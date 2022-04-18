Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1200 pts, Nifty below 17,200; Infosys drops 7%

18 Apr 2022, 11:23 AM IST
Nifty Bank down almost 2%; HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda top losers
18 Apr 2022, 11:14 AM IST
Sectoral indices: Nifty Bank, financial services, media down 2%, IT slumps over 4.5%
18 Apr 2022, 11:07 AM IST
Broader market indices: Nifty50 down 2%, India VIX around 12
18 Apr 2022, 11:03 AM IST
BSE Bank index deep in the red, down 2%; Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank top losers
18 Apr 2022, 10:42 AM IST
More levers to grow VNB; valuations attractive: ICICI Securities on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
We remain enthused with IPRU Life’s product and channel diversification strides, which has made the business considerably more robust than before. This is illustrated by the fact that the Rs21.6bn FY22 VNB mix is split between 16% by ULIPs, 43% by protection and 41% by non-linked savings. While volume growth has been volatile, product/distribution levers are available for VNB (volume and margin) growth, which should ensure >15% RoEV. Current valuation at 2.2x/1.9x FY23E/FY24E P/EV is attractive. Maintain BUY.
18 Apr 2022, 10:27 AM IST
Domestic execution to improve; margin pressure remains: ICICI Securities on Engineering and Capital Goods sector
We expect execution for both EPC and product companies to pick up further in Q4FY22 with strong demand and resumption of stalled projects. However, margins are likely to be flat or under pressure due to sharp rise in commodity prices, supply chain constraints and higher logistic costs. By and large, ordering activity has been slow and below our expectations due to uncertainty in cost economics. However, certain pockets in the domestic market, e.g., civil infra, power T&D, railways and water, witnessed traction. We expect order finalisation in overseas markets to slow down due to geopolitical issues, which have led to current volatility. Nevertheless, the tender pipeline remains very healthy. We factor in revenue growth of 9% YoY / 30% QoQ in Q4FY22E for our coverage universe, given pick-up in domestic execution pace. Due to pressure on margins, EBITDA/PAT growth is expected to be 2% / 6% YoY (ex-BHEL). Our top picks are L&T, Siemens and KEC International. We are also positive on GE T&D on expectation of improving performance and order inflow, which would be mainly from T&D capex under the RDSS scheme and expected ordering of Rs800bn for Green Energy Corridor.
18 Apr 2022, 10:19 AM IST
ICICI Securities on India's IT sector
We truly believe tech spending will always be viewed as growth accelerator, but enterprises will also have to mitigate through high-inflationary environment and geopolitical tensions. Given the scale of disruption/uncertainty in Europe, we believe companies having higher exposure to Europe will be impacted. In our coverage, tier-1/tier-2/ER&D companies have an average exposure of 28%/19%/28% to Europe, respectively. With Indian IT sector already trading at 28x 1-year forward P/E, we believe much of growth and earnings expectations (digitisation, cloud migration etc.) over the next three years are already factored in share prices.
18 Apr 2022, 10:12 AM IST
Rupee slumps 24 paise to 76.43 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee declined 24 paise to 76.43 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Monday tracking the strength of the dollar and elevated crude oil prices.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a muted note at 76.41 against the American dollar, then fell and touched an early low of 76.43 in initial deals, registering a fall of 24 paise over its previous close.
18 Apr 2022, 10:07 AM IST
Sensex plunges 1,186 points in early trade; Nifty tests 17,160 level
Equity benchmark indices, which resumed trading after a long holiday, faced heavy drubbing on Monday, with the Sensex plunging over 1,186 points in early trade.
The key index was dragged down by heavyweights Infosys and HDFC Bank amid weak trend in Asian markets.
Stock markets were closed on Thursday for Mahavir Jayanti and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, as well as on Friday on account of Good Friday.
The Sensex was trading 1,186.18 points lower at 57,152.75 in early trade. The Nifty tumbled 314.95 points to 17,160.70.
