Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

Oil falls after US stockpile build Oil prices dropped for a fifth day on Thursday after official data showed a sustained rise in US crude and fuel inventories, while the ever-present pandemic clouded the demand outlook. Brent crude was down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $67.88 a barrel by 0119 GMT after dropping by 0.6% on Wednesday. US oil was also down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.48 a barrel, having fallen 0.3% the previous session. (Reuters)

Asian stocks gain Most Asian stocks climbed Thursday with US equity futures on the Federal Reserve’s projections for interest rates to remain near-zero through 2023. The dollar dipped and Treasury yields were steady. Stocks rallied in Japan and South Korea after the S&P 500 Index reached a record as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s tolerant stance on inflation and the recent rise in bond yields. Consumer discretionary and industrial sectors led the gauge’s advance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at an all-time high. SGX Nifty was up 175.25 points or 1.19% to 14,933.00 at 7:24 am. S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3% as of 9:58 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3%. Japan’s Topix Index rose 1.3%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.2%. South Korea’s Kospi Index added 1.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}