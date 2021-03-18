Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices are expected to open on a strong note, breaking the trend of the previous four sessions, as Asian markets had a strong start owing to the Fed Reserve's retention of its dovish stance on Thursday.
Asian markets climbed higher on Friday owing to fall in US treasuries, as the US Fed decided to maintain its dovish stance in its latest policy review.
18 Mar 2021, 07:45:18 AM IST
Oil falls after US stockpile build
Oil prices dropped for a fifth day on Thursday after official data showed a sustained rise in US crude and fuel inventories, while the ever-present pandemic clouded the demand outlook.
Brent crude was down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $67.88 a barrel by 0119 GMT after dropping by 0.6% on Wednesday. US oil was also down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.48 a barrel, having fallen 0.3% the previous session. (Reuters)
18 Mar 2021, 07:32:27 AM IST
Asian stocks gain
Most Asian stocks climbed Thursday with US equity futures on the Federal Reserve’s projections for interest rates to remain near-zero through 2023. The dollar dipped and Treasury yields were steady.
Stocks rallied in Japan and South Korea after the S&P 500 Index reached a record as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s tolerant stance on inflation and the recent rise in bond yields. Consumer discretionary and industrial sectors led the gauge’s advance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at an all-time high.
SGX Nifty was up 175.25 points or 1.19% to 14,933.00 at 7:24 am.
S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3% as of 9:58 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3%.
Japan’s Topix Index rose 1.3%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.2%.
South Korea’s Kospi Index added 1.1%.
18 Mar 2021, 07:32:21 AM IST
Wall Street closes at new highs as Fed retains dovish stance
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Wednesday after the Fed predicted a fast economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and said it would maintain its interest rate at close to zero.
It was the first time the Dow closed above 33,000 points.
Following the Fed’s statement, the yield on 10-year Treasuries ticked lower to 1.6374%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.58% to end at 33,015.37 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29% to 3,974.12.
The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.4% to 13,525.20.
The Nasdaq remains down about 4% from its Feb. 12 record-high close.