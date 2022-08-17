Stock Market LIVE: Sensex around 60k; NTPC surges, HDFC twin, TCS slide

17 Aug 2022, 09:36 AM IST
REC shares trades ex-bonus today; stock rises
Shares of REC Ltd rose to ₹103 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's opening deals as the stock started trading ex-bonus, a day ahead of its record date for the bonus shares issue which it had recommended in 1:3 ratio. (Full Report)
17 Aug 2022, 09:33 AM IST
Sensex managed to regain the 60,000 mark in morning. NTPC and Hindustan Lever surged at the start of the day.
17 Aug 2022, 09:22 AM IST
Indices remain flat at open with slight gains. Sensex is just above the 59,900 mark.
17 Aug 2022, 09:13 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus: ABB India
ABB India (CMP Rs.2,898)
In the view of a strong capex uptick, execution pick-up, strong earnings growth and parent support from ABB Global, we have a BUY rating with a Target Price of Rs3,325.
ASHOKLEY (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 149.50) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs148.50-147.50 for the target of Rs153 with a strict stop loss of Rs146.
TATACONSUM (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 780) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs776- 772 for the target of Rs804 with a strict stop loss of Rs759.
ZEEL (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 238) SELL
For today’s trade, short position can be initiated in the range of Rs240- 242 for the target of Rs231 with a strict stop loss of Rs246.
17 Aug 2022, 09:12 AM IST
India rupee seen stronger tracking oil price fall
The Indian rupee is expected to open higher versus the dollar on Wednesday tracking a fall in oil prices that dropped to their lowest level since mid-February amid concerns over global growth outlook.
The rupee, which is set to resume trade after a four-day weekend, is seen opening at 79.25-79.30 per dollar, up from 79.6550 on Friday.
Brent crude futures on Tuesday declined about 3% to slip to near $92 a barrel, on concerns over a potential global economic slowdown while traders awaited clarity on talks to revive a deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports. (Reuters)
17 Aug 2022, 09:09 AM IST
Yes Securities recommendations on Voltamp Transformers and Ahluwalia Contracts
Voltamp Transformers Ltd: NEUTRAL with TP at ₹3046
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd: NEUTRAL with TP at ₹466
17 Aug 2022, 09:04 AM IST
Sensex remains flat at the pre-open session with marginal gain. NTPC, Cipla, and Hindustan Zinc stocks are in focus
17 Aug 2022, 08:58 AM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's last stock bet? Share rallies 20% in one session
After newsbreak of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's firm RARE Investment buying stake in Singer India, the sewing stock gave strong upside moves and hit upper circuit on Tuesday session. Singer India share price opened upside on Tuesday and hit intraday high of ₹69.15 apiece levels — logging 20% rally in single session. As per the information available on BSE website, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm RARE Investments has bought stake in Singer India that probably triggered fresh buying in the counter on Tuesday. (Full Report)
17 Aug 2022, 08:50 AM IST
Japan's Nikkei surpasses 29,000-mark on Wall Street rally overnight
Japan's Nikkei on Wednesday crossed the 29,000-level for the first time in more than seven months as Wall Street's major indexes rallied overnight after U.S. retailers' robust earnings.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.81% to 29,101.33 by the midday break, after rising to 29,153.05, its highest level since Jan. 6.
The broader Topix advanced 0.78% to 1,997.35.
17 Aug 2022, 08:49 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: NTPC, Hindustan Zinc, Cipla, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, and Tata Chemicals securities will remain in the ban period for the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit. (Full Report)
17 Aug 2022, 08:34 AM IST
ICICI Sec, Axis Cap among 5 bankers to assist govt's 29.5% stake sale in Hindustan Zinc
Five investment bankers including, ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Citigroup Global Markets, are among the selected to assist the government in offloading its 29.53% residual stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) in tranches. An official on Tuesday said that HDFC Bank and IIFL Securities will act as investment bankers and work with the government and handle the share sale offers. (Full Report)
17 Aug 2022, 08:20 AM IST
India bond yields seen lower on weaker oil, easing inflation
Indian government bond yields are likely to trend lower in early deals on Wednesday after a four-day holiday weekend, tracking a fall in oil prices and on easing domestic inflation.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield is likely to trade in a 7.24%-7.30% band, a trader with a private bank said. The bond yield closed at 7.2894% on Friday. Indian fixed income markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday for holidays.
"Though inflation eased in July, it's largely along the expected lines. The downward move in oil prices bodes well for inflation outlook, which may lead to some rally in bond prices," the trader said. (Reuters)
17 Aug 2022, 08:17 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall while dogecoin, Shiba Inu surge
Cryptocurrency prices continued to plunge with Bitcoin hovering below the $24,000 level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading over a per cent lower at $23,988. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was almost flat in the last 24 hours at $1.2 trillion, as per CoinGecko. (Full Report)
17 Aug 2022, 08:16 AM IST
Government receives 38 technical bids for setting up silos at 14 locations
The government on Tuesday said it has received 38 technical bids for setting up silos under the 'hub and spoke model' at 14 locations in six states.
