banks, Vedanta, BPCL in focus MUMBAI: Indian stock markets will likely consolidate further on Wednesday, with trends in SGX Nifty suggesting a flat start to domestic benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 50,363.96, down 31.12 points or 0.06%. The Nifty closed at 14,910.45, down 19.05 points or 0.13%. Asian stocks were mostly lower on Wednesday following a sell-off in US stocks, as investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s meeting on whether the central bank will maintain near-zero interest rates amid the economy’s post-pandemic recovery.

RBI strengthening institutional mechanism to prevent bank frauds: Sitharaman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday informed Parliament that the Reserve Bank of India was taking measures to strengthen its regulatory and supervisory capacity, and expressed hope that the steps will ensure no regulatory mishaps take place in the future. "We have been engaging with the RBI to ensure that the regulatory functions and supervisory function of the RBI are strengthened. I am assured by the RBI Governor that internally an institutional mechanism is being further strengthened," Sitharaman said during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha. She was responding to a query asked by SAD leader Naresh Gujral that if the government is contemplating taking additional steps to strengthen the regulatory regime if banks have to thrive and people to be protected, given the recent banking frauds.

Sebi streamlines IPO process Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday put in place a uniform policy to streamline the reconciliation process among intermediaries with regard to initial public offers as well as a new mechanism to compensate investors. The new framework would address issues related to delay in receipt of mandate by investors for blocking of funds due to systemic issues at intermediaries and failure to unblock the funds in cases of partial allotment by the next working day from the finalisation of Basis of Allotment (BOA), Sebi said in a circular. (Read here)

Cabinet okays DFI for infrastructure The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a development finance institution (DFI) to fund infrastructure projects, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The DFI will be fully owned by the government initially, but the shareholding will gradually be pared to 26%, Sitharaman told reporters after the cabinet meeting. "We are not thinking below that." The government had allocated ₹20,000 crore in the FY22 budget to capitalize the institution and expects it to create a lending portfolio of at least ₹5 trillion in about three years. The finance ministry will soon table a draft law in Parliament to set up the new institution.

Oil price check Oil was steady in Asian deals on Wednesday after an industry report pointed to shrinking US crude and gasoline stockpiles as the market took a breather following a sustained slide that dragged prices below $65 a barrel. Futures in New York fluctuated after losing 1.9% over the past three days. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories dropped by 1.05 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. If confirmed by government data on Wednesday, it would be the first draw since mid-February and snap a run of large gains following the U.S. cold blast.

SGX Nifty futures up 0.2% at 15,007.50 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nazara Tech raises Rs261.31 crore from anchor investors Mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies, backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has raised ₹261.31 crore from 43 anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that opens today. The company informed exchanges that under anchor investors' (AIs) portion in the public issue of Nazara Technologies, 23,73,395 equity shares have been subscribed at ₹1,101 per equity share. Marquee investors who received shares via anchor book included Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus, Fidelity Funds, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, Steadview Capital Mauritius, Eastspring Investments, Mentor Capital, Cohesion MK Best and Elara India Opportunities Fund.

Market view Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities, said, "We believe that the markets would remain on the sidelines until the Fed meeting is completed. Keep an eye on the 14750/49800 and 15100/51000 range. Long positions should be bought between the levels of 14750/14800 (49800/50000) with a stop loss of 14700/49600 in the near future. We are likely to see trending activity after the Fed meeting. "

Stocks to Watch: State Bank of India, SBI Card, BPCL, aviation stocks, among others will be in focus today. Indian equity benchmarks ended lower for the third consecutive session on Tuesday due to concerns over rising bond yields and inflation. The Sensex fell 0.06% to end at 50,363.96, while the Nifty closed 0.13% lower at 14,910.45.

Asian stocks retreat as investors await US Fed policy statement Asian stocks edged lower at the open Wednesday as investors weigh the strength of the economic recovery in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's policy statement. Benchmark Treasury yields hovered near their highest levels in over a year. Equity benchmarks headed lower in Japan, Australia and South Korea. U.S. equity futures fluctuated. The S&P 500 closed lower after three sessions of record-breaking gains, as the energy and industrials sectors weakened. Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell from a record high. S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:03 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.2%. Topix index slipped 0.5%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4% and South Korea's Kospi index dipped 0.1%.