Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Rategain Travel to list today

17 Dec 2021, 09:19 AM IST
Sensex opens flat with negative bias
17 Dec 2021, 09:11 AM IST
Sensex stocks in pre-open
17 Dec 2021, 09:06 AM IST
Rategain Travel Technologies to list today
17 Dec 2021, 09:05 AM IST
Nifty in the red in pre-open
17 Dec 2021, 08:56 AM IST
BOJ scales back emergency funding as pandemic strains ease
The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy ultra-loose on Friday but dialed back emergency pandemic-funding, less than 48 hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled an imminent end to stimulus as policymakers respond to soaring global inflation.
The BOJ's decision, underpinned by cautious optimism that the economic damage wrought by coronavirus crisis is gradually healing, puts it in line with major central banks' moves to phase out crisis-mode policies.
In a widely expected move, the BOJ on Friday maintained its short-term rate target at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0%.
But it decided to scale back a portion of pandemic-relief funding when it expires in March 2022, such as by slowing purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper to pre-pandemic levels.
"Financial conditions in Japan have improved on the whole, despite the continued significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on domestic and overseas economies," the BOJ said in a statement announcing the decision.
Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday. The European Central Bank also took another small step in rolling back crisis-era stimulus, though it pledged to keep borrowing costs low next year.
17 Dec 2021, 08:46 AM IST
Coal India plans to raise coal stock at thermal power plants to 45 mn tonnes by fiscal-end
State-owned Coal India on Thursday said it has drawn up plans to boost coal stock at thermal power plants to over 45 million tonnes (MT) from its own sources by the end of the ongoing fiscal. Coal India Ltd (CIL) is aiming for the highest-ever closing stock at power plants, the PSU said in a statement.
"The previous high was 45 MT in 2020," it said.
17 Dec 2021, 08:38 AM IST
Oil heads for flat week on Omicron uncertainty
Oil prices dipped on Friday, putting the market on track to end the week roughly unchanged, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand, while a weaker dollar supported commodity markets broadly.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.21 a barrel. Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $74.91 a barrel.
17 Dec 2021, 08:34 AM IST
Vodafone Idea in talks to repay bondholders
Vodafone Idea Ltd is in talks with banks to either refinance a portion of its loans or raise fresh debt to repay bondholders, said two officials aware of the matter.
The company needs to repay ₹6,400 crore to bondholders starting December through March. This is in addition to the ₹14,000 crore of equity that the promoters are likely to infuse into the company, one of the two officials said, requesting anonymity.
According to Care Ratings, Vodafone Idea has bank facilities worth ₹37,562 crore and long-term debentures worth ₹7,500 crore.
On Monday, the company paid principal worth ₹1,500 crore and ₹110 crore in interest on its 7.57% unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures due to banks. (Read here)
17 Dec 2021, 08:16 AM IST
Byju’s in talks for SPAC deal, US listing: Reuters
Tiger Global-backed Byju’s is in talks for a US listing through a deal with veteran dealmaker Michael Klein’s blank-check firm that could value the Indian edtech firm at $48 billion.
Byju’s, which offers online education and caters to all age groups, has benefited by a boom in online education as schools and in-person classes were forced shut by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Discussions with Churchill Capital’s special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) about the deal, that could happen in mid-2022, are in advanced stages with plans to raise around $4 billion, a person aware of the development said.
17 Dec 2021, 08:14 AM IST
Pvt sector invests ₹15k crore in roads
Private sector investment in road construction till November this financial year stood at ₹15,164.25 crore, Parliament was informed on Thursday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said private sector investment in road construction in 2020-21 and 2019-20 was ₹12,475.53 crore and ₹21,925.98 crore, respectively.
Gadkari said the review of Model Concession Agreement (MCA) documents of various modes of road construction under PPP (public-private partnership) is a continuous exercise, and changes are made to address the concerns of the stakeholders, as and when required.
The minister also informed that a total length of 6,722.31 km has been completed out of 7,245.07 km of National Highway projects under build-operate-transfer (BOT-annuity) & build-operate-transfer (BOT-Toll) mode.
17 Dec 2021, 08:11 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures traded 0.17% lower at 17,298.50 in early deals
17 Dec 2021, 07:44 AM IST
Asia shares dip; investors weigh central bank policies
Most Asian stocks fell Friday following a decline in U.S. shares led by the technology sector as tightening monetary policy to fight inflation buffets investor sentiment.
Chinese technology stocks were again under pressure and Japan slid. U.S. equity futures steadied after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 sank the most since September. The gauge skidded on reduced appetite for more richly valued investments amid the Federal Reserve’s pivot toward reducing stimulus.
Central banks globally are prioritizing the fight against elevated price pressures by tightening monetary settings, while also keeping a wary eye on the impact of omicron. That backdrop has investors questioning whether global stocks are due for a rougher patch after almost doubling from pandemic lows.
The Bank of England unexpectedly raised interest rates on Thursday, sending the pound higher.
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.8%, South Korea’s Kospi increased 0.2%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.5%, and the China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%.
Overnight, weakness in tech shares led a retreat in US equities with major indices closing lower and undercutting the prior day's rally sparked by the Federal Reserve's renewed inflation-fighting efforts.
Investors also had to digest a flurry of other central bank announcements including the Bank of England's rate increase and the European Central Bank's decision to follow the Fed down the taper path and end its stimulus asset-purchase programme.
The moves highlighted the growing concern among policymakers about price increases in major economies, but did not assuage markets' fears that central banks may have moved too late.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.5% to finish the day at 15,180.43. The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1% to end at 35,897.64, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.95 to 4,668.67.