The bids have been received from 15 prospective parties. Technical evaluation is expected to be completed in three-four weeks, the union food ministry said in a statement.
The ministry has proposed to develop a capacity of 111.125 lakh tonne of Hub and Spoke Model Silos at 249 locations across the country.
These silos will be constructed in two modes through implementing agency Food Corporation of India (FCI). One is constructing under the DBFOT (Design, Build, Fund, Own & Transfer) in state-run FCI's land and the other DBFOO (Design, Build, Fund, Own & Operate) in land of concessionaire/other agency. (PTI)
17 Aug 2022, 07:59 AM IST
Commercial vehicle sales to cross 4.35 lakh units in FY23, says MD of VECV
Commercial Vehicle (CV) industry is on the recovery path and likely to see sales crossing 4,35,000 units this fiscal amid rise in replacement demand and revival of the bus segment, an industry executive said.
From a peak of 5,77,479 commercial vehicles (having more than 3.5 tonnes capacity) sold in 2018-19, including in export markets, the volumes contracted by more than half to 2,34,299 vehicles in 2020-21 owing to various factors.
In the fiscal year ended March 2020, when the pandemic hit the country, the industry had retailed a total of 3,34,425 units. (PTI)
17 Aug 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Elon Musk is buying Manchester United
Elon Musk has declared that he is purchasing Manchester United Plc, a British football team. In a series of tweets, the Tesla CEO asserted that he backed both the right and left halves of the Democratic and Republican parties. Musk is a frequent Twitter user who has a history of trolling the media and making jokes about them. The media pays great attention to what he says. (Read More)
17 Aug 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: GMP jumps. Should you subscribe?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO (initial public offering) opened for subscription on 12th August 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 18th August 2022. After two days of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 0.92 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 1.56 times. Meanwhile, premium of Syrma SGS Technologies shares has surged in grey market. According to market observers, Syrma SGS Technologies shares are available at a premium of ₹40 per share. (Full Report)
17 Aug 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Government issues export orders for 8.2 lakh tonne of additional sugar
The government has issued export orders for 8.2 lakh tonne of additional sugar from August 1, and for balance 2.2 lakh tonne of sweetener will be given later this week, according to a senior Food Ministry official.
The government had imposed curbs on sugar exports beyond 100 lakh tonne from June 1 to boost local availability of the commodity and control higher prices.
However, improvement in sugar stocks due to higher production and weak sugar demand in the domestic market led the government to reconsider and allow 12 lakh tonne of additional sugar exports from August 1.
17 Aug 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Future Enterprises non-executive director Chandrapraksh Toshniwal resigns
Future Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday said its non-executive director Chandrapraksh Toshniwal has resigned from the board of directors with effect from August 16, 2022 due to occupational and personal commitments.
"After the aforesaid resignation and as per details available, Chandrapraksh Toshniwal holds directorship in Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited, a listed entity," said a regulatory update from Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL).
FEL was part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a ₹24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020. (PTI)
17 Aug 2022, 07:35 AM IST
SpiceJet, Maran agree on mediation to settle a protracted share transfer dispute
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would consider a joint request for mediation between SpiceJet Ltd and Kalanithi Maran to settle a protracted share transfer dispute. In February 2015, Maran transferred his entire shareholding in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the current chairman and managing director of the airline, after the airline nearly went belly up in 2014-15 due to a severe cash crunch. (Full Report)
17 Aug 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Oil prices recover from 6-month lows after drop in U.S. stockpiles
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, recovering from six-month lows hit the previous day, as a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. oil and gasoline stocks reminded investors that demand remains firm, if overshadowed by the prospect of a global recession.
Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.1%, to $92.47 a barrel by 0035 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.80 a barrel. (Reuters)
17 Aug 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open higher on strong US retail readings
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from strong US retail sector reports and worries eased over inflation.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.4%, or 114.52 points, at 28,983.43 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.46%, or 9.10 points, to 1,991.06. (AFP)
17 Aug 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Adani Logistics to buy Navkar’s inland container depot in Gujarat for ₹835 cr
Adani Logistics Ltd (ALL), a unit of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, on Tuesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire an inland container depot (ICD) from Navkar Corporation Ltd for an enterprise value of ₹835 crore. The depot‘s private freight terminal is connected to the western direct freight corridor through four rail handling lines. (Full Report)
17 Aug 2022, 07:27 AM IST
Wall Street up broadly as big tech dips in cautious trade ahead of fed minutes release
Wall Street registered another broadly higher close on Tuesday even as Big Tech stocks fell in cautious trade ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which comprises stocks of 30 large US corporations, climbed 0.7% on the day, extending Monday's gain of 1 .5%.
The S&P 500 index, which represents the top 500 US stocks, rose 0.2%, adding to the previous session's advance of 0.4%. (ANI)