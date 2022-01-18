Market LIVE: Most Asian stocks advance; SGX Nifty hints at flat start

Shares of companies like Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Life, L&T Tech, ICICI Securities, Tata Elexi, DCM Shriram, EKI Energy Services, Newgen Software, Just Dial, and Anup Engineering will be in focus as they announce their December quarter earnings today. Stocks were mixed Monday as traders weighed a global advance in sovereign bond yields and corporate developments. Global stocks have slipped this year, hurt by a retreat in U.S. shares. A key question now is whether company profits will revive sentiment, despite higher costs and challenges from the omicron virus strain.
18 Jan 2022, 08:42 AM IST
Granules India added to the list of 5 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today
Vodafone Idea, metal stock Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Indiabulls Housing Finance, and auto stock Escorts that were part of the ban in the previous sessions, continue to be among five stocks that have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
18 Jan 2022, 08:32 AM IST
Tech Mahindra acquires European firm Com Tec Co IT for ₹2,620 crore
Tech Mahindra Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to buy Com Tec Co IT Ltd (CTC), a software solutions and service provider with development centres in Latvia and Belarus, for €310 million (around ₹2,620 crore).
18 Jan 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Results to be declared today
18 Jan 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Gold steady as investors weigh monetary policy outlook against Omicron variant
Gold steadied after its best week in two months as traders weigh the outlook for monetary policy against the threat posed by a fresh coronavirus wave in the US.
Facing pressure from Congress and the public to tackle the hottest inflation since the 1980s, a chorus of Federal Reserve officials this month floated raising rates in March and the potential need to hike as many as five times this year, marking a clear shift in projections from just a few weeks ago.
18 Jan 2022, 08:00 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trading 7 points (0.03%) lower at 18,343 in early deals
18 Jan 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Day trading guide for Tuesday
6 stocks to buy today - 18th January
18 Jan 2022, 07:41 AM IST
Rupee falls by 10 paise to 74.25 on high dollar demand
The rupee declined by 10 paise to close at 74.25 against the US currency on Monday, declining for the second straight day due to high dollar demand and forex outflows.
18 Jan 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Treasury yields rise
Treasury yields rose Tuesday after cash trading resumed following a holiday, while most Asian stocks advanced as investors weighed the economic recovery from the pandemic.
The drop in U.S. government bonds saw the two-year yield jump past 1% for the first time since February 2020. Investors are girding for a series of interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to quell high inflation.
Shares climbed in Japan and Australia but wavered in South Korea. Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures were broadly steady. U.S. markets will reopen later following a holiday.
18 Jan 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Monday market wrap up: Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd)
Nifty pushes beyond 18300 gradually, but stocks on a roll
Today morning, the global markets looked a bit nervous but as we approached our opening time, the SGX Nifty recovered to some extent and as a result, the week kick started the week marginally in red. Market did not take much of a time to enter the positive terrain and then remained within a slender range throughout the remaining part of the session. Although there was no real momentum in key indices, Nifty managed to reclaim the 18300 mark at the close.
Since last 3 – 4 trading sessions, the benchmark index has lost its sheen because heavyweight banking space continues to sulk a bit. But we must construe this as an index balancing because we have already seen a massive recovery and now approaching record highs when the mega event budget is around the corner. So this has applied brakes on the momentum in key indices but all this whist, if we look at the overall activity in market meticulously, there is no shortage of action in individual themes. In such times, it’s advisable not to focus on index, rather keep concentrating in stock specific moves that are likely to provide better trading opportunities. As far as levels are concerned, 18350 – 18400 are to be considered as immediate resistances; whereas on the flipside, 18200 – 18150 is to be treated as key supports now.