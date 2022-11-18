Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect cautious start; SGX Nifty marginally in green

18 Nov 2022, 08:54 AM IST
India-UK FTA lands in row over patent evergreening
A clause allowing patent evergreening in the India-UK free trade agreement will harm India’s generics industry and the UK’s healthcare service that is dependent on Indian drugs, The Lancet warned, prompting the UK to declare the future of its health service is “not on the table".
Controversy ballooned after a leaked draft intellectual property chapter of the FTA was said to include a clause that would allow British pharma companies to ‘evergreen’ their drug patents. Evergreening is the practice of companies filing for patent extensions by making minor changes to their drugs just before the patent expires at 20 years. (Read More)
18 Nov 2022, 08:53 AM IST
Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin gain while Solana, Unsiwap fall. Check cryptocurrency prices today
Cryptocurrency prices today rose as the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's was trading nearly 2% higher at $16,947. The global crypto market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, even as it was almost flat in the last 24 hours to $873 billion, as per CoinGecko.
On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also plunged by more than a per cent to $1,227. (Read More)
18 Nov 2022, 08:51 AM IST
Reliance Securities Stock in Focus today: ABB India
STOCK IN FOCUS
ABB India (CMP 3,122)
In view of strong capex uptick, high earnings growth and backing by ABB global, we have our BUY rating with a Target Price of Rs3,500
Intraday Picks
INDHOTEL (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 316) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs314-311 for the target of Rs327 with a strict stop loss of Rs303.
DABUR (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 552) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs548- 545 for the target of Rs562 with a strict stop loss of Rs541.
TRENT (PREVIOUS CLOSE: 1,397) BUY
For today’s trade, long position can be initiated in the range of Rs1,387- 1,377 for the target of Rs1,435 with a strict stop loss of Rs1,349.
18 Nov 2022, 08:40 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, Vedanta, PTC India, Fortis, Equitas SFB, Bajaj Auto, Ultratech Cement
NSE will continue to keep Balrampur Chini, Bhel, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Sun TV stocks on the list of banned securities under the F&O segment for Friday trading as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit. (Read More)
18 Nov 2022, 08:39 AM IST
Multibagger Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹12 lakh in 3 years
Shares of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd are one of those stocks that has given strong return to its investors who believed in bottom finishing during Covid-fueled market sell off. This Ashish Kacholia-backed stock has surged from around ₹49 to ₹620 apiece levels in post-Covid market rebound, delivering more than 1150 per cent return to its shareholders in this near three years.
This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has remained under base building mode for last six months. However, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this Ashish Kacholia-owned stock has risen from around ₹400 to ₹620 apiece levels, delivering more than 50 per cent return to its investors. (Read More)
18 Nov 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Comm min relief to exporters witnessed decline in exports in FY22 on meeting export obligations
In a relief to exporters, the commerce ministry has directed the field formations to reduce average export obligations for sectors that have registered more than 5 per cent decline in shipments during 2021-22.
A total of 192 product groups registered a decline of more than 5 per cent in exports in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21 and that includes certain ores, gold, yarn, ground nut oil and cheese and curd.
"The sector/product group that witnessed such decline in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21 would be entitled for such relief," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice. (PTI)
18 Nov 2022, 08:21 AM IST
Gold falls ₹161; silver tumbles ₹1,111
Gold prices fell by ₹161 to ₹53,235 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹53,396 per 10 grams.
Silver also tumbled by ₹1,111 to ₹61,958 per kg.
"Gold inched lower, as safe-haven demand from latest geopolitical concerns faded, while hopes that the US Federal Reserve would be less aggressive on rate hikes over coming months underpinned the market," said Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
18 Nov 2022, 08:03 AM IST
E-comm firms sale grew 25% to ₹76,000 crore during festive season YoY basis: Redseer
E-commerce platforms sold goods worth ₹76,000 crore during the festive season sale in October, registering about 25 per cent year-on-year growth, market research firm Redseer Strategy Consultants said on Thursday.
While Redseer did not disclose the performance of various platforms, the firm's Partner Ujjawal Chaudhry said that the overall performance of the e-commerce companies was in line with the findings of the company for the first week of the festive sale which was led by Flipkart in terms of total sales.
"We predicted about ₹83,000 crore but at the end it reached to ₹76,000 crore GMV (gross merchandise value) which is 8-9 per cent lower than our initial prediction. However, the number of ₹76,000 crore itself is reasonably high. The growth perspective we have seen is 25 per cent year-on-year growth which is pretty healthy," Chaudhry said. (PTI)
18 Nov 2022, 08:02 AM IST
Future Enterprises defaults on ₹1.07 crore interest payment for NCDs
Debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) on Thursday said it has defaulted on payment of interest on non-convertible debentures of ₹1.07 crore.
"The company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures was due on November 16, 2022," it said in a regulatory filing.
The debentures have a coupon rate of 9.28 per cent and FEL has defaulted on interest payments for the period from May 17, 2022, to November 15, 2022.
The total amount of securities issued was ₹23 crore and a default has occurred on this gross principal amount. (PTI)
18 Nov 2022, 08:02 AM IST
Job cuts will continue into 2023: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy
Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy has made his first comments about the job cuts which began this week. There were reports that the company plans to wipe out about 10,000 jobs.
CEO Jassy said the e-commerce giant will be cutting jobs into 2023 as it adjusts to business conditions.
