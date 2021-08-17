Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

Premium Stock Market Today: Indian indices may open lower on Tuesday.

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 08:38 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may witness a negative start on Tuesday. SGX Nifty was down 0.42%. On Monday, the Sensex closed at 55,582.58, up 145.29 points or 0.26%, while Nifty was at 16,563.05, up 33.95 points or 0.21%.