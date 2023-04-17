Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls sharply at preopen; Infosys, HDFC Bank in focus

17 Apr 2023, 09:03 AM IST
Sensex falls more than 1500 pts at the start of the preopen session; Infosys, Reliance, HDFC Bank will be in focus
Q4 results this week: ICICI Bank, YES Bank, HCL Tech, Tata Comms, and more
The upcoming week is set to be busy with major companies, particularly in the banking, IT, and financial sectors, gearing up to announce their Q4 earnings for FY23.
Key results to watch out for include ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Yes Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Tata Communications, among others.
With limited significant events, market sentiment will be influenced by these Q4 earnings reports as well as global trends. Additionally, the performance of Infosys and HDFC Bank in their quarterly results will also impact equity markets. (Read More)
Vedanta board approves plan to raise ₹2,100 cr via NCDs
The committee of directors of mining giant Vedanta Ltd has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹2,100 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The proposal was approved on Thursday during a meeting of its Committee of Directors, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
"Committee of Directors... on April 13, 2023, considered and approved for raising, on a private placement basis, up to 21,000 numbers secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, NCDs of face value ₹10,00,000/ each aggregating up to ₹2,100 crore in one or more tranche(s)," it added.
It will be issued on a private placement basis, the company said. (PTI)
Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Adani Green, and Vedanta
Angel One, Network 18, Just Dial, Hathway Cable, and Quick Heal Technologies will be among the stocks in focus as they will be declaring their March quarter earnings today. (Read More)
Funding squeeze fallout: James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree slashes planned investment in Reliance
Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and a former Star India executive, has reduced its planned investment in Reliance's broadcast venture Viacom18 by 70% and will now pump in 43.06 billion rupees ($527.84 million), Viacom18 said late on Thursday.
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries had said in April last year that Qatar Investment Authority-backed Bodhi Tree would spend 135 billion rupees out of a planned 151.45 billion rupees investment in the media behemoth that is also backed by Paramount Global.
Reliance is now leading the investment with a 108.39 billion rupees infusion. (Read More)
HDFC Bank records 20% rise in Q4 PAT to ₹12,047.5 cr, NII jumps 24%
Leading private sector lender, HDFC Bank posted 19.8% growth year-on-year in net profit to ₹12,047.5 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). Net interest income (NII) jumped by 23.7% to f 23,351.8 crore in the quarter under review. The bank showed healthy growth in deposits and credit, while provisions dropped steeply in Q4. Also, the bank's asset quality continued to be stable.
During Q4FY23, the bank's profit before tax stood at ₹15,935.5 crore. However, after providing taxation of ₹3,888.1 crore, HDFC Bank earned a net profit of ₹12,047.5 crore, an increase of 19.8% over the quarter that ended March 31, 2022. (Read More)
Infosys misses estimates, consolidated PAT drops 16% QoQ to ₹6,128 cr; declares dividend
Showcasing a sequentially weak quarter growth, Infosys recorded a 16 per cent decline in its total profit after tax (PAT) in Q4FY24. The IT giant's Q4 PAT stood at ₹6,128 crore, which was down by 16 per cent on a sequential basis. Its revenue also dropped by 2.2 per cent on a quarterly basis to ₹37,441 crore. The company's revenue growth in cc terms was at 3.2 per cent QoQ and 8.8 per cent YoY.
The company's operating margins stood at 21 per cent in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year. Just like Infosys, TCS has also missed street's estimates in Q4 and showed a slump in its profit.
In terms of attenuation, Infosys presented a significant drop in its attrition rate to 20.9 per cent compared to 24.3 per cent in the quarter ending in December. (Read More)
India's Tata Motors to raise passenger vehicle prices for second time in 2023
Indian automaker Tata Motors said on Friday it will raise prices of its passenger vehicles due to an increase in input costs and regulatory changes that make it costlier to produce cars, the second time this year it will make such a move.
"The weighted average increase will be 0.6%, depending on the variant and model," the carmaker said in a press release, adding it will come into effect from May 1.
Tata Motors previously hiked the price of its passenger vehicles by 1.2% in January this year, citing the same reason.
Vehicles across segments in India have gotten costlier with the government mandating automakers to fit their vehicles with a special device to monitor emissions, leading to extra costs.
These fuel emission norms, known as Bharat Stage VI norms, came into effect at the beginning of the month. (Reuters)
Back Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today - Axis Bank, Tata Motors, and SBI Cards
Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:
1] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹864, target ₹890, stop loss ₹850;
2] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹469, target ₹483, stop loss ₹463; and
3] SBI Card: Buy at ₹758, target ₹785, stop loss ₹747. (Read More)
G20 nations expected to agree on a common definition for startups by July; will enable effective policymaking across members
G20 nations are expected to agree on a common definition for startups by July, enabling effective policymaking across members and potentially resolving current challenges surrounding the valuation and taxation of startups, Indian government officials said.
The foundation and alliances working group under the Startup-20 Engagement Group, created during India’s G20 presidency in 2023, is leading discussions to establish consistent terminology across member nations to define investments, funding, and other related terms for startups in the ecosystem. (Read More)
Markets will react to Infosys, HDFC Bank Q4 earnings on Monday; global trends, upcoming results to dictate the week
After two-holiday shortened weeks in April, the market is set for a full-fledged week for trading from April 17th to 21st. However, amidst a lack of major events to fuel the sentiment, the stock market will react to Infosys and HDFC Bank's Q4 earnings, while awaiting upcoming results such as HCL Tech, ICICI Prudential, and Tata Communications. Also, global trends will further dictate the mood. Sensex and Nifty 50 have impressive returns in the past 9 days' winning spree, holding the longest rally since October 2020. (Read More)
Wall Street stocks slip on Friday as rate worries overshadow big bank profits
Stocks on Wall Street dipped Friday as worries about interest rates overshadowed an encouraging start to earnings reporting season for big U.S. companies.
The S&P 500 fell 8.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,137.64 after giving up an early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 143.22, or 0.4%, to 33,886.47, while the Nasdaq composite sank 42.81, or 0.4%, to 12,123.47.
The S&P 500 still squeezed out a fourth winning week in the last five, built in part on hopes the Federal Reserve may soon end its barrage of rate hikes as inflation cools. High interest rates can stifle inflation but only by slowing the economy, raising the risk of a recession and dragging on prices for investments.
A top Fed official dampened those hopes Friday after saying inflation remains far too high and more tightening may be needed. Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s governing board, also said that even after hikes to rates end, they will likely need to stay high for longer than markets expect.
After his comments, traders built bets that the Fed will raise rates at its next meeting in May, instead of taking its first pause in more than a year. Some also began betting the Fed may hike rates again in June, according to data from CME Group.
High-growth stocks tend to be among the most hurt by high rates, and Big Tech stocks were among the heaviest weights on the S&P 500. Microsoft fell 1.3%. (AP)