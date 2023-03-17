Stock Market LIVE: Indian indices look at positive start as SGX Nifty, Asia rise

The ECB rate hike is the first by a major central bank since markets were rocked by banking crisis fears, testing the eurozone institution's resolve to implement another hefty increase. There is also much debate over whether the US central bank will continue with its rate tightening campaign.
17 Mar 2023, 07:22 AM IST
SGX Nifty gains 100 points in early deals
Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 102 points to 17,125 in early deals, indicating a higher start for Indian indices on Friday.
Indian equities snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday, with Sensex up 78.94 points at 57,634.84, and Nifty climbing 13.40 points to end the day at 16,985.6.
17 Mar 2023, 06:59 AM IST
Asia stocks rise on bank rescue plan
Asian equities advanced Friday after a rescue package for First Republic Bank fueled a rebound in US shares. A lifeline from the Swiss National Bank to Credit Suisse also eased fears of a global banking crisis.
Bond yields in the region moved higher as investors continue to weigh chances of further interest rate hikes.
Stocks rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while stock a futures for benchmark for Hong Kong gained more than 1%. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 little changed.
The S&P 500 notched its largest one-day advance since January on Thursday after the biggest US lenders agreed to contribute $30 billion in deposits to First Republic, easing speculation that the bank could be the next to fail after two high-profile demises touched off the crisis last week.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher after a consortium of major US private banks announced a $30 billion rescue package for embattled lender First Republic.
The European Central Bank stuck to a planned interest rate increase Thursday as it remained laser-focused on battling sky-high inflation despite market turmoil over fears of a widening banking crisis.
The central bank's half percentage point increase was its sixth in a row and it said there was "more ground to cover", although it signalled a potentially dovish turn, dropping language about the need to raise rates "significantly" going forward.