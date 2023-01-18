Stock Market LIVE: Indices to open on positive note; SGX Nifty in green

18 Jan 2023, 08:19 AM IST
ICICI Lombard net profit rises 11 pc to ₹353 crore
Leading general insurer ICICI Lombard on Tuesday reported an 11 percent growth in net income at ₹353 crore in the three months ended December boosted by capital gains of ₹152 crore and higher sales.
The company's gross direct premium income for the quarter rose 16.9 per cent, lower than the industry growth of 18.1 per cent, at ₹5,493 crore. In the year-ago period, the same stood at ₹4,699 crore.
Excluding crop segment, the gross direct premium income growth was 17.1 per cent, which is higher than the industry growth of 16.6 per cent, the company said in a statement.
The combined ratio, a key profitability matrix, improved to 104.4 from 104.5 on-year, it added.
The ICICI group company booked ₹152 crore from its market investments in the latest December quarter, up from ₹131 crore a year ago, boosting its bottom line. (PTI)
18 Jan 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Quant Mutual Fund buys stake in this multibagger stock in December 2022
Quant Mutual Fund bought a fresh stake in Apollo Micro Systems in December 2022. As per the Quant Mutual Fund shareholding after the end of December 2022, the mutual fund has added 18 fresh stocks in its portfolio and small-cap stock are one of them. The asset management company (AMC) has bought 5,52,774 shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, which is around 2.66 per cent of the net paid-up capital of the listed stock. These Apollo Micro Systems shares held by Quant Mutual Fund are to the tune of 0.11 per cent of the total asset under management of the mutual fund.
In the last month, this small-cap stock has surged to the tune of 25 per cent whereas, in the last six months, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹134 to ₹334, logging around 150 per cent rise in this period. (Read More)
18 Jan 2023, 07:53 AM IST
Adani Enterprises to deploy hydrogen-powered trucks
Adani Enterprises on Tuesday signed an agreement to launch a pilot project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation with Ashok Leyland, India, and Ballard Power, Canada.
“This collaboration marks Asia’s first planned hydrogen powered mining truck. The demonstration project will be led by AEL, a company focused on both mining operations and developing green hydrogen projects for sourcing, transporting, and building out hydrogen refueling infrastructure," the company said in a statement.
18 Jan 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Eris Lifesciences to buy 9 dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharma
To deepen its presence in the anti-fungal and anti-psoriasis segments, Indian drugmaker Eris Lifesciences Ltd on 17 January said it would acquire a portfolio of dermatology brands from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd for ₹3.4 billion. Through Eris' dermatology-focused unit, the deal is for the purchase of nine brands, including Onabet, Halobate, Sorvate, and Demelan for India and Nepal, Eris said.
Post divestiture of the brands, Glenmark said that will further consolidate its position in the core therapeutic areas of cardiometabolic, respiratory, dermatology, and oncology segments. (Read More)
18 Jan 2023, 07:40 AM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Q3 profit dips 29 pc to ₹221 crore
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a 29 per cent decline in its profit at ₹221 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.
The company had posted a profit of ₹311 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
During the third quarter of this fiscal the net premium income increased to ₹9,465 crore as against ₹9,074 crore in the same period a year ago, ICICI Prudential Life said in a regulatory filing.
The assets under management of the company stood at ₹2,51,884 crore, it said, adding, the company had a debt-equity mix of 54:46 as on December 31, 2022. (PTI)
18 Jan 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Elon Musk not invited for World Economic Forum meeting, says Davos organiser
The organiser of the World Economic Forum Summit that is being held at Davos Switzerland, said that Elon Musk wasn't on the guest list, even though the Twitter owner claims. WEF Yann Zopf knocked down Musk's claim saying that the billionaire wasn't there, though he says he was invited.
The spokesman added the last time the Tesla CEO got an invitation was “not this year and not recently — last time in 2015".
On 22 December, Musk wrote a tweet that read: "My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol". (Read More)
18 Jan 2023, 07:31 AM IST
BharatPe’s founder Koladiya sues Grover to reclaim shares
Bhavik Koladiya, the original founder of BharatPe, has filed a lawsuit against Ashneer Grover in the Delhi High Court. Koladiya is taking legal action against BharatPe’s co-founder and former managing director Grover “to get back his shares from him."
The matter has been listed before Justice Prateek Jalan in the Delhi High Court. Koladiya and Grover's fight over shares was first reported by Mint last year. (Read More)
18 Jan 2023, 07:29 AM IST
India’s capex spending is likely to slow on lower tax haul
India’s pace of spending on infrastructure, buildings and other fixed assets will probably slow in the coming fiscal year, a development that could dent the nation’s ability to maintain world-beating growth.
To sell itself as an attractive destination for foreign capital, Asia’s third-largest economy has leaned on robust capital spending, increasing its infrastructure budget by 39% and 26% in the last two years. But as recessionary woes spread globally, India’s tax collections and asset sales are likely to fall, analysts say. (Read More)
18 Jan 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street on Tuesday; Goldman weighs on Dow
Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up.
Gains in technology stocks helped the Nasdaq composite eke out a 0.1% gain, extending the tech-heavy index's winning streak to a seventh day.
The mixed start to the holiday-shortened week follows a solid start to the year for Wall Street after a dismal 2022. The broader market is coming off its best week in two months, but investor sentiment could quickly turn as companies report their results for the October-December quarter.
Analysts still expect companies in the S&P 500 to report a drop in profits for the fourth quarter from a year earlier. That would mark the first such decline since 2020, when the pandemic was crushing the economy.
More importantly, investors are listening closely to financial updates from companies to get a better determine whether inflation will continue squeezing consumers' wallets and sapping corporate profits. (AP)