From the 30-share pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Wipro and HCL Technologies were among the major laggards in early trade.
In contrast, NTPC, Tata Steel, M&M, Maruti and Power Grid were among the gainers.
Shares of Infosys tanked 8.95 per cent to ₹1,592.05 on the BSE despite the country's second-largest software services firm last week reporting a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹5,686 crore
HDFC Bank declined 3.35 per cent to ₹1,415.75 even as the largest domestic private sector lender Bank on Saturday posted a 22.8 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at ₹10,055.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.
18 Apr 2022, 10:01 AM IST
BSE IT index sheds 4.23%; Infosys, Aurum, TechM, BCG, Mindtree biggest losers
18 Apr 2022, 09:54 AM IST
HDFC Bank sheds 3% in early trade; HDFC twins among the biggest losers
18 Apr 2022, 09:52 AM IST
HDFC sheds 3%; The firm had recently announced merger with HDFC Bank
18 Apr 2022, 09:49 AM IST
Tech Mahindra drops over 4% in early trade
18 Apr 2022, 09:46 AM IST
Sensex volume toppers in early trade; Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank lead
18 Apr 2022, 09:39 AM IST
Infosys slumps over 7% in early trade; The IT firm posted lower-than-expected Q4 results
18 Apr 2022, 09:29 AM IST
Nifty50 down 270 points at open; Infosys biggest loser
18 Apr 2022, 09:27 AM IST
Sensex bleeds at open, down over 1000 points; NTPC up 2%, Infosys down 5.8%
18 Apr 2022, 09:13 AM IST
Nifty50 at pre-open: ONGC up 1%, Infosys down over 8%, HDFC Bank sheds over 3%
18 Apr 2022, 09:11 AM IST
Sensex at pre-open: Just four stocks in the green, Infosys, HDFC bleed
18 Apr 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Asian markets slide, China growth behind target
Asian stocks opened lower on Monday in cautious trade, as China posted higher-than-expected economic growth but officials still warned of "significant challenges ahead".
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.25 percent in early trade, while Hong Kong and Sydney were closed for holidays.
Stocks in Shanghai, which reported the first Covid-19 deaths since the start of its weeks-long lockdown, were slightly down.
China's largest city and economic powerhouse has stewed under a patchwork of lockdown restrictions this year amid the country's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic.
18 Apr 2022, 08:47 AM IST
Gold rises to five-week high with growing risks boosting havens
Gold rose to a five-week high as the war in Europe, elevated inflation, and the risk of a U.S. recession boosted demand for the haven asset.
The precious metal climbed as much as 0.5% in Asian trading after capping a second weekly gain. The strategically vital city of Mariupol hasn’t fallen, but its defenders are encircled by Russian forces, Ukrainian officials said, hours after Kyiv warned of a possible naval landing operation and more air strikes.
The possibility of a de facto European Union embargo on Russian gas and the threat of some curbs on crude in Europe’s next sanctions package bolstered both commodities. That’s adding to already elevated raw material prices, fueling demand for gold as a hedge against accelerating inflation.
18 Apr 2022, 08:42 AM IST
FPIs turn net sellers again, withdraw over ₹4,500-cr from stocks last week
Adopting a cautious stance, foreign investors have pulled over ₹4,500 crore from the Indian equity market last week on fears of an aggressive rate hike by US Federal Reserve.
This comes following a net investment of ₹7,707 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) during April 1-8 as a correction in the markets provided a good buying opportunity, data with depositories showed.
Prior to that, FPIs remained net sellers for six months to March 2022, withdrawing a massive net amount of ₹1.48 lakh crore from equities.
These were largely on the back of anticipation of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and due to the deteriorating geopolitical environment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research, a Sebi-registered investment advisor, said, "We are hoping for FPIs to come back to India in a big way when the Ukraine crisis eases as our valuations have become highly competitive".
