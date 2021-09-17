Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

Indian indices may open flat on Friday. Asian stocks were steady early Friday as traders weighed risks from China to the global recovery and the prospect of reduced Federal Reserve stimulus.
17 Sep 2021, 08:16:42 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Airtel, Biocon, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Zee among other stocks may be in the news today. (Read more)
17 Sep 2021, 08:07:21 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, cardano, slip. Check latest rates
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today slipped marginally to trade below $48,000 level. The world's largest crypto by market capitalization was hovering around $47,950. In August, Bitcoin rose over 18%, whereas it is up over 65% this year, while ether saw a larger monthly increase of 35.7% in the previous month and has gained 379% this year, as per CoinDesk. (Read more)
17 Sep 2021, 07:56:47 AM IST
Zomato ends grocery delivery service from today; Here's why
Zomato, a Gurugram-based food delivery platform, will discontinue its grocery delivery services from today, that is, September 17. This is the second time, Zomato would be scrapping its online grocery delivery service after launching it in April, last year. Zomato started the pilot for its 45-minute grocery delivery service in a few cities, starting from Delhi-NCR, in July this year. (Read more)
17 Sep 2021, 07:41:52 AM IST
Asian stocks off to a steady start
Asian stocks were steady early Friday as traders weighed risks from China to the global recovery and the prospect of reduced Federal Reserve stimulus. Equities fluctuated in Japan and fell in Australia and South Korea, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped. U.S. stocks closed mostly lower after swinging between gains and losses ahead of Friday’s quarterly expiration of options and futures, which can trigger volatility. Treasury yields and the dollar stayed higher following surprise strength in U.S. retail sales, which eased worries over the impact of the delta variant and highlighted the case for the Fed to scale back pandemic-era emergency support. Jobless claims increased, likely reflecting volatility in weekly data as the labor market broadly recovers. Traders are monitoring the debt crisis at developer China Evergrande Group for signs of wider contagion in the world’s second-largest economy. Beijing’s regulatory crackdown, spanning technology to gambling, again hurt a gauge of U.S.-listed Chinese shares as well as casino operators with exposure to Macau.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%
Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%
Japan’s Topix index was little changed
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.7%
South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.4%
Hang Seng futures rose 0.3% earlier
17 Sep 2021, 07:28:32 AM IST
US markets close lower
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower after swinging between gains and losses ahead of tomorrow’s expiration of options and futures, a quarterly event that usually brings increased volume and volatility. Treasury yields rose for a second day and the dollar strengthened. The materials and energy sectors lead the S&P 500 lower a day after the index posted its biggest gain since August on Wednesday. The equity market benchmark is down about 1% this month amid lingering concern about a broader pullback in the wake of a string of record gains. The Nasdaq Composite finished in positive territory for a second day following a five-session slide. Markets fluctuated as investors weighed the impact of mixed economic data on the Federal Reserve’s plans to taper stimulus. Fed policy makers meet next week. Retail sales unexpectedly increase in August, suggesting that demand for goods remains strong. A separate report showed weekly jobless claims increased.
The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 4:08 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%
The MSCI World index fell 0.2%
