Market LIVE: Sensex opens 200 pts lower, Nifty sub-17,950; SpiceJet in focus

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex opened 242.60 points or 0.40% lower at 60079.77, while the Nifty fell 71.90 points to 17927.30. Asian equities were lower on Wednesday after strong US data cemented prospects of tighter monetary policy
The US Commerce Department said retail sales rose 1.7% in October from September's upwardly revised rate, above expectations as a range of companies reported increasing business. But inflation is a rising worry.
17 Nov 2021, 09:10:23 AM IST
SpiceJet, Boeing settle 737 MAX-related claims: BSE filing
Budget airline SpiceJet said on Wednesday that is has reached an agreement with Boeing, wherein the U.S. aircraft manufacturer has agreed to settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft.
The government wants state-owned oil and gas explorer ONGC NSE -0.41 % to carve out non-producing high-potential areas of the prolific Mumbai High and Bassein fields for privatisation, not privatise entire fields, as per a report in the Economic Times.
ONGC produces more than 60% of India’s oil and gas output and has resisted several attempts at privatizing its fields over the past few years.
In the latest move, the oil ministry wrote to ONGC last month, asking it to give away 60% participating interest and operatorship in Mumbai High and Bassein fields to international players.
Japan's exports growth hits 8-month low as auto trade slides: Reuters
Japan's exports snapped seven months of double-digit growth in October due to slowing car shipments, as global supply constraints hit the country's major manufacturers.
The slowing growth shows Japan's vulnerability to supply chain bottlenecks that have been particularly disruptive for the car industry and have clouded the outlook for trade.
Exports rose 9.4% year-on-year in October, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, slightly below a median market forecast for a 9.9% increase. It followed 13.0% growth in the prior month and was the weakest expansion since a decline in February. Car shipments fell 36.7%.
17 Nov 2021, 08:38:11 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 13th straight day
Oil marketing companies left unchanged the prices of petrol and diesel on 17 November, the 13th day straight.
Petrol in the national capital is retailing for ₹103.97 per litre, while diesel is sold for ₹86.67 per litre.
17 Nov 2021, 08:29:26 AM IST
Sebi revises norms for draft schemes
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday revised guidelines for processing of draft schemes filed with stock exchanges.
“These amendments are aimed at ensuring that the recognized stock exchanges refer draft schemes to Sebi only upon being fully convinced that the listed entity is in compliance with Sebi Act, Rules, Regulations and circulars," Sebi said in a circular. The listed entity is required to submit certain documents to the exchange, which includes a valuation report.
As per the revised guidelines, this report needs to be accompanied by an undertaking from the listed entity, stating that no material event impacting the valuation has occurred during the intervening period of filing the scheme documents with exchange and period under consideration for valuation. Besides, the entities now also need to submit a declaration on any past defaults of listed debt obligations of the entities forming part of the scheme. A no-objection certificate from the lending scheduled commercial banks/financial institutions is also required to be submitted.
BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network are under the F&O ban for 17 November.
In the primary market, Go Fashion’s IPO will open for sale today. In the ₹1,013 crore public issue, the company is selling shares in the fixed price band of ₹655-690 per share. The issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares and an OFS by existing shareholders.
17 Nov 2021, 08:03:02 AM IST
SGX Nifty indicates muted start for Indian indices
SGX Nifty futures traded at 17,938.50 in early deals, down 39.50 points or 0.22%, indicating a muted start for Indian benchmarks in Wednesday's trade.
17 Nov 2021, 07:58:18 AM IST
Banks, IPOs attract MF money in October
Inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes declined in October, but sectors such as automobiles and banks remained attractive for fund managers. Newly listed stocks such as Nykaa and Fino Payments also received mutual fund money during the month.
In October, the exposure of MFs to private banks hit a five-month high of 17.7%, rising 90 basis points (bps) from the previous month and 10 bps from the same period last year, according to data sourced from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) and NAV India analysed by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Private banks’ sector exposure was at a 29-month low of 16.8% in September. (Read here)
17 Nov 2021, 07:56:53 AM IST
Fitch retains BBB- grade, negative outlook for India’s sovereign rating
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday reaffirmed its lowest investment grade (BBB-) sovereign rating for India with negative outlook, holding that the country’s rating balances a still-strong medium-term growth outlook and external resilience from solid foreign-reserve buffers, against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural issues.
The rating action by Fitch maintaining the negative outlook will disappoint the government, since only last month, Moody’s Investors Service had upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating outlook to stable from negative, while keeping its credit rating unchanged at Baa3, citing receding risks posed by the financial sector to the overall economy. S&P Global Ratings in July also reiterated its lowest investment grade rating with stable outlook for India.
17 Nov 2021, 07:56:15 AM IST
Oil falls as U.S. gasoline stock draw raises prospect of SPR release
Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after U.S. gasoline stocks fell more than expected last week, which could heighten pressure on the Biden administration to release oil from emergency reserves to cap soaring gasoline prices.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 76 cents, or 0.9%, to $80.00 a barrel, extending a 12 cent loss from Tuesday.
Brent crude futures fell 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.71, erasing a 38 cent gain from Tuesday.
17 Nov 2021, 07:54:13 AM IST
Asian stocks lower; US economic data spurs calls for tighter monetary policy
Most Asian stocks dipped Wednesday after robust U.S. economic data lifted Wall Street shares, Treasury yields and the dollar and spurred more calls for tighter monetary policy.
Equities were lower in Japan and Hong Kong, including a drop in Chinese technology stocks, while U.S. futures were little changed. The S&P 500 extended a rally overnight, buoyed by expanding retail sales and generally solid reports from Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc.
S&P 500 futures were little changed and Nasdaq 100 futures were also little changed.
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.6%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6%, South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.9%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 0.4% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.1%.
Overnight, stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from big retailers and a surprisingly strong report on consumer spending.
The S&P 500 index rose 18.10 points, or 0.4%, to 4,700.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.77 points, or 0.2%, to 36,142.22. The Nasdaq rose 120.01 points, or 0.8%, to 15,973.86.
