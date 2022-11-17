Stock Market LIVE: Shaky start in store for indices; SGX Nifty in red

17 Nov 2022, 08:05 AM IST
Trai to roll out caller ID system to rival Truecaller in 3 weeks
The telecom regulator is set to roll out its mobile phone caller identity system—verified by KYC or know your customer details—within the next three weeks.
The caller ID system will be pitched as the government’s replacement for the popular Truecaller app. “Trai has conducted several stakeholder consultations to iron out the issues," Vaghela told HT. “The new feature should be rolled out in the next two to three weeks." (Read More)
17 Nov 2022, 08:03 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended two stocks to buy today, here we list out full details in regard to those buy or sell stocks:
1] Pidilite Industries: Buy at ₹2682 , target ₹2755, stop loss ₹2640; and
2] Castrol India: Buy at ₹129, target ₹135, stop loss ₹127. (Read More)
17 Nov 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Rupee falls 35 paise to close at 81.26 against US dollar on forex outflows
The rupee depreciated by 35 paise to close at 81.26 against the US dollar on Wednesday on disappointing trade data and foreign fund outflows.
Forex traders said a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.41 and later witnessed an intraday high of 81.23 and a low of 81.58 during the session.
The domestic unit finally settled at 81.26 against the American currency, registering a fall of 35 paise over its last close.
On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the US dollar. (PTI)
17 Nov 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Spandana Sphoorty Fin to raise ₹300 crore via bonds
Microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial will raise up to ₹300 crore by issuing bonds next week, the company said on Wednesday.
The board of directors in a meeting held on November 16, 2022, has approved to issue market-linked rated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a base issue size of ₹200 crore and green shoe option of ₹100 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The tenure of bonds, to be allotted on November 22, 2022, have a tenure of 18 months.
The company said the bonds will carry interest at 11.15 per cent per annum. (PTI)
17 Nov 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Pricing challenges likely to persist for steelmakers in Q3
Indian steelmakers posted weak numbers in the September quarter as high inventory costs and declining steel prices led to significant pressure on profits, according to data compiled by Mint.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of leading steelmakers such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) fell 49-68%, sequentially, and 58-90% from the year earlier.
According to analysts, domestic steel prices are close to import-parity prices and may not go up significantly. The natural hedge against cheap exports was being provided to some extent by a weak rupee and a stronger dollar. However, with the rupee appreciating in the past few days, the risk of cheap imports increases, and the industry must be cautious about it, analysts said. (Read More)
17 Nov 2022, 07:34 AM IST
USB-C will be mandatory for all smart devices sold in India
India will be adopting USB-C type as a common charging port for smart devices, with stakeholders reaching a consensus at a meeting of an inter-ministerial task force, consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.
The government held wide-ranging consultations to standardize charging ports for all compatible smart devices, but it is yet to reach a decision on chargers for low-cost feature phones. (Read More)
17 Nov 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Indian Appliances & Consumer Electronic industry to double to ₹1.48 cr by 2025
The Indian Appliances and Consumer Electronics (ACE) market is expected to almost double in the next three years to around ₹1.48 lakh crore by 2023, led by increasing domestic demand, said the industry body CEAMA.
India has become one of the fastest growing ACE markets in the world and is also emerging as an alternative manufacturing destination of China and other South East Asian countries, the president of the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), Eric Braganza, said.
The foreign direct investment in the ACE industry has also almost doubled to USD 481 million till June in 2022 as against USD 198 million in 2021, he added.
"Now several global OEMs are setting up their base in India," said Braganza while addressing the annual function of CEAMA here. (PTI)
17 Nov 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Windfall profit tax on crude oil hiked, levy on export of diesel cut
The government on Wednesday hiked the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil while reducing the rate on the export of diesel.
The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), was hiked to ₹10,200 per tonne, from ₹9,500 per tonne, with effect from November 17, a government notification said.
In the fortnightly revision of the windfall tax, the government cut the rate on the export of diesel to ₹10.5 per litre, from ₹13 per litre. The levy on diesel includes ₹1.50 per litre road infrastructure cess.
The export tax on jet fuel or ATF, which was set at ₹5 a litre in the last review on November 1, has not been altered. (PTI)
17 Nov 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Kaynes Technology IPO: Share allotment likely today. GMP, how to check status
After the closure of the subscription, bidders are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allocation of the initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹857.82 crore. As per the tentative schedule of Kaynes Technology IPO, the announcement of share allocation can be announced anytime today as the probable Kaynes Technology allotment date is 17th November 2022. After the announcement of share allotment, bidders will be able to check their IPO application status online by logging in at the BSE website on the website of its official registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar of the public issue.
Meanwhile, grey market sentiments have gone choppy after the range-bound sentiments on Dalal Street. According to market observers, shares of Kaynes Technology Ltd are available at a premium of ₹95 in the grey market today that means Kaynes Technology IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹95. (Read More)
17 Nov 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Jaguar Land Rover’s Bolloré exits citing personal reasons
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) chief executive Thierry Bolloré said on Wednesday that he would leave the company on 31 December due to personal reasons after two years at the helm of the iconic British luxury brands.
Bolloré, a former chief executive of French carmaker Renault, took over the top job at JLR from Ralf Speth in September 2020. He will also resign as a non-executive, non-independent director of parent Tata Motors Ltd with effect from 31 December. (Read More)
17 Nov 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Softbank to sell Paytm stake worth $200 mn via block deal
Japan’s SoftBank will sell a third of its stake in One97 Communications Ltd, the owner of the Paytm payments app, through a $200 million block deal, according to deal terms reviewed by Mint.
SoftBank, which owns 12.9% of Paytm, plans to sell 29 million shares or 4.5% of the fintech company on Thursday.
The shares are being offered to institutional investors at ₹555-601.45. At the lower end of the band, it is a 7.7% discount to the closing price of ₹601.3 on Wednesday. If completed, the sale will fetch SoftBank at least ₹1,628.9 crore or $200 million. (Read More)
17 Nov 2022, 07:28 AM IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street falls after Target outlook, Micron supply cut
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday as a grim outlook from Target spurred fresh concerns for retailers heading into the crucial holiday season, while semiconductor shares slumped broadly after Micron's supply cut.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.76 points, or 0.14%, to 33,546.16, the S&P 500 lost 29.2 points, or 0.73%, to 3,962.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 146.85 points, or 1.29%, to 11,211.56.
Shares of Target Corp tumbled 12% after the big-box retailer forecast a surprise drop in holiday-quarter sales.
Micron Technology shares dropped over 7% after the company said it would reduce memory chip supply and make more cuts to its capital spending plan. The S&P 500 information technology sector dropped 1.3%, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index sank over 4%. (Reuters)