18 Apr 2022, 08:37 AM IST
Earnings, global cues to dictate market trend this week: Analysts
Quarterly earnings and global trends would be the major driving factors for the equity markets this week as trading resumes after a long holiday, said analysts.
The Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 situation in China would be monitored for further cues, they added.
"As earnings season gathers pace, D-Street will be eyeing quarterly results to gauge future trajectory of market.
"As no major global or domestic macroeconomic events are expected this week, stock-specific movements will be more pronounced and whipsaw movements can be witnessed as a result of earnings hits and misses," said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.
WPI inflation for March is scheduled to be announced on Monday.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, markets will react to two major earnings -- Infosys and HDFC Bank -- on Monday.
India's second-largest software services firm Infosys last week posted a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹5,686 crore, as it projected 13-15 per cent revenue growth for FY23 on the back of a "strong demand environment" and "robust deal pipeline".
18 Apr 2022, 07:59 AM IST
Axis Securities: Q4FY22 Earnings preview report
Q4FY22 is expected to be a roller coaster quarter with COVID 3.0 impacting the first month of the quarter. However, Feb’22 witnessed some recovery as fewer fatalities revived the confidence in improving health conditions and thereby diminished the risk parameters. The positive impact of reduced health hazards and subsequent opening up of the economy improved overall business conditions, manifested in the recovery in the high-frequency indicators such as E-way bills, GST collection, and the power demand.
However, the economic recovery is traversing through a tougher path as escalated geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine during the second half of the quarter has created roadblocks and has led to higher commodity and oil prices. While the elevated oil and the commodity prices have posed some challenges to the margins during the quarter, the impact of the higher commodity prices is more likely to be visible in the next quarter than Q4FY22 on account of a) Only 1/3rd of the quarter getting impacted due to elevated prices b) Assuming the FIFO (first in first out) inventory, the impact of raw material purchased in Feb’22 and Mar’22 to be more visible in the next quarter (Q1FY23).
Key Highlights for Q4FY22
· Stable asset quality trend for the BFSI sector
· Excellent quarter for Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas
· Strong growth for IT & Services
· Higher RM cost likely to hit Automobile profitability in Q1FY23
· Cost inflation to hurt margins of Cement and Specialty Chemical sectors
· Margins remain critical for FMCG companies
Top 10 trading buys:
SBI, ICICI bank, Tata Steel, Nalco, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, PSP Projects, ITC, Varun beverages, Tech Mahindra
18 Apr 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open lower after US close
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday in cautious trade, with few clues for the market following a holiday on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.25 percent, or 337.67 points, at 26,755.52 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.87 percent, or 16.46 points, to 1,879.85.
"Japanese shares are moving in a narrow range with a dearth of market-moving material because of the US market closure," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a commentary.
Investors are closely watching China's GDP data for the January-March quarter due during Tokyo morning trade hours, he added.
18 Apr 2022, 07:32 AM IST
Oil prices rise on supply concerns as Ukraine crisis deepens
Oil prices rose on Monday as concerns grew about tighter global supply, with the deepening crisis in Ukraine raising the prospect of heavier sanctions by the West on top exporter Russia.
Brent futures were up $1.50, or 1.3%, at $113.20 a barrel at 0030 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 98 cents, or 0.9%, to $107.93 a barrel.
Ahead of Easter weekend holidays, both contracts gained more than 2.5% on Thursday on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports.
EU governments said last week the bloc's executive was drafting proposals to ban Russian crude, but diplomats said Germany was not actively supporting an immediate embargo.
Those comments came before tensions grew in the Ukraine crisis over the weekend, with Ukrainian soldiers resisting a Russian ultimatum to lay down arms on Sunday in the pulverised port of Mariupol. Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation", said its forces had almost completely seized the city, providing no signs of a ceasefire.
The International Energy Agency had warned that roughly 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil could be shut in from May onwards due to sanctions, or buyers voluntarily shunning Russian cargoes.