Stock market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for Indian indices

18 Nov 2021, 08:36 AM IST
Panel to meet today to take up applications seeking nod for Molnupiravir: report
The subject expert committee (SEC) of India's drug regulator will meet on Thursday to examine applications of over a dozen drugmakers seeking accelerated approval of MSD's Covid-19 antiviral medication molnupiravir, the Economic Times reported.
People in the know said the SEC is expected to make a decision on recommending approval to molnupiravir by the end of the day.
The firms whose applications that will be taken up are Dr Reddy's Laboratories which has filed for approval in a consortium with five other other companies, and MSD, Hetero Labs, Natco Pharma, Aurobindo Pharm, Optimus Pharma, Strides Pharma, MSN Pharma, and BDR Pharmaceuticals.
The Drug Controller General of India has asked the firms to send a detailed summary of the proposals and PowerPoint presentations to the SEC.
MSD and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have jointly developed molnupiravir. The antiviral received approval from UK drug regulator MHRA earlier this month.
The advisory committee of the US FDA will be meeting on November 30 to discuss the available data supporting the use of molnupiravir to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults.
18 Nov 2021, 08:22 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Shares of ITC, Asian Paints, BPCL, Vedanta, Apollo, among others, will be in focus today.
One 97 Communications, which owns Paytm, will likely list on exchanges today. KFC operator Sapphire Foods is also expected make its stock exchange debut today.
18 Nov 2021, 08:14 AM IST
LIC listing on track by March quarter, says DIPAM’s Pandey
The Union government is planning the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) Ltd in the March quarter, a top government official said.
“We are working very hard for the LIC IPO," said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). “This is one large financial institution which had remained so far away from the market. In terms of the capital market, it will be a very big event in the last quarter of FY22. That’s what we are working for," Pandey said at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit.
DIPAM has appointed 10 merchant bankers, including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India, to manage the IPO of the country’s largest life insurer. Actuarial firm Milliman Advisors LLP India is already assessing the embedded value of LIC ahead of the IPO.
18 Nov 2021, 08:09 AM IST
Paytm parent One97 Communications to debut stock exchanges on 18 November
Most marker experts expect Paytm to have a 'tepid' debut today.
If the market opens in positive, then there can be at par listing, however, in the case of negative market sentiment, the issue may open at discount as well, as per them.
The ₹18,300-crore initial public offering (IPO) of One97 Communications, the largest ever in the history of India's capital markets, was subscribed 1.89 times during 8-10 November.
The portion reserved for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 2.79 times and that of non-institutional investors saw 24% subscription, while the retail investors' portion was subscribed 1.66 times.
18 Nov 2021, 08:05 AM IST
Nifty view: Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities
The short term trend of Nifty is down and the bears have started to participate actively in the market. The next important support for bulls at NSE Nifty is around 17,750 and a move below this area is likely to open sharp weakness in the near term. Minor upside bounce in Nifty from the lower support is not ruled out in the short term.
18 Nov 2021, 07:56 AM IST
SGX Nifty futures trade flat at 17,870.80
18 Nov 2021, 07:49 AM IST
Oil extends declines as U.S. looks to lead SPR shock treatment
U.S. oil was under pressure on Thursday, adding to an overnight plunge on a Reuters report that the United States was asking major oil consumers like China and Japan to consider a coordinated release of oil reserves to lower prices.
The bid by the U.S. administration to shock markets comes as inflationary pressures, partly driven by surging energy prices, starts to produce political backlash, as the world fitfully recovers from the worst health crisis in a century.
U.S. crude was down 62 cents or 0.8% at $77.74 a barrel in Asian deals, having fallen 3% overnight. Brent crude fell 39 cents or 0.5% to $79.89 a barrel after falling 2.6% to the lowest close since early October on Wednesday.
18 Nov 2021, 07:43 AM IST
Asian stocks fall on inflation risks
Most Asian stocks fell Thursday and Treasuries were steady as traders weighed risks to the global economic recovery from the prospect of faster monetary-policy tightening to tackle inflation.
Equities slipped in Japan, China and Hong Kong, where technology stocks tumbled. S&P 500 futures fluctuated and Nasdaq 100 contracts rose. U.S. shares pulled back overnight amid home building data signaling high materials prices and labor shortages. Retailer Target Corp. sank on concerns that rising costs will dent margins.
S&P 500 futures were steady, while the Nasdaq 100 was little changed. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.5% and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.3% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%.
Ovrenight on Wall Street, all three major equity indices retreated, shrugging off good earnings from retailers and consolidating recent market records.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.6% at 35,931.05. The blue-chip index down 1.4% from its most recent record on 8 November. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 4,688.67 while the Nasdaq also eased 0.3% to 15,921.57.