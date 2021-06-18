Market LIVE Update: Indian indices set for a positive start; SGX Nifty in green

Indian indices may witness a positive start on Friday. Asian markets witnesses a mixed opening on cues from Wall Street where technology stocks rallied in an otherwise lacklustre scenario since the FOMC guidance on inflation and keyy rates.
18 Jun 2021, 08:07:38 AM IST
Twitter India MD served legal notice over Loni assault case video
The Ghaziabad Police on Thursday sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India over a viral video of an elderly man in Loni being assaulted with the intent of "provoking communal unrest". The MD has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement within 7 days, according to news agency ANI. (Read here)
18 Jun 2021, 08:04:26 AM IST
Petrol crosses ₹103 in Mumbai, ₹100 in Bengaluru.
After remaining steady for a day, fuel prices were hiked for the tenth time this month on Friday, breaching all records.
In the national capital, petrol got costlier by 27 paise, while diesel rose by 28 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.
The latest revision took the cost of petrol in Delhi to ₹96.93 per litre while diesel is currently retailing at 87.69. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹103.08 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹95.14 per litre.
In addition to this, Bengaluru joined the list of state capitals where auto fuel has crossed the ₹100-mark. A litre of petrol is now costing Bengalureans ₹100.17 and diesel ₹92.97. (Read here)
18 Jun 2021, 07:53:30 AM IST
India Pesticides Ltd fixes IPO price band
The price band for India Pesticides Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) has been fixed at ₹290-296 a share. The issue will open on 23 June and close on 25 June.
The IPO aims to raise ₹800 crore which comprises a fresh issue of ₹100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹281.40 crore by Anand Swarup Agrawal and ₹418.60 crore by other shareholders and promoters.
18 Jun 2021, 07:41:53 AM IST
Asian stocks drift
Asian stocks drifted Friday after a rally in US technology shares and Treasuries, as investors unwound some of this year’s dominant reflation trades. The dollar pared gains and commodities steadied after overnight losses.
Equities climbed in Hong Kong and Australia, and were little changed in Japan and South Korea. In China, shares fluctuated after US regulators proposed a ban on products from Huawei Technologies Co. and four other Chinese electronics companies.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:50 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 ended the session roughly flat
Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%
Japan’s Topix index slipped 0.2%
South Korea’s Kospi index was flat
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.5%
Hang Seng Index rose 0.8%
Shanghai Composite Index was little changed
18 Jun 2021, 07:31:00 AM IST
Wall Street sees mixed closing; tech stocks gain
Wall Street was broadly under pressure on hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve, even as US technology stocks notched gains.
The US dollar hit a two-month high and long-dated Treasury yields whipsawed, tumbling after initially spiking on Wednesday's surprise move from the Fed to raise interest rates at a much faster pace than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower for a fourth straight session, down 0.62%, as the S&P 500 slipped 0.04%.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite neared its lifetime peak hit on 29 April, before closing up 0.87% as investors bet the economic recovery would boost demand.
Shares of Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc all shrugged off pre-market losses.
