Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates choppy start for Indian indices

3 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2021, 08:10 AM IST Ishaan Mital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark Indian equity indices may witness a volatile start on Wednesday. SGX Nifty was up 0.16%. On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 55,792.27, up 209.69 points or 0.38%, while the Nifty was at 16,614.60, up 51.55 points or 0.31%. 

Indian indices may open to a choppy start. Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures wavered Wednesday and the dollar held a rally as investors assessed risks to the economic recovery from the resurgent coronavirus. New Zealand entered a lockdown after reporting its first community transmission since February.

 

18 Aug 2021, 08:10:50 AM IST

Market outlook

Markets are likely to be cautious on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex closed at 55,792.27, up 209.69 points or 0.38% and the Nifty was at 16,614.6, up 51.55 points or 0.31%

18 Aug 2021, 07:57:15 AM IST

New Zealand imposes lockdown

New Zealand began a strict nationwide lockdown as it faces an outbreak of the delta variant, which on Wednesday was linked to the worsening Covid-19 crisis in neighboring Australia as cases in New South Wales rose to a record high of more than 600. A further six cases have been identified in New Zealand, all connected to the single delta infection discovered Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Wellington. That was the first community case detected in the nation since February, with genome testing of the original case showing a clear link to the outbreak in Australia’s New South Wales state.

18 Aug 2021, 07:45:49 AM IST

Asian stocks fluctuate

Asian stocks and US equity futures wavered Wednesday and the dollar held a rally as investors assessed risks to the economic recovery from the resurgent coronavirus. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares fluctuated as it flirts with a fifth-straight daily drop. Equities made modest gains in Japan, China and Hong Kong. Overnight, U.S.-listed Chinese equities tumbled again on Beijing’s regulatory crackdown. U.S. equity contracts pared losses in the wake of the S&P 500’s largest decline in a month. Treasuries were little changed ahead of the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes amid a highly uncertain outlook for yields. Traders are evaluating the spread of the delta virus variant, the prospect of reduced stimulus support and whether elevated inflation will prove transitory. New Zealand entered a lockdown after reporting its first community transmission since February. There are doubts now about whether the central bank will raise rates Wednesday, a hike earlier seen as a done deal. Investors are evaluating the outlook for global stocks after a 90% advance from last year’s pandemic lows, as the fast-spreading delta strain impedes reopening and fans worries that economic growth is peaking. Meanwhile, the Jackson Hole symposium next week -- the Fed’s most-prominent annual conference -- may offer clues about when and how the central bank will taper bond purchases.

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 10:48 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

Japan’s Topix index added 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was steady

South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.1%

China’s Shanghai Composite Index was little changed

18 Aug 2021, 07:32:25 AM IST

US indices close lower

Stocks posted their biggest decline in a month amid concern that the global economic recovery will lose momentum with further shutdowns to contain a coronavirus resurgence. Traders watched closely Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks during a town hall with educators and students, where he noted the central bank’s “powerful tools" have limitations. Powell also said that Covid-19 will likely stay “for a while," and we’re not going back to a pre-pandemic economy. Policy makers will gather next week for the Jackson Hole symposium, the Fed’s most-prominent annual conference. The S&P 500 snapped a five-day rally. Giants Tesla Inc. and Facebook Inc. slid at least 2.2%, while Home Depot Inc. tumbled after the retailer posted weaker-than-expected results.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%

The MSCI World index fell 0.8%

