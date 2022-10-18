Stock Market LIVE: Indices expected to remain strong; SGX Nifty gains

18 Oct 2022, 08:31 AM IST
LKP Securities - CRAFTSMAN AUTOMATION LIMITED - Q2 FY23 Result Update
We believe the Power Train business will be driven by expected pick up in Replacement cycle for HCVs in the coming quarters and also fresh demand risen by movement in the investment capex cycle of the country. Dieselization demand from all over the world and localization of diesel vehicle demand should lead to strong demand of >20% for Power Trains. Rising infrastructure growth, construction, mining, agri-commodities transportation, increasing freight rates etc will all lead to a very strong growth in the CV industry.
CAL being predominantly driven by CVs and Tractors makes for comfortable investment argument. Exports business (now 10% of topline) and electrification shall drive the Automotive Aluminum business. New orders from the latest undisclosed one along with PSA, Daimler and geographies like Brazil, Japan etc shall diversify the business risks. Both Storage and non-storage businesses shall lead to a strong growth in the Industrial Engg business. We believe margin strength will come back in this business with the commodity prices falling, new businesses and utilisation rates moving up.
CAL is expanding its business at a manageable capex of just ₹2.75 bn maintaining its low D/E of just 0.58x. CAL has met our target and we have seen both DII & FII add the stock during the quarter. We expect the valuation multiples to expand given the exciting growth prospects going forward. We therefore value CAL at 17x FY24E earnings as it currently trades at 14.3x. Maintain BUY with a target of ₹3,333.
18 Oct 2022, 08:26 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Zee, Tata Coffee, HeidelbergCement, SJVN, V-Mart, NTPC, Biocon, ONGC, PTC India, SpiceJet
ICIC Lombard, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, L&T Technology Services, HFCL, Tata Communications, and KPTI Technologies will be in focus as they declare their September quarter earnings today. (Read More)
18 Oct 2022, 08:20 AM IST
Views on Monday's market performance from Geojit Financial Services, LKP Securities, Angel One
Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services: Domestic market started weak in line with a volatile global market. However, due to buying on dips strategy, the domestic market is recovering well supported by a good start to Q2 earnings season by IT & Banks. Broadly, even though the Q2 preview analysis forecast a muted outlook, it is fairly factored in considering the consolidation of the last one month. While outlook for Q3 results has been enhanced due to moderation in operation cost, forecasting a QoQ improvement in profitability and reducing risk of earnings downgrade.
Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities: Nifty witnessed a positive session as the benchmark index closed with a gain at the end of the day. On the daily chart, the index has formed a piercing line pattern which suggests a bullish reversal. The trend and momentum remain positive for the short term. Over the short term, the index is likely to go towards 17500/17700. On the lower end, support is visible at 17100.
Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel One Ltd: Unlike Friday, this time gains were here to stay, and hence, bulls seem to have made a strong statement by giving a smart rally on the first day of the new trading week. The global environment was not supportive at the start of the session, but it also improved as we moved forward. With reference to our previous commentary, we remained optimistic despite challenging global cues and were hopeful of the market making a comeback ahead of the festive season. Now with today’s rally, the base shifts higher towards 17100 – 17000 and Nifty confirms a close above 17300 in an indication of good times for our markets. For the coming session, we would see an index challenging the next resistance zone of 17350 – 17430 which we believe is likely to surpass in a day or two. Traders should now gear up for a move towards 17500 – 17700 and we will not be surprised to see higher levels in the near term as well. Hopefully, global markets do not play a spoilsport here, in fact, a small positivity from there would provide the impetus for a strong up-move in our markets. Traders are advised to continue with a positive bias and try to identify apt themes which are likely to emerge as the week progresses.
18 Oct 2022, 08:06 AM IST
Three stocks are under the F&O ban on NSE today - Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing and India Cements
Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and India Cements stocks continue to be a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for today. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade every day.
The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
18 Oct 2022, 07:54 AM IST
Four companies receive Sebi approval for initial public offerings
Markets regulator Sebi has given its nod for the proposed initial public offerings of four companies -- BIBA Fashions Ltd, Keystone Realtors Ltd, Plaza Wires Ltd and Hemani Industries Ltd.
These companies have received their respective observation letters from Sebi, according to an update on the regulator's website as on October 14.
In Sebi's parlance, issuance of the observation letter implies the go-ahead from the regulator for the proposed IPO.
Ethnic wear fashion label Biba Fashion, which is backed by Warburg Pincus and Faering Capital, had filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for an IPO in April.
The proposed IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹90 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.77 crore equity shares by the promoter and existing investors, as per the draft papers. (PTI)
18 Oct 2022, 07:52 AM IST
RBI likely to cite supply issues for failure to meet inflation target
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) letter to the government, triggered by its failure to keep inflation within the target band, will likely blame supply-side issues for the runaway price rise, economists said.
Under Section 45ZA of the RBI Act, the government, in consultation with RBI, sets the medium-term retail inflation target once in five years. Failure to meet the current target of 2-6% for three consecutive quarters—January through to September in this case—requires RBI to write a letter to the government, explaining why it missed the goal. Retail inflation for September accelerated to 7.41%, staying above the 6% upper bound of the inflation target for three straight quarters. (Read More)
18 Oct 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today — Oct 18
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended a buy on two stocks for today. The expert has recommended buying two stocks.
