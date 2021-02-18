Market LIVE: Indian equities eye positive start; SGX Nifty in the green

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Share Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were set for sideways trade at Thursday's open as lingering pandemic concerns pushed against stronger economic data, and with little firm direction from Wall Street.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
18 Feb 2021, 07:32 AM ISTRupee at close on Wednesday
The rupee depreciated by 5 paise to close at 72.74 against the US dollar on Wednesday tracking losses in the domestic equity markets and strengthening American currency in the global markets.
US bond yields rising to one-year high due to strong recovery prospects also hit the rupee sentiment, analysts said.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.90 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.72 and a low of 72.92. It finally ended at 72.74 against the American currency.
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 72.69 against the American currency.
18 Feb 2021, 07:12 AM ISTAsian markets seen muted
Asian markets were set for sideways trade at Thursday's open as lingering pandemic concerns pushed against stronger economic data, and with little firm direction from Wall Street.
Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.1% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.05%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.2%.
The MSCI's global stock index was up 0.04%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
18 Feb 2021, 07:12 AM ISTNasdaq ends lower as tech slides
The Nasdaq closed lower while the S&P 500 was little changed on Wednesday as investors rotated out of technology shares and concerns about inflation added some pressure on stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.65 points, or 0.29%, to 31,614.4, the S&P 500 lost 1.16 points, or 0.03%, to 3,931.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.00 points, or 0.58%, to 13,965.50.