“This year’s review is more difficult due to the fact that the economy remains in a challenging spot and we’ve hired rapidly the last several years." (Read More)
18 Nov 2022, 07:51 AM IST
Oil Poised for Second Weekly Decline on Gloomy Demand Outlook
Oil was poised for a weekly loss of almost 8% as concerns over a worsening demand outlook filtered through the crude market.
Demand for winter-delivery crude cargoes has slipped from Singapore to Houston, while the forward curve for both major benchmarks has weakened in a sign that supplies are more ample. West Texas Intermediate edged higher above $82 a barrel on Friday, but futures are down for a second week.
Oil is trading near the lowest level since September as concerns over China’s swelling Covid cases and aggressive monetary tightening from major central banks weigh on the demand outlook. Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to continue raising interest rates to tame rampant inflation. (Bloomberg)
18 Nov 2022, 07:49 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 stocks to buy today
Vaishali Parekh has recommended two Tata group stocks to buy today. Here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:
1] Tata Consumer Products: Buy at ₹786, target ₹808, stop loss ₹773; and
2] Indian Hotels Company: Buy at ₹315, target ₹327, stop loss ₹311. (Read More)
18 Nov 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Inox Green Energy IPO: Share allotment likely today. GMP, how to check status
The finalisation of share allocation can be announced any time today for the initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹740 crore. As per the tentative Inox Green Energy IPO schedule, most likely Inox Green Energy IPO allotment date is 18th November 2022 i.e. today. So, bidders are advised to check Inox Green Energy IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue, which is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. Meanwhile, after trading in discount for last two days, shares of Inox Green Energy Ltd are available at a premium of ₹2 in grey market today. (Read More)
18 Nov 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Japan Inflation Hits Four-Decade High, Weighing on BOJ Position
Japan’s inflation hit its fastest clip in 40 years in October, an outcome that puts the central bank in an even more awkward position as it tries to explain the need to stick with monetary stimulus to pursue stable price growth.
Consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed 3.6% in October from a year ago, with the acceleration driven by processed food and the fading impact of mobile phone fee cuts, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday.
The reading outpaced a 3.5% forecast by analysts and marks the fastest price growth since 1982. Price increases have now exceeded the Bank of Japan’s 2% price target for seven straight months, though the result is unlikely to convince Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to change course. (Bloomberg)
18 Nov 2022, 07:33 AM IST
After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
In a poll on the workplace app Blind, which verifies employees through their work email addresses and allows them to share information anonymously, 42% of 180 people chose the answer for "Taking exit option, I'm free!"
A quarter said they had chosen to stay "reluctantly," and only 7% of the poll participants said they "clicked yes to stay, I'm hardcore."
Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues.
While it is unclear how many employees have chosen to stay, the numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company where Musk has hastened to fire half its employees including top management, and is ruthlessly changing the culture to emphasize long hours and an intense pace. (Reuters)
18 Nov 2022, 07:31 AM IST
Rupee falls 37 paise to close at 81.63 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated by 37 paise to close at 81.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas markets and a muted trend in domestic equities.
Forex traders said the American currency strengthened after strong US retail sales data pointed to resilient consumption adding room for tighter policy by the US Federal Reserve.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.62 and later witnessed an intraday high of 81.45 and a low of 81.68 during the session.
The domestic unit finally settled at 81.63 against the American currency, registering a fall of 37 paise over its last close. (PTI)
18 Nov 2022, 07:31 AM IST
TPG Capital to sell Nykaa shares worth ₹1,000 cr via block deal today
American investment company TPG Capital is expected to sell ₹1,000 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, via a block deal on Friday, according to reports.
Citigroup is the banker to the deal, and TPG Capital is likely the seller in the block deal. The deal provides a discount of up to 0.5% from the going rate.
The development comes days after the lock-in expiry for pre-IPO investors in Nykaa came to an end. The lock-in period of the cosmetics-to-fashion retailer shares expired on 10 November. The promoters and investors cannot liquidate the pre-IPO securities held by them during the lock-in period. (Read More)
18 Nov 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Vedanta to consider third interim dividend as board meets on 22 Nov, record date fixed
Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group informed on Thursday that the company's board of directors will consider the proposal for payment of third interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 in the meeting to be held on 22 November, 2022.
The company said the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Wednesday, 30 November, 2022. (Read More)
18 Nov 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Tata plans to merge carriers under Air India, nix Vistara brand
Tata Group is considering a plan to integrate its four airline brands under Air India Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said, as the sprawling company prepares to rebuild its faltering aviation empire.
India’s largest conglomerate is also considering scrapping the Vistara brand, which is Singapore Airlines Ltd.’s local affiliate in the South Asian nation, the people said, declining to be identified because the discussions are private. Singapore Airlines is evaluating the size of stake it should take in the combined entity, one of the people said. (Read More)
18 Nov 2022, 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street stocks fall as Fed signals rates need to go still higher
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Thursday afternoon after more indications from the Federal Reserve that it may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control.
The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, with retailers and banks among the biggest weights on the benchmark index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite closed 0.3% lower.
Decliners outnumbered gainers on the New York Stock Exchange by nearly a 2-to-1 margin. Smaller company stocks fell harder than the rest of the market, pulling the Russell 2000 index 0.8% lower.
James Bullard, who leads the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, reaffirmed that position in a presentation on Thursday, suggesting the Fed's short-term rate may have to rise to a level between 5% and 7% in order to quash stubbornly hot inflation. The central bank has already raised its key rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from nearly zero as recently as last March. (AP)