Pidilite Industries: Buy the stock at ₹2,690 with a stop loss of ₹2,660 for a target of ₹2,755.
Indian Hotel: Buy the stock at ₹318 with a stop loss of ₹314 for a target price of ₹328 apiece. (Read More)
18 Oct 2022, 07:43 AM IST
Byju’s raises $250 mn through rights issue
Edtech major Byju’s has raised $250 million in a rights issue from its existing investors at a $22 billion valuation.
The company on Monday said Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) participated in the round but did not give a split.
“Byju’s is now at that sweet spot of its growth story where the unit economics and the economies of scale both are in its favour. This means the capital that we now invest in our business will result in profitable growth and create sustainable social impact. Regardless of the adverse macroeconomic conditions, 2022-23 is set to be our best year in terms of revenue, growth and profitability. Continued support from our esteemed investors re-affirms the impact created by us so far, and validates our path to profitability," said Byju Raveendran, founder and chief executive of Byju’s. (Read More)
18 Oct 2022, 07:34 AM IST
V-Mart to acquire online marketplace LimeRoad
Fashion retailer V-Mart Retail Ltd on Monday said it will acquire online marketplace LimeRoad, in a move which will help the company expand its presence in the omni-channel space.
The company has signed a "business transfer agreement with A M Marketplaces (LimeRoad) and certain other parties for the acquisition of its LimeRoad business as a going concern on a slump sale basis," said V-Mart Retail in a regulatory filing.
Over the nature of consideration, V-Mart said: "for the acquisition of LimeRoad business, the company shall pay lump sum cash consideration of ₹31.12 crore, which amount shall be subject to adjustments as mutually agreed between the parties."
Moreover, V-Mart is also "acquiring assets worth ₹14.61 crore and assuming current liabilities of ₹36.26 crore", which shall be subject to adjustments as mutually agreed between them, it added. (PTI)
18 Oct 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Gold falls ₹40; silver declines ₹594
Gold price in the national capital fell ₹40 to ₹50,833 per 10 grams on Monday amid a fall in the precious metal prices in the overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched ₹50,873 per 10 grams.
Silver also declined by ₹594 to ₹56,255 per kilogram from ₹56,849 per kg.
In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,655.75 per ounce while silver was down at USD 18.55 per ounce. (PTI)
18 Oct 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Rupee ends unchanged amid likely central bank intervention
The Indian rupee ended flat on Monday, while its Asian counterparts dropped on recession fears, as the Reserve Bank of India's likely intervention continued supporting the local currency.
The partially convertible rupee closed unchanged at 82.35 per dollar, having traded in an extremely narrow six paisa range all session.
The RBI was likely selling dollars and receiving forwards through state-run banks as the central bank tries to keep the currency around 82.40 levels, traders said.
The forwards market had been quite "volatile," said a Mumbai-based trader. The USD/INR 1-year forward implied yield dropped to 2.45%, its lowest since November 2011, from 2.55% on Friday. (Reuters)
18 Oct 2022, 07:30 AM IST
India may not join US-led push to cap prices of Russia oil 5 min read . Updated: 1
India is averse to joining a US-led global initiative to cap prices of Russian crude oil, two people aware of the matter said, as it gets a steep discount on oil cargoes from Russia and wants to maintain the relationship with its long-time strategic partner. As the world’s third-largest oil importer, India’s stand is likely to influence the efficacy of the price cap plan.
Finance ministers of G7 countries on 2 September proposed that oil-related service providers be allowed to transact in Russian seaborne oil and petroleum products only at the price cap or lower. They said the price cap is specifically designed to reduce Russia’s revenues and its ability to fund the war in Ukraine and limit the impact on global energy prices, particularly for low and middle-income countries. Russia has warned that it will snap oil supplies to any country that joins the price cap plan. (Read More)
18 Oct 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Invesco to sell 5.5% Zee stake for $169.5mn
Invesco Developing Markets Fund will sell a 5.51% stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) in a block trade that will fetch the investor as much as $169.5 million, according to deal terms seen by Mint.
The block trade will see Invesco offload over half of its stake in Zee Entertainment, which stood at 10.14% as of 30 June, held through OFI Global China Fund LLC.
The block trade involves the sale of 52.93 million shares at a price range of ₹250 to ₹263.70 per share, a discount of up to 5.2% at the lower end of the price range from the closing price of ₹263.70 on Monday. (Read More)
18 Oct 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street ends sharply higher, dollar dips on UK U-turn, strong earnings
Wall Street jumped to robust gains on Monday as solid earnings and a financial policy reversal in Britain fueled risk appetite and boosted the sterling and euro against the greenback.
All three major U.S. stock indexes rallied to end the session 1.9% to 3.4% higher while and the dollar lost ground against a basket of world currencies.
"The catalysts that have triggered in the markets year-to-date are well-known," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "Now, investors are looking for green shoots of catalysts that can start to provide some improvement."
Stocks were primed for a strong open after Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's proposed tax cuts and reined in her energy subsidies, while Bank of America Corp posted consensus-beating third quarter results, having benefited from a spate of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 550.99 points, or 1.86%, to 30,185.82, the S&P 500 gained 94.88 points, or 2.65%, to 3,677.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 354.41 points, or 3.43%, to 10,675.80. (Reuters)