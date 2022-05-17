Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates flat to positive start for Indian indices

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty may see a flat start on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 07:46 AM IST Arindam Roy

  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian indices may open  flat on Tuesday. The SGX Nifty was up 0.16% at 07:30 AM. On Monday, the Sensex surged 180.22 points, or 0.34%, to close at 52,973.84, while Nifty50 added 60.15 points to end at 15,842.30.

Indian indices may witness a flat start on Tuesday. On Monday, the bourses gained around 0.38% in a volatile trading session amid mixed global cues. Investors are treading cautiously due to inflation concerns, weak economic outlook, Ukraine war, and tightening of monetary policy. Investors in India are also keeping an eye on selling spree of foreign institutional investors.  Wall Street indices mostly fell in overnight session on weak Chinese economic data, adding to the worries about a global slowdown. Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday as investors evaluated the economic outlook amid elevated food and fuel costs, tightening monetary settings and China’s push to stamp out Covid. Shares rose in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Australia, while it wavered in Shanghai. 

17 May 2022, 08:10 AM IST Gold steady as dollar retreat offsets firmer Treasury yields

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as a pullback in the dollar supported demand for greenback-priced bullion, although the metal's strength was partially offset by a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,825.66 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,825.00.

17 May 2022, 07:55 AM IST LIC to make stock market debut on Tuesday, shares may list below issue price

Life Insurance Corporation of India will make its stock market debut on Tuesday. Shares are likely to get listed below their issue prices, grey market data indicates.

In the grey market on Monday, LIC shares were quoted at mild discounts. In the intra-day it was also quoted for at par listing.

This means the share price of LIC is likely to be listed at the stock exchanges around the issue price of 949 or below that.

In the grey market, LIC shares were quoted at a discount of 15 to 20 per share. The grey market is an unofficial market. The data is used for trend prediction.

The recent volatility has led to a sharp drop in the grey market premium of LIC shares. At its peak grey market premium of LIC shares stood at 95 per share. This was before the IPO opened for public subscription.

The initial public offering of LIC has been subscribed 2.95 times. The IPO opened for public subscription on May 4 and closed on May 9.

17 May 2022, 07:46 AM IST Tokyo shares climb despite US falls

Tokyo shares rose in morning trade on Tuesday despite Wall Street stocks finishing mostly lower on weak Chinese economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened in negative territory but soon climbed 0.20 percent, or 51.97 points, to 26,599.02, while the broader Topix index added 0.26 percent, or 4.90 points, to 1,868.16.

"The market is expected to fluctuate today. Shares are likely to be bought thanks to affordability but also likely to be sold on the back of the fall in US tech stocks," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

17 May 2022, 07:45 AM IST Asia stocks rise as traders mull China Covid trend

Asian stocks advanced Tuesday as investors evaluated the economic outlook amid elevated food and fuel costs, tightening monetary settings and China’s push to stamp out Covid.

A climb in Japan helped an Asian-Pacific share index rise for a third session. US and European futures bounced back after Wall Street shares ended lower.

In China, Shanghai reported three days of zero community transmission, a milestone that could lead officials to start unwinding a punishing lockdown.

Key commodity costs continue to climb: oil has jumped to about $114 a barrel and an index of agricultural prices is at a record high.

Treasury yields edged up and a dollar gauge held a drop. Cryptocurrencies weathered the latest turbulence in the stablecoin sector, leaving Bitcoin hovering around $30,000.

US data showed New York state manufacturing activity unexpectedly shrank in May for the second time in three months. That followed Chinese figures revealing a collapse in economic activity due to Covid-linked curbs.

17 May 2022, 07:40 AM IST Goldman says a recession would cast doubt on a strong dollar

While the US dollar typically strengthens when a recession is looming, all bets are off once it hits.

That’s according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Zach Pandl, co-head of global FX and EM strategy, who cited historical data showing a more mixed performance for the greenback during an economic contraction.

Investors have pivoted to the greenback this year as a go-to haven, with Bloomberg’s dollar index swelling for each of the last six weeks and hitting a two-year high last Thursday. However, with Bloomberg economists ramping up the probability of a recession this year to 30%, that dollar strength could soon be threatened.

17 May 2022, 07:35 AM IST Big Oil gets investor reprieve as energy worries trump climate concerns

Big Oil has enjoyed an easier ride at shareholder meetings so far this year compared with last year's punishing run of hostile investor votes tied to climate concerns, as those issues have been eclipsed by tight oil supplies.

Major oil companies have handily defeated several high-profile climate resolutions brought by shareholder activists in the current run of annual general meetings.

Investors' more supportive stance coincides with a surge in energy prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and follows the efforts of many companies to speed up plans to transition to a low-carbon economy after years of pressure.

17 May 2022, 07:29 AM IST Yields slip, stocks struggle as economic fears grow

Stocks on Wall Street were mixed on Monday as downbeat Chinese and New York state data kindled recession fears, but the 10-year Treasury note's yield remained firmly under 3%, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve will refrain from further interest rate hikes.

Chinese retail and factory activity fell sharply in April as COVID-19 lockdowns severely disrupted supply chains while New York's factory output slumped in May for the third time this year amid a collapse in new orders and shipments.

The Chinese data cast a long shadow over the world's second-largest economy while the steep drop in New York manufacturing could be an early signal of the impact of the Fed's plans to tighten monetary policy to tap down inflation.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.01% and Treasury yields fell, with the benchmark 10-year note down 4.7 basis points at 2.886%, which some see as a sign the market has priced in all the Fed's rate hikes.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 15.24 points, or 0.38%, to end at 4,008.65 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 140.81 points, or 1.19%, to 11,664.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.07 points, or 0.12%, to 32,235.73.

