Market LIVE Update: Indian indices may witness volatile start; SGX Nifty in red

Indian indices are set for a volatile start on Thursday. Asian markets were mixed at open. Earlier, US indices closed lower after the Fed left rates unchanged but sped up their expected pace of policy tightening
17 Jun 2021, 08:53:45 AM IST
HDFC Bank to refund GPS device commission to auto loan customers
India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it will refund commissions to auto loan customers who had “availed of" a bundled GPS device between FY14 to FY20.
Mint had reported on 20 July 2020 that car loan customers of HDFC Bank were forced to purchase a vehicle tracking device in a possible breach of guidelines prohibiting banks from non-financial businesses. HDFC Bank executives, Mint had reported, pushed auto loan customers to buy GPS devices costing ₹18,000-19,500 from 2015 to December 2019. The device in question was sold by Trackpoint GPS, a Mumbai-based firm.
17 Jun 2021, 08:44:02 AM IST
Kotak Life to incur ₹225-275 cr losses in Q1
Kotak Life is expected to incur losses between ₹225-275 crore in Q1 owing to increased claims and higher mortality-related provisioning, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.
17 Jun 2021, 08:25:48 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices kept unchanged at record highs today
Fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday after breaching all records the previous day, according to price notification by the oil retailers.
After the nine hikes this month, petrol is retailing at ₹96.66 in Delhi, whereas diesel costs ₹87.41 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.82 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.84 per litre. (Read here)
17 Jun 2021, 08:16:14 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to be under pressure on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 52,501.98, down 271.07 points or 0.51%. The Nifty was at 15,767.55 down 101.70 points or 0.64%.
17 Jun 2021, 08:06:51 AM IST
Fed inches towards taper
Federal Reserve officials sped up their expected pace of policy tightening amid optimism about the labor market and heightened concerns for inflation.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a press conference Wednesday that officials would begin a discussion about scaling back bond purchases used to support financial markets and the economy during the pandemic. They also released forecasts that show they anticipate two interest-rate increases by the end of 2023— sooner than many thought—and they upgraded estimates for inflation for the next three years. The central bank held the target range for its benchmark policy rate unchanged at zero to 0.25%, where it’s been since March 2020. The Federal Open Market Committee vote was unanimous. (Bloomberg)
17 Jun 2021, 07:54:49 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
CESC, Federal bank, KEC, L&T Infotech, SBI, Welspun, among other stocks could be in the news today. (Read here)
17 Jun 2021, 07:43:25 AM IST
Asian markets witness mixed opening
Futures were little changed in Japan and Australia, and pointed lower in Hong Kong. S&P 500 contracts slipped after the benchmark closed down, but off its lows after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the risk of an immediate rate increase. Policy makers disclosed that they expect two hikes by the end of 2023 and would begin a discussion about scaling back bond purchases.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 7:18 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%
Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%
Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.1%
Hang Seng Index futures dropped 0.6% earlier
SG Nifty slipped 0.19%
17 Jun 2021, 07:32:49 AM IST
Wall Street indices close off day's low after Fed holds key rates
Bond yields jumped and stocks fell for a second day after Federal Reserve officials signaled they’ll begin dialing back the stimulus that has fueled the recovery from the pandemic.
Stocks closed off the lows of the day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the risk of an immediate rate increase. The S&P 500 index had initially tumbled when policymakers disclosed that they expect two interest rate increases by the end of 2023. The dollar strengthened versus major peers. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose from an almost three-month low, while five- and seven-year notes fell more as the market repriced the timing of rate increases. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, more than any closing loss since May 18 as of 4:02 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3% to the lowest since June 10
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%, more than any closing loss since May 18
The MSCI World index fell 0.6% at 4:02 p.m. New York time, the most since June 3
