Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

Indian indices may open lower on Tuesday. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday as traders weighed a record-breaking run in the S&P 500 against concerns that the delta virus variant will choke global growth.
17 Aug 2021, 08:23 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Adani, Lupin, NTPC, RailTel, Ruchi Soya, RIL, among other stocks may be in the news today.
17 Aug 2021, 08:21 AM IST
Market outlook
Markets are likely to consolidate on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, markets hit record high as the BSE Sensex ended at 55,582.58, up 145.29 points or 0.26%. The Nifty was at 16,563.05, up 33.95 points or 0.21%. (Read here)
17 Aug 2021, 08:10 AM IST
Deloitte gets CESL’s asset stake sale mandate to raise over ₹3,700 crore
State-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) is looking to raise around $500 million ( ₹3,713 crore) from the sale of up to 50% stake in its decentralized solar and electric mobility business at the asset level. (Read here)
17 Aug 2021, 08:00 AM IST
Power ministry circulates draft rules on clean energy, seeks comments
The Ministry of Power on Monday said it has circulated the draft rules on renewable energy for seeking comments from stakeholders. The ministry has circulated the "Draft Electricity (promoting renewable energy through Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2021," an official statement said. (Read more)
17 Aug 2021, 07:44 AM IST
KKR India Fin Services and InCred ink deal to merge their lending biz
A year after entering into talks for a partnership, American private equity giant KKR’s non-bank lending business KKR India Financial Services (KIFS) and InCred Financial Services, the retail and MSME lending business of InCred, have inked a deal to merge the two lending businesses. (Read more)
17 Aug 2021, 07:44 AM IST
Asian markets witness mixed start
Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday as traders weighed a record-breaking run in the S&P 500 against concerns that the delta virus variant will choke global growth. The dollar rose and Treasuries held gains. Shares fluctuated in Japan and Hong Kong and posted modest increases in China, while U.S. equity futures edged down. The S&P 500 closed at another all-time high overnight -- doubling from its pandemic low in March 2020 -- with health-care and utility companies advancing. Apple Inc. hit a record, but Tesla Inc. sank on an investigation into the electric-vehicle firm’s Autopilot system.
Mobility curbs to fight the delta strain, signs of a slowing recovery from the pandemic in China and Beijing’s regulatory crackdown continue to color the market mood in Asia. Australia’s dollar weakened after the central bank signaled it’s prepared to act if lockdowns lead to a greater economic setback.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:55 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%
Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
Japan’s Topix index was little changed
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.7%
South Korea’s Kospi index slid 0.6%
Hang Seng Index was steady
Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2%
17 Aug 2021, 07:32 AM IST
US indices close at record highs
Stock indexes closed at record highs on Wall Street Monday, despite rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and around the globe, as well as geopolitical concerns in Asia. The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed higher after falling earlier in the day. The Nasdaq closed lower. Shares of Tesla fell after the U.S. government began investigating the company’s automated driving feature, following a series of collisions with parked vehicles. Oil prices fell and weighed down energy companies.
The S&P 500 rose 11.71 points, or 0.3%, to 4,479.71.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.02 points, or 0.3%, to 35,625.40.
The Nasdaq fell 29.14 points, or 0.2%, to 14,793.76.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.69 points, or 0.9%, to 2,203.41.